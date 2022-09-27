Recent Post
- Neil DeGrasse Tyson explains why we need planetary defense
- Hear from a man who recruited migrants to go to Martha’s Vineyard
- See the moment NASA’s DART spacecraft collides with asteroid
- Drone video shows massive traffic jam as Russians flee the country
- ‘Shoot to kill’: Video shows Trump ally Roger Stone day before 2020 election
69 comments
The fact that Stone, Bannon, Lindell, Eastman, Clark, Powell, Giuliano, etc. are close confidants of Trump speaks volumes to his character.
@Pamela Wing ROY COIHN SENT ETHEL AND JULIUS ROSENBERG TO THE ELECTRIC CHAIR FOR LESS THAN tRUMP HAS CRIMED!!!
You forgot Alex Jones
And they’ve raided all their homes. And continue to leak information. Our FBI is a partisan joke at this point, go hunter go.
@Rene’ P I’m here to make sure the stupids don’t rise up.
Doug, Yesh, ALL of “Dump’s” criminal minions are “Bottom Feeders” BUT these slimy swine ALWAYS want to be “FEEDIN” at the Most Exclusive and Expensive hotels, a Restauants at the Expence of the American Government 🚽🚽🚽🚽🍔🍔🍔☠
Deny everything, even if your wife finds you in bed with another woman, shout “I was drugged, where am I, who are you???” That’s RS’s mindset. Experts can say if the videos were edited, worry not.
1 Javier Bonilla Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I doubt we’ll find him in bed with another woman, the closet is strong with that one lol
Thanks for the idea, I’m defo gonna use that one the next time my wife catches me handing out the old pony baloney to the next door neighbor!
Unreal, these fools are unreal… They DO know they are being recorded, right? The real question here isn’t Is he guilty, It’s how stupid is he?
They dgaf. They’re untouchable. They been known there’s no such thing as democracy because monarchies still exist in Europe. Period.
https://youtu.be/l7pO1jfM-1M
@Diana Robertson If there can be some kind of fraud or conspiracy with Jan. 6 or the Espionage charges, it may be possible to have those pardons declared “void ab initio”– that is, having no legal effect from initiation because they were part of Obstruction of Justice in an ongoing crime.
No he thought trump would be back in office and if found guilty he would be pardoned.
@XVI Lol, that’s not how law works, but keep on being a sjw.
Brain scan, full evaluation and assessment. Telling people to lie or murder are neither legal or moral
It’s not a crime to be insane , rich ; insane and rich ….it is criminal to commit crimes , and inciting insurrection , and inciting murder are crimes
Nothing preventing billionaires to seek private therapy . And once a criminal …let’s look. ..we can….and it might help.
Here is the full video you all wanted this:
https://youtu.be/mFnlLsX7eiw
the American People have the right to remove and replace tyrannical government. 2A was literally made for people to be able to fight the government
When all is said and done, it will be their own ego and stupidity that puts them behind bars.
@Worlds Most Phlegmatic Man https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMzd40i8TfA
@Worlds Most Phlegmatic Man You aren’t a human instead you’re a Proven Robot who needs a new battery.
Either that or Trump kicks them all under the bus.
https://youtu.be/l7pO1jfM-1M
Small minds, talk Big Stone like Rudy TOO MUCH BOOZE, TOO STUPID, TOO MUCH IGNORANCE ARROGANCE VOTE 💙 4 democracy
Damn, I can hear the dominoes falling from way over here !
“What we have here is a failure to communicate.”
Stone looks like the kind of guy that would Faint if he actually had to use a Firearm in a situation. These people are always pushing others to do their dirty work!
Kenny Alternative..True!
Conald has COWARD written all over his resume. Whether he is hiding in a bunker or watching on T.V. in the W/H, you’ll never find him in the middle of the action. He might be having a bad bonespur
day! 😆😅🤣
So you are a very smart woman 👩🏿 you 😐😯😵🤮🤑
@Don vito Corleone there is Roger Rabbit and then there is “Roger the Cuck”
Conveniently they have many idiots wearing red hats and reading Qanon conspiracies!
I think he’s the kind of guy who’d stand by and grin while somebody gets tortured. He’s like an evil guy in a Marvel comic. Gives me the creeps.
He’s got a tattoo of Nixon on his back, that’s all you need to know.
It’s a target 🎯 hopefully
Shot to kill
Seeing Roger Stone dressed in that striped suit while he’s speaking and waving his arms reminds me of one of those “Snake Oil Salesmen” who would drift from town to town in the old west trying to con people into buying their magic cure all snake oil.
Exactly, and the old saying, “there’s a sucker born every minute” is still true.
MEANWHILE THEY IGNORE ALL THE INSIDER TRADING CAREER POLITICIANS AND ALL THEIR WRONG DOINGS, INCLUDING HOW THEY ENCOURAGED THE RIOTS, LOOTING, VIOLENCE AND MURDERS DURING THE SUMMER OF 2020
GOVERNMENT IS A BEAST THAT LIVES OF THE BLOOD, EMOTIONS, BELIEFS, FEARS, TAX DOLLARS OF ITS CITIZENS, The corrupt politicians will say / do anything to feed that beast, Including breaking systems that were never broken before, attacking political opponents in disgusting and dishonest childish ways, will allow/encourage riots, looting, violence. will demand more and more $$$ to fix the problems they created , the problems never disappear but the $$$ ALWAYS ALWAYS DOES. No government program or service has ever been so effective that it made itself go extinct. WHEN IT COMES TO GOVERNMENT LESS IS ALWAYS ALWAYS BETTER.
GOOD GOVERNMENT ENHANCES FREEDOM’S IT DOESN’T TAKE THEM AWAY AND THEN TRY TO SELL THEM BACK TO US.
NO GOVERNMENT PROGRAM OR SERVICE HAS EVER BEEN SO EFFECTIVE THAT IT MADE ITSELF GO EXTINCT, ALWAYS A WASTE OF TIME, ENERGY AND MONEY, WHEN IT COMES TO GOVERNMENT LESS IS ALWAYS, ALWAYS BETTER
HOW DID WE GET TO WHERE INSIDER TRADING CAREER POLITICIANS ARE WEAPONIZING OUR TAX $’S AGAINST US ?
HOW IS IT WE DON’T HAVE TERM LIMITS FOR THESE CLOWNS ? MANY OF OUR “REPRESENTATIVES” SHOULD HAVE BEEN TERMED OUT LITERALLY DECADES AGO ?
WHY ARE THEY IGNORING ALL THE INSIDER TRADING CAREER POLITICIANS AND ALL THEIR WRONG DOINGS ?
Maybe 🤔 I’m a bit confused on what 😬😮🤐🤧
Poor old Rog … he doesn’t understand that any & all ‘manipulation’ of visual imagery would have to be digital – and digital is just binary, for which there’s an audit trail of any & all changes to the data.
Something tells me he doesn’t understand that. But neither do the people that he’s fooling unfortunately.
Join the chat 💬 on the chat 💬 with the 👿🤠🤠
Do the right-wingers know that antifa stands for anti-Fascist? If they hate antifa, then does it mean they advocate Fascism?
If you are going to crime, it is probably best not to have a documentary crew follow you around…
those people are such grandiose narcissists, they probably thought it wise to record their insurrection for the history books which will surely praise them for creating a new America. Stone isn’t stupid, just delusional.
Theyll just claim fake news. Planted evidence. Computer modelled lies. Venezuela fake machines. The funny thing becoming a trend is the more ‘they’ claim Dems will do x y and z is the Dems wont, its actually what the Reps have done or are doing as a smoke and mirrors game.
Trump 2024
@Kendall G. Trump in the big house in 2024, next to Stone, as his wife.
Its insane that in 2022, Roger Stone is walking around a free man.
@Mohamed Trevino you are a troll and a bot
SOOO SHAMEFUL AND DESPICABLE!
Stone is like a cartoon villain who always seems to just slither away from going to prison…but his time is coming and he needs to spend the rest of his traitorous life in prison!
1 JoCo Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Nahh he just did what dems did in 2016.
Holy smokes 😮 stone is even more screwed up than I imagined.
We all know how they think. And it’s been proven how they lie, about what they say and how they go about it. We need to get rid of all these traitors. Once and for all.
yes, of course
“When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.” ~ Thomas Jefferson
Yay!! Open Borders!! ✌🏼🇮🇹😂🇺🇲 Woo-hooooooo!!!!
But the government is still not ready for the 😑😧🤐🤧
Yes and we were scared shitless about Trumps administration .
@CarltheFL🇺🇸PATRIOT69 That’s how YOUR grandad got in right? Unless of course you’re Native American 😀
said the slave holder….
When traitors are pardoned by a president there should be a way of overturning them.
1 Helena McGinty Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
All these crooks were pardoned for the charges brought against them when they were sentenced during king DJT’s era. But there are so many more crimes that have surfaced since. There can be fresh charges. The pardon would not apply to the new charges and these felons can go to where they belong under law. Behind Bars. No one gets a blanket pardon.
@Marie Lucas Your compliments returned back to sender. Not accepted. Enjoy it with your family and friends.
These people honestly thought they would succeed. That’s why they wanted to document it all.
1 Just Aguy Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer