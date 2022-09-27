69 comments

  1. The fact that Stone, Bannon, Lindell, Eastman, Clark, Powell, Giuliano, etc. are close confidants of Trump speaks volumes to his character.

    3. And they’ve raided all their homes. And continue to leak information. Our FBI is a partisan joke at this point, go hunter go.

    5. Doug, Yesh, ALL of “Dump’s” criminal minions are “Bottom Feeders” BUT these slimy swine ALWAYS want to be “FEEDIN” at the Most Exclusive and Expensive hotels, a Restauants at the Expence of the American Government 🚽🚽🚽🚽🍔🍔🍔☠

  2. Deny everything, even if your wife finds you in bed with another woman, shout “I was drugged, where am I, who are you???” That’s RS’s mindset. Experts can say if the videos were edited, worry not.

    3. Thanks for the idea, I’m defo gonna use that one the next time my wife catches me handing out the old pony baloney to the next door neighbor!

  3. Unreal, these fools are unreal… They DO know they are being recorded, right? The real question here isn’t Is he guilty, It’s how stupid is he?

    1. They dgaf. They’re untouchable. They been known there’s no such thing as democracy because monarchies still exist in Europe. Period.

    3. @Diana Robertson If there can be some kind of fraud or conspiracy with Jan. 6 or the Espionage charges, it may be possible to have those pardons declared “void ab initio”– that is, having no legal effect from initiation because they were part of Obstruction of Justice in an ongoing crime.

  4. Brain scan, full evaluation and assessment. Telling people to lie or murder are neither legal or moral
    It’s not a crime to be insane , rich ; insane and rich ….it is criminal to commit crimes , and inciting insurrection , and inciting murder are crimes
    Nothing preventing billionaires to seek private therapy . And once a criminal …let’s look. ..we can….and it might help.

    2. the American People have the right to remove and replace tyrannical government. 2A was literally made for people to be able to fight the government

  8. Stone looks like the kind of guy that would Faint if he actually had to use a Firearm in a situation. These people are always pushing others to do their dirty work!

    1. Kenny Alternative..True!
      Conald has COWARD written all over his resume. Whether he is hiding in a bunker or watching on T.V. in the W/H, you’ll never find him in the middle of the action. He might be having a bad bonespur
      day! 😆😅🤣

    5. I think he’s the kind of guy who’d stand by and grin while somebody gets tortured. He’s like an evil guy in a Marvel comic. Gives me the creeps.

  10. Seeing Roger Stone dressed in that striped suit while he’s speaking and waving his arms reminds me of one of those “Snake Oil Salesmen” who would drift from town to town in the old west trying to con people into buying their magic cure all snake oil.

    2. MEANWHILE THEY IGNORE ALL THE INSIDER TRADING CAREER POLITICIANS AND ALL THEIR WRONG DOINGS, INCLUDING HOW THEY ENCOURAGED THE RIOTS, LOOTING, VIOLENCE AND MURDERS DURING THE SUMMER OF 2020

      GOVERNMENT IS A BEAST THAT LIVES OF THE BLOOD, EMOTIONS, BELIEFS, FEARS, TAX DOLLARS OF ITS CITIZENS, The corrupt politicians will say / do anything to feed that beast, Including breaking systems that were never broken before, attacking political opponents in disgusting and dishonest childish ways, will allow/encourage riots, looting, violence. will demand more and more $$$ to fix the problems they created , the problems never disappear but the $$$ ALWAYS ALWAYS DOES. No government program or service has ever been so effective that it made itself go extinct. WHEN IT COMES TO GOVERNMENT LESS IS ALWAYS ALWAYS BETTER.

      GOOD GOVERNMENT ENHANCES FREEDOM’S IT DOESN’T TAKE THEM AWAY AND THEN TRY TO SELL THEM BACK TO US.

      NO GOVERNMENT PROGRAM OR SERVICE HAS EVER BEEN SO EFFECTIVE THAT IT MADE ITSELF GO EXTINCT, ALWAYS A WASTE OF TIME, ENERGY AND MONEY, WHEN IT COMES TO GOVERNMENT LESS IS ALWAYS, ALWAYS BETTER

      HOW DID WE GET TO WHERE INSIDER TRADING CAREER POLITICIANS ARE WEAPONIZING OUR TAX $’S AGAINST US ?

      HOW IS IT WE DON’T HAVE TERM LIMITS FOR THESE CLOWNS ? MANY OF OUR “REPRESENTATIVES” SHOULD HAVE BEEN TERMED OUT LITERALLY DECADES AGO ?

      WHY ARE THEY IGNORING ALL THE INSIDER TRADING CAREER POLITICIANS AND ALL THEIR WRONG DOINGS ?

  11. Poor old Rog … he doesn’t understand that any & all ‘manipulation’ of visual imagery would have to be digital – and digital is just binary, for which there’s an audit trail of any & all changes to the data.

    3. Do the right-wingers know that antifa stands for anti-Fascist? If they hate antifa, then does it mean they advocate Fascism?

    1. those people are such grandiose narcissists, they probably thought it wise to record their insurrection for the history books which will surely praise them for creating a new America. Stone isn’t stupid, just delusional.

    2. Theyll just claim fake news. Planted evidence. Computer modelled lies. Venezuela fake machines. The funny thing becoming a trend is the more ‘they’ claim Dems will do x y and z is the Dems wont, its actually what the Reps have done or are doing as a smoke and mirrors game.

  14. Stone is like a cartoon villain who always seems to just slither away from going to prison…but his time is coming and he needs to spend the rest of his traitorous life in prison!

  16. We all know how they think. And it’s been proven how they lie, about what they say and how they go about it. We need to get rid of all these traitors. Once and for all.

  17. “When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.” ~ Thomas Jefferson

    4. @CarltheFL🇺🇸PATRIOT69 That’s how YOUR grandad got in right? Unless of course you’re Native American 😀

  19. All these crooks were pardoned for the charges brought against them when they were sentenced during king DJT’s era. But there are so many more crimes that have surfaced since. There can be fresh charges. The pardon would not apply to the new charges and these felons can go to where they belong under law. Behind Bars. No one gets a blanket pardon.

