Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, both NYT investigative reporters, have co-authored the new book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement.' Kantor and Twohey join Morning Joe to discuss their book and the movement.

'She Said' Looks At NYT Investigation Into Weinstein | Morning Joe | MSNBC