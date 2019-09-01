NBC’s Alison Morris speaks to an eyewitness to the Odessa, Texas shooting who says the gunman barely missed her as she travelled with her two-year-old grandson in the car.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Shooting Witness: The Shots Were So Close To Me | MSNBC
It’s time to ban, buyback, confiscate and reduce these mass killing rifles from the streets. Gotta make it harder for any human of any race/mental state or motive to get access to these mass killing rifles.
You do know the black market is controlled by black people
Sick and tired of hearing
It’s the shooters
“Right” to carry a weapon
Capable of horrific things like this …
We need change !!! Our leaders aren’t protecting anyone but the NRA!
Gop and Moscow mitch are responsible
NRA & PHARMA have legalized mass shootings. And we allow our gov to support that thru lobbyist’s money!!! Yay!!! Therefore, we, as a country, support vehemently the mass shooting of our communities by young white men who we give guns and antidepressants. Fun for all, huh?!!! Gooooooooo 2nd ammendment! Goooooooo PHARMA!!!! Wow….ya’ll gonna vote someday?
Voting in Australia is the law…we can’t keep up with Australia?
I am glad I live in California. Look at the difference between a state like California and Texas. California has strict gun control laws, and we have very few mass shootings. Look at Texas, a state with lax gun control laws. At least, I don’t have to live in terror.
@The Homelander Give me some examples, and timelines.
@Ace1000ks1975 mass shooting in California, number 19 since 1984, the state leads the nation in most deaths from these kinds of violent killings
@The Homelander 27 in 35 years, not 19 in 35 years. We didn’t have strong gun controls laws in California until 1999, so from 1999 to 2019 we had 19 mass shooting . Compare that to Texas which had 21.
@Ace1000ks1975 don’t forget all the stabbing rampages in ca https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqhn0JMYDSQ
What is it going to take to make this madness end?! How many more lives will be lost before the US government puts some real laws in place to stop the wrong people from getting and using guns?!
It’s going to take voting gun control advocates into Congress and the Presidency. It won’t happen until they’re in the majority. I’m not holding my breath.
A TRUE LEADER HAS THE CONFIDENCE TO STAND ALONE
AND THE COURAGE TO MAKE TOUGH DECISIONS
THE COMPASSION TO LISTEN TO THE NEEDS OF OTHERS
HE DOES NOT SET OUT TO BE A LEADER
BUT BECOMES ONE BY THE EQUALITY OF HIS ACTIONS
AND THE INTEGRITY OF HIS INTENT….D.M
THIS IS AMERICA’S CHOSEN PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP !
Shoot him in the head
Lion P
Trump stands alone because he’s WRONG!
Evil, Failed, Un Christian, Un American Trump is the Worst thing to happen to America since Slavery.
Trump is a Filthy Racist Pig.
No Educated Patriotic Americans still support Evil Trump.
Trump Launders Money for America’s Greatest Enemy; Murdering Monster Putin. Trump IS Putin’s Puppet.
Trump Only Lies. Trump Only Faiils our Great Nation.
White Nationalists are the Enemy of America and all Humanity. They Worship Satan and Evil Trump is one of them.
Better Get Use To It The Left Has Caused Alot Of Hate.
did you graduate high school? asking for a friend.
Shoot Trump in the face with an assault rifle
you can get arrested for saying things like that
The Homelander not if hes a foreign citizen
@Miss Tee lol good way to get red flag by the Gov
THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS TO BLAME FOR INCITING SUCH VIOLENCE !
AND FOR CLOSING DOWN MENTAL INSTITUTIONS DURING THE LAST ADMINISTRATION !
let’s see the links, liar. waiting.
@Tessa Rossa CNN , MSNBC AND EVERY OTHER FAKE NEWS , HATE TRUMP MEDIA !
@Tessa Rossa REMEMBER : MAXINE WATERS ” GO AFTER THEM , TELL THEM THEIR NOT WELCOMED HERE !”
HOLDER : IF THEY HIT LOW , DONT HIT THEM HIGH , JUST HIT THEM !
RACIST AT MCCONNELL’S HOME: SOMEONE PLEASE PUT A BULLET TO THIS P@#$💩
SO DONT YOU CALL ME A LIAR PRINCESS !
Texas is just 😭. Everyone please stay safe from Dorian.
I live in Nebraska where it’s easier to buy an assault rifle than it is to rent a car. I can go to a gun show and buy an assault rifle with just a driver’s license same day and I can buy a hundred round clip with it. I bought a 45 caliber handgun at a gun show in Cheyenne Wyoming without a driver’s license or any paperwork at all. I had a friend in Colorado that traded his Wii for a 9 mm handgun no paperwork no driver’s license. I just can’t believe more guns is the answer to this problem
Well… thanks to MSNBC now I know: 1. The hurricane is Trump’s fault. 2. The sky fell. 3. The shootings are Trump’s fault. and 4. L O’Donnell lives in Candy Land with a Russian informant, which; it Trump’s fault.
I didn’t hear any of that drivel ypu just said but what is true is that it is republicans fault. The had the opportunity to change things after sandy hook. And guess what. They blocked the legislation. That’s just fact. Now again they have the chance and guess what is and will happen. They’ll block anything from.happening because thier pockets are lined with blood money.
@Boomer19771 Are you Byron or Shakespeare?
Well now it’s time for Democrats and Republicans to get together and do something about this, I’m a conservative and my son has one of these high-powered rifles and he is willing to turn his in, I always told him what do you need that for, you can’t hunt with those, hopefully other could
Good citizens will be willing to do the same, too many shootings, it has to stop, and I hope people like my son would do the same , and ask for people like Beto stop using these people who have died for his political gain!!
Greed over lives. Money over lives. Metal over lives.
Oh well, the only question now is, who’s next? We can say this with confidence, because Trump, Moscow Mitch and republicans in Congress have made it abundantly clear, that greed, the NRA, and money, is more important than your life and even your kid’s life. So….whose next? What will be the name of the next school I wonder. Whose kids will be next I wonder? Who will be the next parents to have to bury their child I wonder?
There is at least one Republican in Congress who finally gets it. He finally understands. That Republican is Congressman Mike Turner of Ohio. Mike Turner announced his support for a ban on sales of “military style weapons” following the deadly mass shooting in Dayton Ohio after he discovered his daughter came close to being one of the casualties.
“I believe these are necessary steps forward in protecting our country and a testament to American values, which include protecting human life,” Turner, said in a statement
Turner, a Dayton native, said he would also support legislation placing restrictions on high-capacity magazines as well as so-called red-flag laws, which allow police and family members to “quickly identify people who are dangerous and remove their ability to harm others.
Turner made this statement after he found out that his teenage daughter was across the street from the shooting that night and she had just missed being out on the street when the shooting started by just seconds.
So now all of a sudden he cares. It took his daughter nearly being one of the victims for him to finally get it. He should have gotten it after Vegas, Orlando, and after Parkland. He should have cared back in 2012 when 20 babies, 6 and 7 years of age, were cut down with an assault rifle.
So…..whose going to be next?
This must be a record for the slowest Trump hater response. It took 10 minutes before Trump-haters started to show up
Moscow Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, will you both going to do anything’s about it or are your both still going to works for NRA not for Americans? All of these killing are on your watch.
Hi, anyone else find it weird that all these shootings are happening while Congress is on summer break and the first thing they’re going to talk about when they come back is gun-control?
Republicans in Congress clearly aren’t working for, or representing the will of the people. Instead people like Moscow Mitch are representing the desires and interests of corporations and special interests groups like The NRA, which has resulted in the will of the people being completely subverted. How else would you explain the fact that at least 90% of Americans want to see new gun laws passed, and yet republicans refuse to do anything. Mitch McConnell refuses to even allow a vote on anything regarding gun legislation.
What this all amounts to his republicans giving the middle finger to at least 90% Americans, and basically saying “F*** you guys!!! We don’t care what you want, and we don’t care how many children are gunned down in schools with assault rifles, we are going to do whatever the NRA tells us to do.”
Shove YOUR thoughts & prayers!
America is the only country with this problem!!! I wonder why🤔🤔🤔
Answer = dumb & stupid
Thoughts and prayers is the answer