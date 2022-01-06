Should Asymptomatic Health Workers Return to Work? | TVJ News – Jan 5 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
21 comments
Jah know 😮
Madness
Some of us think we know everything look 👀 there’s a lot of people walking around with covid can’t even get a test because it’s a nightmare, all the politicians need to do is stop the fair help the people of Jamaica 🇯🇲 , on move on
So y’all following Canada with unu madness
If covid didn’t exist in north America and Europe, the rest of the world would’ve ignored it as a bad flu
@Samuel Matheson and we are the workers that are kick out of a job without pay,your license taking away if you don’t take the vaccine,we who work and burn out to help in the crisis before vaccine.🤔now look at what they come up with,they don’t even care about you or your family when you sick.
Jah Jah
Please stop following other countries….Jamaica will get over this…
That’s all them do follow them can’t think for themselves
jamaica following canada off a cliff rn
When government open back the country what u think was going to happen ? Jah Jah
No, how can infected person be safe. Get well staff and take care of yourself so you can care for us.
Make the people work if they are not sick they will know if they are sick it could be a false positive test
I am lost with words
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Nuh because we a robot our immune system nuh need time to recover asymptomatic or not
This is madness
But sir u sound dunce. That mek sense. Less people around less infections. Asymptomatic or not.
Why they don’t test to see if omicron in the country?
No Jamaica gone to the dogs….
So wait a minute… Is an asymptomatic person a risk to others? Because if the vaccine works so well that you may have little to no symptoms, then everyone should have to do mandatory testing (in places where unvaccinated persons are required to). I’ve seen some vaccinated people who feel fluish or have a cold , assume it’s just that and carry-on as usual deh all bout and doing the most 🤷