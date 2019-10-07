Should Canada’s next government cut back foreign aid?

October 7, 2019

 

Former Progressive Conservative Leader Peter MacKay, former Interim Liberal Leader Bob Rae and former Bloc Quebecois Leader Gilles Duceppe discuss if Canada is wasting money on foreign aid or if it should be spending more.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

47 Comments on "Should Canada’s next government cut back foreign aid?"

  1. thatguybrad | October 6, 2019 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Not just cut back, cut it all together

  2. Mark Eves | October 6, 2019 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    foreign aid is fine, when you’re not running huge deficits, nor giving for intangible reasons. I know single mom’s that could use keeping their share of taxes given away to foreign aid.

    • Richard C | October 6, 2019 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      Mark Eves Perhaps they could just keep their legs closed and not expect the handout.

    • Mark Eves | October 6, 2019 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      You get first prize for the most ignorant thing I have seen or heard all day, you beat a dog with diarrhea, and sidewalk vomit. I am sure your father says the same thing all the time to your mother. Next time you ought to think.

  3. L F | October 6, 2019 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    We can’t afford foreign aid – unless turdeau wants to pay for it out of his own pocket…. I give to charity when I can afford it….

  4. Gmork | October 6, 2019 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    Until every homeless person is fed and not freezing in snow, until everyone can have access to clean drinking water, until every veteran is given more than crumbs, until every child has food in their stomachs, we need to halt foreign aid.

  5. icanthinkformyself | October 6, 2019 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    Simple answer is yes

  6. al gow | October 6, 2019 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    THE WORLD!!! look how much THE WORLD helped out with two Canadians falsely imprisoned in China.

    • PROUD TO BE CANADIAN! | October 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM | Reply

      Trudeau is equally to blame in that situation. Trudeau has done nothing to help free the Canadians from Chinese jail. His focus is only on other countries

    • Jordan Turner | October 6, 2019 at 4:17 PM | Reply

      @PROUD TO BE CANADIAN! They arent muslims, of course he isnt trying

    • PROUD TO BE CANADIAN! | October 6, 2019 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      @Jordan Turner Of course they are not Musliims. They are money hungry immigrated welfare recipients and are in Canada to use hard working Canadians as their lifetime ATM machines!!😒😒😒😒

  7. Grant Gauchier | October 6, 2019 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    Of course the Quebec likes foreign aid half their budget comes from Alberta.

  8. icanthinkformyself | October 6, 2019 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Bob Rae is still NDP; that’s his real political home.

    Why do we “need” to send money to anyone when our own citizens are suffering.

    • The Canada First Party | October 6, 2019 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      Why do these leftist Politicians think its their job to give away Our Money to Foreign Governments etc
      It should be our Job to take their money to repay Canadians every penny + the interest of the dept back

  9. GreenTsunamii James | October 6, 2019 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    No bob. No.

    Thats enough flirting with globalism canada.

  10. God King | October 6, 2019 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Why does Canada still provide foreign aid to China?

  11. D Mac | October 6, 2019 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    Turn it into Canadian aid. It’s called a deficit.

  12. Sir S-Spec | October 6, 2019 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    Yes, we should cut back.

    We have our own problems here.

  13. Jerry Crossman | October 6, 2019 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Hell yes cut foriegn funding

  14. Walter Schwartz | October 6, 2019 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Yes we must till we can get back on our feet . iran and those country’s can use their own oil money . canada first. They are not poor by any means .

  15. Lone Wolf | October 6, 2019 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Boob Rae is still at it.

  16. Paul | October 6, 2019 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    It should be 100% why are we giving money away when we have homeless and poverty in our own country?

    • B0GGIEMAN101 | October 6, 2019 at 11:25 PM | Reply

      Paul you’re acting like that money will immediately go into helping the homeless or poor, and more likely it won’t – the foreign aid money is to put in bluntly saving lives in many poverty riddled countries, we as Canadians should remember what our values are, and that’s helping others who need our help no matter who they are

    • Paul | October 6, 2019 at 11:45 PM | Reply

      @B0GGIEMAN101 money that allows them to continue to over populate.

    • Maryann Deweerd | October 7, 2019 at 8:07 AM | Reply

      @B0GGIEMAN101 no matter who they are? Speak for yourself. Take them into your homes, if your serious about helping…I do not want my money’s going to illegals and fake refugees, if they are serious about helping real refugees why are they turning away Christian refugees?? The Open border concept is a bad one for any country.

  17. Mike Campbell | October 6, 2019 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    We have areas in our country that are similar to the third world. Those places should be helped first.

  18. Nicola Hanson MMA BJJ | October 6, 2019 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Feed our homeless first.!!!!

  19. N agara | October 6, 2019 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Is letting in refugees and illegals and providing housing healthcare soçial assistance schoool etc not foreign aid as they did not contribute….

  20. Jason Morgan | October 6, 2019 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Since any money we give away is borrowed Forget it

