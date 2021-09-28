Shoal Lake 40 First Nation boil water advisory lifted after 24 years

An Indigenous community on the Manitoba-Ontario boundary is welcoming clean, running water for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Shoal Lake 40 First Nation celebrated the opening Wednesday of its new water treatment plant as well as a new school.

