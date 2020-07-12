Should nurses get hazard pay during pandemic? | USA TODAY

July 12, 2020

 

They're on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight, and they feel they should get paid for it.
Nurses treating COVID-19 patients say they should get the same
consideration as other frontline workers in regards to hazard pay

  1. Linda Venable | July 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    YES THE NURSES SHOULD PAID FOR THIS. THEY ARE VERY IMPORTANT, BECAUSE OF THE DIFFERENT TYPE OF WORK THAT THEY DO.

  2. nani nani | July 12, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Not only nurses Dental Hygienist are the highest risk health providers in getting Covid 19

  3. Pass Gas | July 12, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    All essential workers should receive hazard pay across the board

    • Sara Ford | July 12, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

      Agreed!!

    • Roland | July 12, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

      @Indi Pillai

      Do you mean the Radical Democrats Virus called Covid-19 to slow down the good employment job that went so high ?

    • Elizabeth Dorchester | July 12, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

      No way

    • Susan Reed | July 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      Pass Gas
      I agree 100%
      Those who stayed home too.
      I did on Mother’s Day.
      My dad’s 100th birthday would have been in March.
      I had to miss visiting his resting place.
      The pandemic ruined that for me too.
      Those who abided by the rules ought to get something.
      Not everyone went to nursing school.

    • Alli Butler | July 12, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Susan Reed you think that you should get hazard pay for staying home? Please explain.

  4. Nitish Arya | July 12, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    I agree, they should get hazard pay. They are risking and also losing their lives for others and this was not always the case.

  5. B Lewis | July 12, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    Definitely! Essential Workers that have remained on the job should get additional pay as well

  6. Crypto Pitbull | July 12, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    I think everyone that stayed working this whole time and was dubbed to be an “essential worker” should get hazardous pay, definitely.

  7. I'M GOING, TO DO IT | July 12, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    thanks for share.

  8. sataniccookiemonster | July 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    *THEY SHOULD AT LEAST GET TO DRAW UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS…*
    *#COVIDHOAX2020*

  9. Jimmy Irish | July 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    Why just nurses 🤔.

  10. tightendsport | July 12, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    I think anyone scared but worked anyway because they are essential should get pay: sanitation workers in and outside the hospital, cops, EMTs, doctors, nurses, dentists, hygienists, teachers if they are made to return to the class room without a plan, and people who secure our food (grocers, butchers, restaurant workers). We allllll deserve hazard pay.

  11. Vita Marie | July 12, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    That’s shouldn’t even be a question. It’s a pandemic. Of course they should!!!

  12. Scrappy the Cholo | July 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    Yea of course.They are our saviours

  13. Kathy Dubus | July 12, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Yes they need to be paid hazardous pay

  14. Maureen M | July 12, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YEE YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES

  15. DieMen Gem | July 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    Most definitely

  16. Zeppytrue Dove | July 12, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    USA TODAY IS THE ENEMY
    🚫BOYCOTT🚫

  18. N A | July 12, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    The issue at had as it usually is, would be the math.

    Where do the funds to pay the essential workers generate from or come from? People who deal with red and black , profits and loss statemets and the like, may have trouble calculating hazard pay for hundreds of thousands if not millions of people for an entire year.

  19. Connie Zeng | July 12, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    They haven’t been that’s bad because some nurses put through a lot some nurses and doctors have kids and have been separated from kids and grand kinds and cousins that’s so sad they shouldn’t even have to pay taxes at this point

  20. Paul Roman | July 12, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    I cant believe, this still a question, especially now.

