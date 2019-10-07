Should Canada’s next government cut back foreign aid?

Former Progressive Conservative Leader Peter MacKay, former Interim Liberal Leader Bob Rae and former Bloc Quebecois Leader Gilles Duceppe discuss if Canada is wasting money on foreign aid or if it should be spending more.
Not just cut back, cut it all together
thatguybrad Pretty stupid.
Richard C
Please explain how
That is why I am voting for PPC!
@Carson Allaby PPC for me ! how much do we get from other’s ? zero were here to safe the world on our dime !
foreign aid is fine, when you’re not running huge deficits, nor giving for intangible reasons. I know single mom’s that could use keeping their share of taxes given away to foreign aid.
Mark Eves Perhaps they could just keep their legs closed and not expect the handout.
You get first prize for the most ignorant thing I have seen or heard all day, you beat a dog with diarrhea, and sidewalk vomit. I am sure your father says the same thing all the time to your mother. Next time you ought to think.
We can’t afford foreign aid – unless turdeau wants to pay for it out of his own pocket…. I give to charity when I can afford it….
@Pat Alberta Richard C here lives by his name. He is a Diick!
Pat Alberta <— must be from Alberta 😂 Stay in school
PROUD TO BE CANADIAN!
Thought you were ignoring me cupcake.
@Pat Alberta Where in Alberta do you live?
@Richard C Your point is irrelevant, Harper is no longer the PM! Weak! You must be a trudeau worshipper, you parrot his weakness.
Until every homeless person is fed and not freezing in snow, until everyone can have access to clean drinking water, until every veteran is given more than crumbs, until every child has food in their stomachs, we need to halt foreign aid.
Such perfection cannot be achieved
Gmork 👏🏾👏🏾
PPC 2019!
Hahahaha the ppc party would let the homeless starve!
@Agent Orange That’s a weak, disgusting lie! PPC! Go Max!
Simple answer is yes
Look at these arrogant liberals. Deciding what to do with our money from our pay cheques
THE WORLD!!! look how much THE WORLD helped out with two Canadians falsely imprisoned in China.
Trudeau is equally to blame in that situation. Trudeau has done nothing to help free the Canadians from Chinese jail. His focus is only on other countries
@PROUD TO BE CANADIAN! They arent muslims, of course he isnt trying
@Jordan Turner Of course they are not Musliims. They are money hungry immigrated welfare recipients and are in Canada to use hard working Canadians as their lifetime ATM machines!!😒😒😒😒
Of course the Quebec likes foreign aid half their budget comes from Alberta.
Thanks to Trudeau. Quebcois are boot lickers of Justin Trudeau.
PROUD TO BE CANADIAN! – I didn’t see Harper (with Jason Kenney) reduce the transfer payments.
Thats why im not panicking if Trudeau wins, we leave not long after. We will make history twice in a short period PPC2019🇨🇦
Bob Rae is still NDP; that’s his real political home.
Why do we “need” to send money to anyone when our own citizens are suffering.
Why do these leftist Politicians think its their job to give away Our Money to Foreign Governments etc
It should be our Job to take their money to repay Canadians every penny + the interest of the dept back
No bob. No.
Thats enough flirting with globalism canada.
Why does Canada still provide foreign aid to China?
Turn it into Canadian aid. It’s called a deficit.
Yes, we should cut back.
We have our own problems here.
Hell yes cut foriegn funding
Yes we must till we can get back on our feet . iran and those country’s can use their own oil money . canada first. They are not poor by any means .
Boob Rae is still at it.
It should be 100% why are we giving money away when we have homeless and poverty in our own country?
Paul you’re acting like that money will immediately go into helping the homeless or poor, and more likely it won’t – the foreign aid money is to put in bluntly saving lives in many poverty riddled countries, we as Canadians should remember what our values are, and that’s helping others who need our help no matter who they are
@B0GGIEMAN101 money that allows them to continue to over populate.
@B0GGIEMAN101 no matter who they are? Speak for yourself. Take them into your homes, if your serious about helping…I do not want my money’s going to illegals and fake refugees, if they are serious about helping real refugees why are they turning away Christian refugees?? The Open border concept is a bad one for any country.
We have areas in our country that are similar to the third world. Those places should be helped first.
Feed our homeless first.!!!!
Is letting in refugees and illegals and providing housing healthcare soçial assistance schoool etc not foreign aid as they did not contribute….
Since any money we give away is borrowed Forget it