Should Canada provide weapons to Ukraine? Experts on the feds’ role in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Former foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay joins former national security adviser Richard Fadden, former chief of the defence staff retired Gen. Thomas J. Lawson to discuss Canada's involvement between the tensions between Ukraine and Russian.
24 comments
Ask Biden about Hunter and Ukraine and this’ll all make sense. “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up” Barack Obama.
Are Canada and Nato going to use depleted uranium like they used on Serbia???
The Canadian Forces does not and never has used Depleted Uranium Ammunition. They don’t even make 105mm Depleted Uranium Ammunition for our (then) Leopard C2 Main Battle Tanks.
@HellYeaNixon
rhetorical question Farely.
Why not ? We already do to Saudi Arabia. Lmfao
Canada used to be anti war ….. before the fascism
send them boosters !!!!
Lmao. It already has.
why isn’t the foreign minister in afghanistan to help with the release of one of its citizens recently taken prisoner?
because she is in France ; getting a manicure.
Here’s a stick Ukraine. Anyways on today’s news light em up Putin!
Would the world really come to Ukraine’s aid if Russia attacks their country.
Nope!
send them subs made in 1970 diesel who nobody use anymore might get more money then scrap metal
I agree canada should be out there providing tim Hortons to the soldiers ww3 will need it.
In a word…”NO”.
Give them a lifetime supply of paintball equipment 👍
Have a goodtime
We need to sit this one out. There’s nothing to be gained for a mouse to dance with elephants.
Great idea! Bunch of inbereds.🤦♀️
Canadá’s principles and values are clear.. obey Washington, whether it is Biden, trump or Oprah.
Defence minister, csis goon, and a general. I don’t think the news has a pro war bias.
CANADA should take care of its problems at home.
So selling arms to Saudi Arabia is just fine, but giving arms to the Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression is not cool? Just so we’re all on the same page here.
Russian “aggression” please..