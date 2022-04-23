Recent Post
76 comments
How many babies have these protesters adopted? Or do they just neglect the over filled foster homes? They have no dog in the fight. Men, who could never be in this situation, is outrageous!
The only one forcing anything on anyone else is the woman who forces death on her child.
How many have you adopted? Fostered? Or are you just a hypocrite?
@iam2bear human rights violations are everyones business. Protecting human rights is absolutely the govt’s business.
@Stephan John Would be helpful to know the source of these numbers. Adoptions result from a variety of circumstances including relatives and international adoptions. It would be hard to determine which are from a “pro-life movement”, unless those are stats generated from pro-life organizations.
‘Pro-life’ and ‘pro choice’ are slogans which were invented some 50 years ago, and should be updated. Most people who are pro-choice today are not pro-abortion. They are pro: women’s health and privacy, and recognize that an abortion is a private and often very difficult decision between a woman and doctor.
@Michelle and she has that right to do so. Until that fetus is out of her body, it is her right and she has the power.
Keep abortion safe and legal
Keep murder illegal and unsafe for the murderer.
@KingdomOfHeavenEmbassy:
Abortion is not murder.
Misogynist much?
So many religious people are so annoying… Thank you to this woman and her service!!
You’re gonna have a heck of a time explaining that, at the end of the book. We’re at the 5th Trumpet.
What does religion have to do with being against the premeditated and intentional poisoning and or dismemberment of children?
@Scarlett Boswell Do you think pinecones are trees?
@Lazy Existentialist I’m sorry are you talking about human babies and comparing them to pinecones. You made me lol.
Bless her for doing this and helping to make women feel more safe. Shame on the sanctimonious fools that haven’t helped at all. None of them are fostering or adopting children.
@There’s gold in these comments ignorance and hypocrisy are evil. How many children have you adopted? Currently fostering?
And how do you know that? I am Pro-life and hardly religious and have donated considerably for pro-life causes be it helping single mothers financially or providing food and shelter for abandoned young children and I know many of my friends who have done the same.
How ignorant of you to think that pro-lifers are some sort of religious extremists.
@Nil Nil so like I said, you and all of these generous friends have done zilch to take any legal responsibility for any child through adoption or the foster system. You’re very ignorant to think that throwing a few pennies at charity is really helping. Nobody believes that you’re having slumber parties of unwanted kids at your house, where you feed and cloth them. What a sad and shameful lie.
These people needs to mind their business. How is a woman having an abortion affecting their lives in any way?
@Michelle oh….that’s a great savings on our system then. If a woman is not ready to have a baby….or she or dad are drug addicts…..then we don’t have to pay for the results of that either. 24%. Oh my God! Mostly though…if don’t don’t think abortion is not right….then don’t get one…..otherwise….it’s none of your business what anybody else chooses to do
@ClickMeFor CovidTruth you think u r right. ✌🏿
@Billy SBC I approve of both the death penalty and abortion! Pro death for the win!
@Ray Patterson so do you.
@Billy SBC if it can’t have a good life then the next best thing is to kill it and move on.
I know no one who is pro abortion. I know people who are pro choice. I am one of them. I find it inexplicable and ironic that those who are so fanatically against abortions because they feel that a life is being terminated, have no problems in terminating the life of another who they disagree with or threatening people who are escorting women to do what they feel they need to do, for whatever reason. The escort in this video has been threatened with death, as she says, in graphic and detailed ways. How is that being “pro life”? People outside clinics offering money, help, anything and everything, to women who are entering the clinic, in truth, have nothing to offer. Have known women, as I am a social worker, who believed that they would be helped and in the end, got no help. If I can truly say what I feel, I don’t think that men should even be legislating when it comes to the legality or rules surrounding abortion, as we have seen since the beginning and most recently by legislators in Texas++. These “pro life” protestors are fanatics and too often go too far, as the video mentions, killing those helping women to do what they feel they must which is the most tragically ironic part of these protests. People who say that women use abortion as a means of birth control, is an absurdity. I am just as spiritual as the next person so if this is a great sin, as they say, then let God, by whatever name, deal with it. It is not up to us to decide what is and what is not “sin.” Bless all those who are trying to help women do what they feel they need to do and may those who protest find something else to ponder about, preferably regarding themselves and not others.
@Ding Bop I read it. Possibly the most boring and repetitive piece of fiction I have ever read
Sadly, these same people also want to limit access to birth control.
@Ding Bop It’s different for everyone but, I do know that you should read the book of Matthew. Praying on your knees in a quiet room, fasting, and definitely humbling yourself before God. Hope this info helps.
@Ding Bop BOY you poked a hornets nest, there, didn’t you?? It’s kinda funny that any discussion with the bible thumpers always ends in “your going to be punished and go to hell”. You would hope that they could come up with a new comeback!!!
Thank you for your selfless work, Shelley. Abortion is not a recreational activity. It is an agonizing decision, usually of the very last resort, for vastly personal reasons. It must continue to be protected as part of our fundamental rights as women to our right to privacy and bodily autonomy. If, suddenly, men were the ones who got pregnant, we wouldn’t be having this discussion again.
@Ellen Kortman You must be slow or something, I already gave you the reasoning why your example isn’t the same thing.
@Ellen Kortman I personally don’t care if you are pro abortion or pro choice, I don’t honestly care about what other people do in their personal lives as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone else.
@Ellen Kortman Your advice is mucho better! 🤗
@Michelle For some odd reason comments, no matter the subject and/or material aren’t showing up to others lately. Like there have been comments I’ve posted that no one else can see, and vice versa. It has been happening A LOT lately to others. Hopefully this one shows. It’s frustrating because it can interrupt discussions/arguments and make things confusing and even more hostile between people engaging.
@Sam Man
Sorry I’m slow and you’re so fast (which may be something you’ve heard in your personal life lol) but maybe we are talking over one another. I don’t care what you do either as long as no one else bears the brunt of your “doings.” We are out of control over trying to control one another. I grew up in a huge Italian Catholic family, pressured by those religious edicts, only to have my parents swing full force into the Libertarian party. I’ve heard it all. But the main thing my parents taught us all was to THINK. Ponder. Analyze. That’s why I loved law school. It teaches you how to think. (Unfortunately it teaches you how to think like a f**king lawyer. But I digress.)
Amazing how their need for action NEVER includes helping poor children already here!
It is their extreme hypocrisy that is so nauseating. Shame on Dan! 😖
@ellyjett How do you know he’s never fostered or that he doesn’t volunteer? Maybe he donates to organizations like students for life or the tcapp who offer financial help and access to resources for pregnant and struggling mothers. You don’t need to do any of those things though to know that all lives matter even the tiniest in the womb and that sadly abortion ends those lives.
GREAT POINT! There are many homeless children and children in abusive foster homes and Children Being bullied and so many other things and they don’t pay attention to the ones already in so much need.
How can you say that
@funnybunnies17 Another 1950s narrative which is often debunked. There are many reasons kids are in foster care, one of them being poverty. Perfectly good parents. Don’t these kids deserve stable homes, since the system is funding temporary foster homes, but refuses aid to the actual parents? I can also introduce you to several people who were relinquished at birth, but in undocumented foster care for periods ranging from 6 mo to 2 years…. Perfect white babies which the agencies really like.
The point is that women should have control over their own bodies, and abortion is a private choice made with their doctor and family. Women should not be forced to give birth; forced adoptions are a horrible alternative. The adoption industry is poorly regulated and a cash cow.
My honest respect goes out to the doctors, nurses and all the staff who are brave enough to work at those clinics! But I can’t help but ask myself how the US is a First World country??!!
@saintnash1 treatment for miscarriage is not an abortion. I’m not sure who told you that abortion laws would have forced your wife to continue to carry the child, but they lied to you.
@unlawfulspartan name one.
@Tabby Reed Well, go to Baltimore, Detroit, and many other cities in the United States and tell me it’s not like a third world.
Ask them if they will sign a contract to adopt the child that is about to be aborted. If they say “No”, then ask about child support.
@keith2092 Lol, that’s the most ridiculous attempt at deflection I think I have ever seen. You made a pretty simple statement and asked you to provide what I said. Not really that complicated.
@Sam Man Read up and be enlightened son.
Wait, think about this for a moment. She said, she gets death threats from people advocating for life? Huh 👀 o.0
@The Great Selkie I only read, “it’s none of your business…” and I agree!!
@The Great Selkie Good, I am following your thread here for support. Thank you.
Anti Abortion people: I am Pro Life
Anti Abortion people: Where’s my Gun 🔫
so damned sick these protesters. none of their damned business. how dare they?
SHAME!!!
@J Jones here’s that attention you’re looking for. Now move along and let the adults speak.
Let’s call it, always, pro-choice, never pro-abortion.
@Carol S You shared a very interesting thought! I generally agree! People should focus on eliminating the circumstances that drive women to abortion. Sex education is one of them. Not having sex with a man until that relationship is what both want. Abortion should be RARE!
Abortion isnt a dirty word.
And conversely – let’s call it ANTI-CHOICE not pro-life.
I have never seen a fully functioning facility funded by the anti-abortionists to house, care for the pregnant lady, and then raise the child in my city. When the day comes when the people who are claiming to care about unborn children actually create a system to care for children who are brought to term and then raise them through adulthood I will invest all of my time and energy in their cause. BUT, as of this writing I have never seen a pregnant woman taken by the hand and medically and financially supported by any anti-abortion organization in raising a fetus to adulthood.
@Shadesmar Erik Ok, sounds about right.
@shade38211 If you mean that the women have regrets, that isn’t accurate. Most women who have abortions are relieved, not regretful. And who says the siblings know? They don’t need to be told. It’s none of their business. Women are not required to tell anyone. They have a right to privacy.
@Keith Hoss There’s a lot more to being a parent than finding free diapers and stuff. The situation in a woman’s life is more complex than that. I’m assuming with a name like Keith you don’t have a uterus, so these complexities are outside of your understanding.
Sadly, the people trying to push an unwanted life onto someone else, tragically have no life of their own.
@J JonesIt’s like I’m speaking with a child, you’re not mature enough to engage in a civil discussion. You should go find some other adolescence to converse with that are more on your level.
@Sam Man some other “adolescence”? Lmao!!! It’s like I’m talking to a chromosome hoarding drooler. Because I am.
@J JonesYou sure told me. If you’re going to use insults, you could at least come up with something original.
@ghostsintheforum u are not the one who decides what abortion is for and what not. Thank every god there may be
I love this woman so much for being able to deal with these crazy people
@The Crimson King choices take place before a child is created. Not after.
Abortion is a human rights violation.
So a person that is against abortion is a crazy person, is that what you are saying?
I have been putting off making a contribution to Planned Parenthood, just out of laziness, but I just made one after watching this video. Planned Parenthood really helped my wife and I when we were younger, for free, or very little cost. Now that we are older and financially secure, the least we can do is to give back to them. This brave person in this video is very inspiring and doing a great job.
@Jeremy Bader And many women love you guys for this. Thank you.
@Michelle R
Maybe your life would have been better.
@The Roadrunners You are one hell of an amazing man.
It’s so easy to make yourself feel like a good person without actually doing anything that makes you a good person.
@ClickMeFor CovidTruth No, “Quarantine,” which again is how it is spelled,
“Is a state, period, or place of isolation in which people or animals that have arrived from elsewhere or been exposed to infectious or contagious disease are placed.”
It has nothing to do with making ones self feel good about themselves.
Take your bullshit down the road, kid.
Bless her!! I want this job, I’m searching my area NOW. I have been in the fight for over 25yrs. I wish we had MORE ppl like her!!
Thank you Shelly! You are my hero! Please know there are good people out here gracious of you and your network of people committed to providing women with safe health care! 💛