Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, both NYT investigative reporters, have co-authored the new book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement.' Kantor and Twohey join Morning Joe to discuss their book and the movement.
'She Said' Looks At NYT Investigation Into Weinstein | Morning Joe | MSNBC
80 women !!!! And we are asked by HW to believe him instead of them !! Are we absolute fools ??
I believe whatever the evidence says. What you are shocked by is the bedrock of our entire legal system. Innocent until proven guilty. Not guilty until proven innocent.
@Bacons Strip, innocent until proven guilty is a fallacy.
Scott Allen The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, article 11, states: “Everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defense.”
The presumption of innocence has been pretty much the bedrock of criminal law for a good couple of hundred years, so I’m not sure what planet you’re from?
One look at Harvey Weinstein and you know here’s a guy who would have trouble getting laid.
VOTE Blue!!
tRumps a lightweight at only 21 women
And 20 of them were payed to accuse him
Politicians in Washington are above the law.
Politician in the white house is the most above among the above.
Consensual? Does he even own a mirror. He is REPULSIVE these powerful men use their status and money, Trump is another innausia FORCE themselves on beautiful women who on their own would NEVER CONSENT
WHAT ABOUT TRUMP? Screw You Joe!
He has left no trace, smarter than Winestin
A vasectomized orange toadstool leaves no evidence. 🍄😬
Chris Lee before or after Barron?
Is that the story being reported? If it is then it is.
Let lil weinerstein’s victims sue him fall all he’s worth! He can join Epstein in the dead perv club!
Trump desperate he is losing farmers he is using MILLIONS of American TAX money to farmers. Trump has given MILLIONS to Brazilian brothers convicted convicts “pay to play” every minute corruption oozes out of this white house. Gov’t deficit grows as Trump steals from TAX PAYERS Trump hotels Trump resorts, etc. His base doesn’t FACT CHECK
“It’s a lie!”
That what the statement should have read.
Guilty Guilty Guilty
(Bill Cosby new cellmate?)
Maybe trump can join them someday
Once he is out of Office Trump has this to look forward to.
I’ll bet these Women on this show spread their legs to get on TV.
Must get your names straight if your going to report the news MSNBC!
Must be some sick power trip with HW since he had enough money to go through all the hookers in the US.
Release Mr. Cosby if this be the case, and you two drama queens, get rich off the dumb liberal women as they follow this Y’all. Yet he’s free and agent orange get elected and EPST got extracted R. Kelly became a side show and today the only example set was don’t matter how rich you’re once being of color, your paper isn’t that good green. Y’all took away a legacy from a man that was in every household with a positive image, It’s like Mr. Barry in D.C. spent all that money to remove him from office for what he did privately. Clarence Thomas likewise. I wait for the day you two have children together, We’re not prepared to worship witches, divas, empresses, queens who seek self love ✌ 🐱 🐱