Should Canada’s next government cut back foreign aid?

Former Progressive Conservative Leader Peter MacKay, former Interim Liberal Leader Bob Rae and former Bloc Quebecois Leader Gilles Duceppe discuss if Canada is wasting money on foreign aid or if it should be spending more.

