  3. Most people would have rode out on an easy ride and walked away. Not you, 🤘 Kudo’s on you Bro for giving it your all and continuing to push the limits.. that first launch 😮whoa!!!
    You’re not just a veteran decorated Olympian.
    You’re a noteworthy role-model.
    Good luck in your future pursuits.

  5. He is the heart of snowboarding!!! We love and respect you for all that you’ve accomplished and brought to the sport!!!
    I hope you can feel all the love we’ve all sent out to the universe for you!!!!!
    Cheers to the next phase of your life, your fans are 100% behind you no matter what you choose to do!!!! Forever our champion!!!!✌❤🏅🏂🍾🥂

    2. Actually Kevin Pearson was snowboarding until he suffered massive brain trauma and his buddy Shaun White treated him like a dirtbag for it. You obviously don’t know shitt about white

    4. @matthew 2779 you have been posting that everywhere, you have been corrected on the guys name. Your still getting it wrong. What’s the matter failed snowboarder who can’t get sponsored…

  8. Everyone reading this is beautiful and amazing; please exercise frequently and eat more fruits and vegetables; I wish you all good health, great success, and eternal happiness!!!!!!

    1. Let’s all ignore the elephant in the room. You know, the genocide that’s going on in China? Everyone reading this are individuals who would rather enjoy the Olympics with a fake smile then acknowledge the genocide that is happening…

    2. @Editor calm down? I’ll make it more clear for you. GENOCIDE IS HAPPENING IN CHINA AND NO ONE IS DOING ANYTHING ABOUT IT. There, that better for ya?

    3. @Kathy Weis I don’t give a damn about athletes and their ideology. I also don’t give a damn if he should watch what he says. What’s more important, a gold medal or liberty?

    4. @Shane Lavender we know all about the genocide. What do you think Shaun do about it? I know he can snowboard into a prison and break everyone out? Kind of like Vin Diesel in triple X? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  12. Apollo, you were a joy to watch! So is Shaun, Michael Phelps, I am Equestrian so I loved that. The difference between you Olympians, Tom Brady, or me is the accolades that you enjoy and the adoration of fans. And the money for sure. But the transition from an athlete competing and training, to the next phase is hard for all, because we loved doing it. And we really appreciate the massive effort taken to be among the best in the world. We understand the sacrifices and determination it takes to get there. And we also understand the bittersweet feelings when aging tells it’s time to retire. Your interview was great. Thanks for your thoughtful words. 🙏

  13. I don’t know how they handle that pressure of a 4 year build up to the do or die moment. I can run a table then choke on a dead pigeon 8 ball. 🤦‍♂Respect. 🙇‍‍‍

  15. It is really hard doing something that you love and then having to retire from it but hopefully he’ll be around the place he can get into acting and other stuff🤔

  19. He was definitely a winner, he may have fell short this week but Shaun White has won in the long run with his legacy and effect on people in snowboarding continuing. 🇺🇸 ❄️ #Beijing2022

