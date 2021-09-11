Sharpton: ‘We Can’t Risk Leaving This Session Without A Voting Rights Bill’

Host of MSNBC’s ‘Politics Nation’ Rev Al Sharpton joins Nicolle Wallace to argue that President Biden needs to take more action to defend voting rights because without every American having the right to vote, other key political issues will fall to the wayside.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#VotingRights #Voters #Biden
19 comments
10 million man march, uck that, come on Sharp!!-
After reading the comments here im pleased that approximately 95 percent of you are not even fooled anymore.
Amen, Rev!
I’ve been trying to tell him Rev.
One citizen ,female ,male one vote period ,full stop , DEMOCRACY.
To thy own self be true,even with our own failings ,hope for others ,helps us all
He’s right, this would be such a betrayal of their former colleague Rep. John Lewis who marched and fought for civil rights all his life. They need to “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” Democrates have to do the right thing. “If you stand for nothing you’ll fall for anything”.. put personal politics and ambitions aside.
How so much power can be held by one man, aside from the President, is beyond my comprehension.
Manchin just wants to get more of a “pay off” before he agrees to anything. His fantasy football of bipartisanship is just an excuse to manipulate both sides into giving him sweeter deals! He is already being paid by Exxon, plus, his wife was just appointed to a position that she is probably unqualified to hold as well as him playing with the infrastructure bill so that he can make sure his daughter’s company with the EpiPen gets maximum profits at the public’s expense!
Why is there any compromise on voting rights at all?! Wtf!?
Your kidding, West Virginia. No way not with your man Joe Manchin
Rigged elections have consequences and now the Democrats are going to suffer those consequences
Better than suffering that a$$ Trump.
ID requirements is a great start
If Manchin’s hands are on the bill, vote it down.
Bipartisanship is impossible when the opposition has hedged their futures solely upon contrarianism.
Coal-buddy Manchin is definitely the (GOP-wannabee) elephant in the room.
If people don’t trust the election outcomes, we are finished as a nation. So what is the party in power doing to restore that trust?
When we deny voting rights EVERYONE LOOSES!!!!