73 comments
RIP to all the innocent children, women and men.
@Ferrijs Spectreculio or any other country
😃
@Underdog TV RIP Iraq, RIP Afghanistan, RIP Ukraine, happy now?
Russian frustrated because Ukrainian soldiers use civilians & civilians building to ambush them, while they tried to minimize civilians casualties
amen
The people of Ukraine are truly inspiring. They’d done vastly better than I ever could have imagined. Facing down Russia! Who could have believed it? Ukraine, you are amazing. Love and deep admiration from new York. 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇲
Ditto from Canada.
@Nic I see. Yes, Europe is somewhat complicated. Many countries in close proximity. Poland has stepped up BIG. I dont know, I feel like I can hardly sit here in America any longer & just watch this horror repeat again & again but there’s not much you can do unless somebody patrols the skies somehow. The strongest man in the world is nothing against bombs falling from the sky. Its an unfair world, the Ukrainians fight for their survival while Americans take freedom for granted & sit on their comfortable couches & eat donuts & talk on the phone all day…….
Russian frustrated because Ukrainian soldiers use civilians & civilians building to ambush them, while they tried to minimize civilians casualties
My heart breaks for innocent Ukrainians and their pets caught in the crossfire. Hope all the Ukraine civilians, men, women, children, and pets stay safe. Praying for this war to be over… 🙏🙏🇺🇦
@Feetballa Major major “but why isn’t it was when America is doing it to other nations….”
You’re making the assumption that everyone has always been fine with the US interfering in other nations’ affairs.
@James York I think nearly everyone agrees war is always horrible. Nobody really wins. Only the chess pieces move around and lives are both literally and figuratively and animal life too.
It’s probably one of the more disturbing things I’ve ever seen on the news in all my life how horrendous.
@ Mo Mo You Must Not Watch News Much? Have You Missed ALL OTHER WARS?
@Jasmine Bali yeah, I suppose I haven’t forgot 911 or the treatment in Fallujah of prisoners in there that were tortured I guess it’s been a while never forget huh.
0:34 like a corpse moving?
@jack jack oh s*** you’re right I don’t know what that was moving if I had to guess I would say it’s probably an animal like a rat but the quality of the video I couldn’t say 0:32 in the middle of the road on the left you can clearly see like an animal running away. F***ing terrible
That is because it is “Just Part of the Job”. Every time we went to West Germany for training we slept in tents too, regardless of weather. We are/were soldiers, not tourists. You cannot train for war and live in barracks. Hardship comes with the job and going to war.
Thank you so much for your service! 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸
That brings back this one time I climbed the tailgate of a deuce and a half to feel around in the back for enough room on the truck bed to crawl in for some sleep. It was already full of guys dead asleep shoulder to shoulder. I ambled off and went back to my open 1/4T to figure out what to do. Next thing I’m being shoved and told to get it moving. I’d fallen asleep at some point sitting upright in the driver’s seat in just my uniform. Now it was barely daylight. I look to my right and it’s an impatient officer. I blink, punch the foot starter and off we go on another day of what we called exercises “playing silly bugger” in the Canadian forest in November.
I can’t believe the guy actually said ‘what’s wrong with you?’ for hesitating at all with killing civilians
@Алексей Бондаренко I’m talking about these ” radio” convs ..civilian casualties are part of war it happens all over the world
@Stefan Ogonek hes definitely mexican. His username means “heavy shrimp ” in spanish haha. And this could most definitely be psychological propaganda. Why would you not question the authenticity of the recordings. What kind of critical thinking do you do if any?
Condolences to all who lost loved ones, RIP all beautiful souls, this is so heartbteaking to watch. Prayers goes out to all Ukrainians 🙏🙏
@Jasmine Bali All lives matter too, but try saying that on a national stage.
@Jasmine Bali noted, when I say beautiful souls those killed innocently on this war.
@Jasmine Bali whataboutism is not debating. It is just dumb
0:58 you can tell this soldier was hesitate at first because he knows what he was about to do was wrong
But he still did it and next times he didn’t need to ask
@Jasmine Bali There has especially the war in Iraq i wasn’t too young to remember but i remember being taught that how to iraq war a very controversial war in the stary
@Jasmine Bali There has especially the war in Iraq i was too young to remember but i remember being taught that how to iraq war a very controversial war from the start all the way to the end but mostly i don’t think alot of people where outraged of Americas doing because who they we’re fighting which we’re terrorists which where not really a country but more of a group of extremists targeting countries from across the world
When Russia targeted a hospital, and civilian housing, they proved they would do ANYTHING!! I am disgusted, and heartbroken at this violent inhumanity.
Rule#1- NEVER BELIEVE THE MEDIA..
Rule number 2 – video evidence first hand accounts
Amerikaner sollen sich mal an die eigene Nase fassen. Als sie aus der Luft auf Zivilisten geschossen haben und dabei richtig Spaß hatten als wären sie in einem Videospiel
INCREDIBLE THAT THIS DAY AND AGE, THIS CAN STILL HAPPEN WHILE THE WORLD WATCHES.
@RITA FUENTES we can prevent it from happening again if we set no fly zone at least we can reduce amount of death that will happen
@brostenen all we got to do is no fly zone and they will back off
This is horrible! I’m crying, my family is crying. Praying for my motherland, praying for Ukraine! 🇺🇦🙏🏼
I am sobbing on the inside ever since this invasion started.
Thanks for your prayers FamilyGuyTV
Russian frustrated because Ukrainian soldiers use civilians & civilians building to ambush them, while they tried to minimize civilians casualties
How can Russia even come close to being a respectable member of the world stage
I know you mis-spelled respectable, but I hope they are resectable. It’s a medical term meaning they can be “cut out”.
@MrDino1953 the world sure did feel like a better place back then when she was
If Russians can do this to their “brothers”, I wonder what could they do to their enemies… this is already beyond cruel 😭😭
Oooohh… I just realized thanks to your comment. Entire comment section is filled with western BOTs using copy/pasted/scripted comments, just like you copied another comment. Wow, nice one.
War is really just a contest of how much cruelty and damage you can do to the other side
@Bitten Apple and what are you? Kremlin bot?
All of this sounds exactly what my 91 year old father who fled from Russia after the 2nd Worldwar told me. Whoever killed these innocent people and child soldiers shall burn in hell. There is not much I can do, except open my door to those who need shelter. And curse those who are responsible for the death of innocent civilians, and child soldiers who were lied to
This scar will last literally generations.The trauma they’re experiencing can’t be compensated in any way. 🙁
Really sad . Spare a thought for Palestinians that have had to deal with this for 70 years
@TheZombie001 They aren’t the only ones but at least we finally have some damn movement in this country. People are finally calling Israel an apartheid state thankfully. Those poor people in Yemen and Syria should also be thought of….I really feel for the poor Syrians who have gone through exactly what the Ukrainians are going through but the exact same man and now to keep their families from starving due to rising food prices because of this war are having to sign up to fight on Putin’s side. I sincerely hope they hear about the fact the Ukrainian government is willing to pay anyone who turns in Russian Army vehicles and are also offering what I’m assuming is the same as a US Visa for Ukraine
This is hell in this planet. Humanity is lost, completely lost. I cannot imagine the pain, my condolences to all.
Drivel.
@Sign In sign out lol
This reminds me of stories about my mom’s Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Amsterdam being slaughtered and put into concentration camps by the Nazis. It’s always been an emotional topic for our family. Now this….all those emotions have bubbled to the surface…heart breaking! 😢
I just don’t understand that sort of evil!
We are having a chance to reopen wounds and cleanse them of gravel left to fester ….putin too is trapped in his days of glory ,unaware that it comes at a cost…he will go down as another Hitler….and each time it happens ,we learn to unify against psychotic and insane disrespect for life…..may your family share their wounds and be free
The two events are not even close to being similar, you insult your relatives by saying such a thing. Civilians in Ukraine are mostly armed, the Jews in Europe were not.
I thought, after the atrocities of WWII, the world said “We must never forget”. How quickly we have forgotten as we just watch and let this happen again😢
Hitler did not have nukes, is the difference.
When crimes are committed and there is no accountability. What’s the point of even having those laws?
My heart is broken into pieces, my eyes flooding with tears….RIP Ukrainians, Stay Strong, Slava Ukraini!
