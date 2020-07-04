Florida sets state record in number of new coronavirus cases in a single day with 11,458. There have been 190,052 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,702 deaths in Florida since the outbreak began.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
'Shattered The Previous Record': Florida Records More Than 11,000 Coronavirus Cases In One Day
Trump said : “ I’m not a shipping clerk” , “I take no responsibility “ , “it’s the states responsibility “, “ the federal government is backup”, “ the federal supplies are for us (federal government “. Now he says he has the ultimate responsibility for opening the country! What? This guy is getting people killed who didn’t need to die.
I think it’s awesome the Republican party let an outsider in with over 40 years of business skills who lost everything and built it back up to come in to help make changes in government. Even the republicans were realistic knowing that changes were desperately needed in the self-defeating bureaucratic environment and stepped aside and supported a successful business man and strong advocate for the American people. Voting for Trump means change and a real progressive. Voting for Biden is status quo and continued abuse of power and squandering billions and trillions of dollars
@Harold Moops- You are completely delusional.
The republicans are so open minded their brains have fallen out.
@Laura Butler So I guess Florida is competing to surpass that statistic. More power to you, I hope you end up the winner!
Helenista look, everyone who supports Trump is dumb(He loves “the poorly educated.”) or a crook —or, like Trump, both dumb and a crook.
Joe Wynne Whiner Joe Biden voters have their blinders on. They don’t even keep up with him otherwise you would know you’re supporting a guy with serious dementia onset. smh
TRUMP said slow the test and we will get fewer cases
Fewer cases more deaths
Trump in April: China tried to hide the extent of their outbreak. Bad China!!
Trump in June: We need to slow or stop testing so the numbers don’t look so bad for me!
Genius… But that does not work for teen pregnancies any more than it does for viral infections…
“People say I have a very, very large brain.”
It’s called flori duh.
Which state was Springfield in again? Is Florida governed by Rick “Homer” DeSantis?
Florida had almost double the cases of dozen countries in Asia with 2.6 Billion people! And our President is talking about statues and bragging about putting protesters in jail.
I’m going to Florida next week to golf. Guess I’m gonna die.
Mcbeg33 EXACTLY. Our ENTIRE country has suffered immensely because of this delusional President. We need someone of sound mind and able body to lead America out of this National crises. We need NY Governor as our President. Sign the petition today at change.org Andrew Cuomo for President.
@Kurt Cobain Ministries that criminal that murdered seniors?
REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH
It’s not unfortunate for me. Your not the only person who has had a life full filling. In the mean time you distracted from the covid. 😂😂😂
Keep working on ( your ). accomplishments, but don’t play God and judge others.. get your facts straight. I’m not judging you, I just expect to have an intelligent debate based on evidence, and facts, not your unfounded facts and no evidence. I’ve been fact checking your supposed facts. I suggest you do the same. Knowledge is power🧐
Ignorance is bliss and down right dangerous ‼️
You and yours keep safe and healthy.
Matthew 7:1-3 KJV – Judge not, that ye be not judged.
Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you.
@Kate Sweetblu yes you’re right joji not lest ye be judged my mother is a preacher cut the crap. Let me just be clearif you were a real Christians you be able to accept that and you wouldn’t live in fear Jesus doesn’t like that so as far asI’m concerned you need to read your Bible a little bit more and get some more strength out of it because apparently you don’t have any. And God helps those who help themselves. God doesn’t help people who aren’t afraid of life he helps those who want to live not live in fear or maybe you haven’t read the 23rd psalm and the 91st no weapon against me shall prosper! Oh you think I didn’t know the Bible? You pick the right one sweetie learn to be strong God doesn’t like weak people.
@Kate Sweetblu next time Karen don’t try to use the Bible to justify an argument that is secular it never works! Real Christians know that already
Never underestimate the stupidity of Florida and Republicans.
@hhhh9579 Are you talking about us folks who choose to not worship a God that is a baby killer?
What I don’t understand is your insistence that the God you worship kills babies. You and the Evangelicals seem to be making the assumption that the soul is implanted at conception. But then ignore the fact that somewhere in the area of 25% of all pregnancies end in spontaneous abortion (miscarriage). If the soul is implanted at the time of conception, why is God killing all these “Babies”? – – – I do not think that God would be doing this if he had already implanted the soul.
Rather, I choose to believe in a God that implants the soul at some later time; for example, after they are born.
That you folks choose to believe in a God that is a baby killer is just amazing and disgusting.
@TRob very heartfelt narrative, thank you for sharing…it is useless to reason with a buffoon supporter..I thank your parents for serving , as I have served as well… Stay safe
12K new believers
In Florida, no longer the sunshine state
Look on the bright side… We need cadavers to crack open so we can study the effects on the internals of the body, the effects of the virus on the organs, we know some but not we everything. If Floridians and Arizonians and Californians want to be the organ donors, that’s fine by me, I’m in NJ and we’re doing pretty good so far, there’s no secret sauce here, just wear a face covering when you go out and don’t be hanging out in groups. For the most part, the states in the Northeast don’t want to be renamed the Petri Dish State, that honor can go to Florida.
COVID: “With 50,000 new believers daily, I’m more popular than Jesus Christ!”
After covid-19 went through Wuhan, there wasn’t a single person left who hadn’t lost a friend or relative to the disease. Guessing that by the time it’s gone through Floriduh, the same will happen, and there won’t be anyone left calling it a hoax.
@surely you joke, mein failüre sad part my friend, it’s the government’s fault and only theirs. These taxpayers trusted them to take care of them. Our government went into panic mode and so did most of us except the canadians who watch FoxNews here. People are suffering becz of #FOXNEWS #FOX&Friends, they need to be banned in canada like britain does and held accountable.
@Antoni Canada Some people here are so crazy that if they heard of the concept of the government protecting them from threats, they’d screech that they don’t want to live in a nanny state. There are some things that only the government has the mandate to do, and in America it’s mostly failed to do.
Every Governor that tried to ingratiate themselves to Trump by refusing to implement mask wearing and social distancing should be held accountable for their dereliction of duty. More than 100 thousand Americans have died because of the pathological ignorance of one man.
@David Gray Take ur radical leftist demonRAT anti-American butt to ur homies n CHAZ.
For every 10 deaths Florida counts one. Florida is the Russia of the US.
Same with Texas, if you don’t die in an ICU, you died of pneumonia and natural causes. Trump has lied to US citizens 1000s of times, Republicans have come to think lying is part of the game even if it gives wrong impressions and endangers the stupid over 40 Trump voter who think their chances of dying from the virus, even if they get it, is small. The beaches are relatively safe, a day on the beach is probably equivalent to 10 minutes in one of these crowded resort bars.
Trump is already able to claim to has been the most incompetent “president” ever and that will ever be. Any word and concept that describes “failure” will be followed by Trump, GOP, sycophants, Senate, senile.
Patriots wear masks to save the economy. Karen and Karl make this about them. Self-centered A-holes who are not Patriots. How would they have ever survived WW2 restrictions, blackouts or Japanese interment camps? Another time when Uncle Sam took away liberties for the common good.
Trump : ‘IF WE STOPPED TESTING RIGHT NOW, WE’D HAVE VERY FEW CASES’
TRUMP REPEATS HIS BIZARRE LOGIC ON TESTING AND COVID-19 CASES . …go figure
More Trump logic: If you rip the speedometer out of your car you’ll never be speeding. If you throw away your thermometer you’ll never have a fever. If you don’t have a bathroom weight you won’t be overweight. And if you stick your head in the sand you’ll never be in danger.
@Ulf Narverud If you are Trumpsky and you very foolishly stick your head in the sand, you will never hear your intelligence and military advisors try to tell you that either Xi, Putin, or Kim have totally lost it, and have activated their military commands and have launched ICBMS with nucs aboard headed into US territory and what do you want us to do Mr. President? KABOOM!!!!!!!
@Ulf Narverud Yes, what could happen if Trumpsky`s head and or mind are stuck in the sand if Xi, Putin (no longer Trumpsky`s boss), or Kimmy start a war with us? TRUMPSKY WILL RUN DOWN INTO HIS BUNKER W/O MELANIA OR HIS KID.
You can hardly call that logic….it’s insanity with a sprinkle of ignorance and stupidity!
Florida voted for no leadership. They got exactly what they voted for. Congratulations Florida, you played yourself!
i wonder who is gonna buy up all the extra cheap properties due to over inventory?
Yea, sadly Floridians got what they deserve… Still, when you are old and stupid you tend to go for the big noting scam artist over the sensible option who is going to make the hard decisions… They vote not for good governance but rather for empty promises and scaremongering…
@Ant B considering that 90% of those testing positive are asymptomatic, they are getting Herd Immunity ..
Floridians like bars,beaches and getting sick.
Have fun!
Chiiiina Bat Virus has a 98.8% RECOVERY RATE. Also, Surgeon General says up to 40-50% of POSITIVE CHIIINA Bat Virus folks r asymptomatic—-NO SYMPTOMS!!!! SO HOW BAD CAN IT B FOR VAST MAJORITY OF PUBLIC WHEN PEOPLE DON’T FEEL BADLY????? Tell me 1 person who has Influenza that does NOT FEEL IT?????
@Fred Ragers TM Who says? Those who survive don’t necessarily recover. They have ongoing health problems! Do some research before shooting from the lip!
That chickie hopping along will be crying in drink when she or any of her loved ones is placed on a ventilator. Karma!
I know. 2:14 If she doesn’t die from skin cancer first
The one eye jack of a president said it would go away with the heat.
@leolion25…exactly… the virus also wasn’t briefed about not being able to get to BRAZIL either.
Republicans are simply incapable of governing. And it’s because they don’t care about the lives of the American people. If the American people were individual corporations, Republicans would move heaven and earth to protect them and look out for their welfare.
David J These are the same people who are “pro life” no less. Disgusting.
Wow. I couldn’t have said that better. You’re spot on.
I guess that explains why Republican Governors didn’t put COVID19 Positive Patients in Nursing Homes and Democratic Governors did, which only resulted in tens of thousands of Elderly People Unnecessarily Dying.
Because Republican Governors don’t care and Democratic Governors do right David, you people are pathetically blind and Ignorant to your own parties ways.
@Alan aka FANG Death rate for NYS nursing homes = 21%, death rate in Florida 52%, in Texas 44%,Minn 77% New York nursing homes, in fact have almost the lowest death rate in the US. https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/coronavirus-nursing-homes.html
Check the facts, stop spreading lies.. And get this Fang, New York has the most residents in NHs of any state. Bet you’re not smart enough to wear a mask either.
@TRob firstly the NYT isn’t facts Moron.
The population for the NY state is 20 Million, Divide that into the number of deaths for the state to get the deaths per million.
It’s a simple equation.
What I Said in is Factual, the New York State Number of deaths per million is around 1460 people.
The nearest area in the world to that as a figure is in the 800’s …
You are a Brainwashed Delusional Sheep ✌️
*PEOPLE SAY IF I GET IT, I GET IT*
So if you die, you die? Who thinks like that.
dont get in car then as you have a much better chance of dying in car accident than you do from this virus. the level of stupidity around here form you left wing nuts is hilarious.
You live like a frightened baby. No thanks.
Florida is the “Karen” of the United States.
Florida-“the Karen state” Has a certain ring to it. Pity some of the others aren’t that far behind in Karenism 🙁
NY’s Cuomo is Karen. He leads in deaths and whines daily.