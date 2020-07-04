Florida sets state record in number of new coronavirus cases in a single day with 11,458. There have been 190,052 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,702 deaths in Florida since the outbreak began.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

'Shattered The Previous Record': Florida Records More Than 11,000 Coronavirus Cases In One Day