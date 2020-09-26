Sharpton: Barrett’s Supreme Court Nomination Ceremony ‘Least Diverse Audience I’ve Ever Seen’

TOPICS:
September 26, 2020

 

Rev. Al Sharpton reacts to Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House, including President Trump’s remark that Barrett would “preserve our priceless heritage.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

84 Comments on "Sharpton: Barrett’s Supreme Court Nomination Ceremony ‘Least Diverse Audience I’ve Ever Seen’"

  1. Drake Fire | September 26, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Of course, Republicans put forth a fundamentalist cultist into the position.

  2. Mike Marder | September 26, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    Trump’s very inclusive, you just have to be white and have money. I get it now!

  3. Dan Dan | September 26, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    We have no rights when Donald Trump is still in the White House what happened to our country

  4. Mignon Simpson | September 26, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Perhaps the motives are pure on the part of the judge but token is the word that came to my mind.

  5. SUPERAFRASIABI89 | September 26, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    “I don’t think science knows”-person who claimed there were airports in 1776

  6. L C | September 26, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Good on you Rev. Have a great day everyone.

  7. Eric Blair | September 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Impeach 45*…. AGAIN!

  8. Live Life | September 26, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Welcome to the judge who is going to turn the laws of the land against you! Compliments of Dictator Trump.

    • Eater of Broken Meats | September 26, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Patrick Hill FACT: The VAST majority of domestic terrorism is carried out by White Supremacist, far Right lunatic Trump supporters.

    • Factsthat Hurtfeelings | September 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Eater of Broken Meats but we never even hear about it on the news . If it’s a fact you would think some network would carry it. All I hear on CNN and msnbc is conspiracy theories about white supremacy but no actual evidence. If your skin is white and you do a bad crime that doesn’t mean your tied to white supremacy, but that is enough for the news to say you are.

    • pc | September 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      here to see the fake hysteria… enjoy

    • Jon Thomas | September 26, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Stop embarrassing yourself

    • Eater of Broken Meats | September 26, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      Factsthat Hurtfeelings LIAR. Charlottesville Neonazi march, Trump lunatic who drove over and killed the Charlottesville peaceful protestor, Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, Dylann Roof black church shooting, 17 year old kid in Wisconsin. I could go on and on.

  9. red Buoy | September 26, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Wait until she finds out that Donny’s been claiming multiple tax deductions for medical abortions.

  10. Bono Budju | September 26, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Those Americans are living their own version of The Handmaiden’s Tale.

    Vote a 🌊ticket across the board and in numbers to big to rig.

  11. Phil Campbell | September 26, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    Uphold our heritage? Would that be confederate heritage 🤔

  12. Steven Olson | September 26, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    “Trumpism” is Nazism with a Twitter account…

  13. Gordon Rebel | September 26, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    Uphold the old white boys club.

  14. TrumpoVirus | September 26, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    There was a man of color there, orange color, that is.

  15. TrumpoVirus | September 26, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    trump doesn’t give a 🇫🇺🇨🇰 about abortion, one way or the other.

    • Kev Warriner | September 26, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      What people also like to forget, is that Banning Abortion doesn’t Stop it, it just creates the Back Street Abortion problem, as it did during the pre-choice years and the Abortion numbers has dropped substantially since the 1970’s and if there was focus on 1, Adopting Children born in the US in the US instead of just focusing on adopting the Children from Abroad that would help 2, increasing the minimum wage would help too, so that families could feed their children & put Clothes on their backs and if anyone has forgotten Trump’s Grandpa Fritz owned Brothels and made a huge amount of money from them and fed the Back Street Abortion problem as did all Brothels.

    • Geoffrey Beck | September 26, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      TrumpoVirus like the left doesn’t care about Haitian adoption? 🤷🏻‍♂️

    • Kev Warriner | September 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @William H Music 2020 No I don’t believe Trump’s negative Talking point that’s BS and Trump’s is a Racist and Xenophobic, Hypocrite and unfortunately for you the FBI director said that the White Supremacists are domestic Terrorists and BLM is not a threat they want their lives to Matter or are you just going to ignore the Breona Taylor Case? Because if you are you’re part of the problem, & Trump’s and “Defunding” the Police dosen’t mean what you & the Dictator in Chief say it does, I served in Europe and the UK with the military and they don’t send Police to a Medical Emergency, they send an Ambulance & their Police aren’t an Occupying Force that Murders the People that they Protect, plus there is a report out that the Texas police were Paid extra to use an unacceptable amount of force on Protesters, so your BS dosen’t work on Me, Bye, Bye

    • Factsthat Hurtfeelings | September 26, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @TrumpoVirus Trump doesnt care about abortion and it has been reported so many times that the court is not going to rule on it. Abortion will remain in place. Liberal media scare tactics is what your watching. Abortion will still be around long after Amy is judge.

    • Factsthat Hurtfeelings | September 26, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @Kev Warriner you sound like you are chained to a chair in front of CNN in a secret lab somewhere. You are a victim of mind control experiments. You don’t have a balanced opinion about anything. The left is your salvation and the right is evil. Lmao

  16. Wilson Peralta | September 26, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    There is no glamor or prestige in being a ‘midnight appointee’.

  17. Granite Mountain | September 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Heritage and the law are two distinctly different things.

  18. Roger Hopkins | September 26, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Wonder how long it will take him to say when she gets called out for being a conspiracy racist freak. “I really didn’t know her”

  19. Simma Kamlangdee | September 26, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Amy Coney Barrett is like” Jerry Falwell Jr. “

  20. Mary Hunter | September 26, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    Amy’s acceptance of this nomination tells me everything about her character i need to know. She is not qualified.

