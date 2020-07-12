Should nurses get hazard pay during pandemic? | USA TODAY

They're on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight, and they feel they should get paid for it.
Nurses treating COVID-19 patients say they should get the same
consideration as other frontline workers in regards to hazard pay
YES THE NURSES SHOULD PAID FOR THIS. THEY ARE VERY IMPORTANT, BECAUSE OF THE DIFFERENT TYPE OF WORK THAT THEY DO.
I like nurses as a nurse i say no
Not only nurses Dental Hygienist are the highest risk health providers in getting Covid 19
Let me guess, you’re a dental hygienist? Or your loved one is.
All essential workers should receive hazard pay across the board
Agreed!!
@Indi Pillai
Do you mean the Radical Democrats Virus called Covid-19 to slow down the good employment job that went so high ?
No way
Pass Gas
I agree 100%
Those who stayed home too.
I did on Mother’s Day.
My dad’s 100th birthday would have been in March.
I had to miss visiting his resting place.
The pandemic ruined that for me too.
Those who abided by the rules ought to get something.
Not everyone went to nursing school.
Susan Reed you think that you should get hazard pay for staying home? Please explain.
I agree, they should get hazard pay. They are risking and also losing their lives for others and this was not always the case.
Definitely! Essential Workers that have remained on the job should get additional pay as well
I think everyone that stayed working this whole time and was dubbed to be an “essential worker” should get hazardous pay, definitely.
Including McDonalds Frive thru workers!
thanks for share.
*THEY SHOULD AT LEAST GET TO DRAW UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS…*
*#COVIDHOAX2020*
Whats up with ur hashtag,” a haox”?
Why just nurses 🤔.
Shhhhhh
I think anyone scared but worked anyway because they are essential should get pay: sanitation workers in and outside the hospital, cops, EMTs, doctors, nurses, dentists, hygienists, teachers if they are made to return to the class room without a plan, and people who secure our food (grocers, butchers, restaurant workers). We allllll deserve hazard pay.
That’s shouldn’t even be a question. It’s a pandemic. Of course they should!!!
Yea of course.They are our saviours
Yes they need to be paid hazardous pay
YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YEE YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES
Most definitely
The issue at had as it usually is, would be the math.
Where do the funds to pay the essential workers generate from or come from? People who deal with red and black , profits and loss statemets and the like, may have trouble calculating hazard pay for hundreds of thousands if not millions of people for an entire year.
They haven’t been that’s bad because some nurses put through a lot some nurses and doctors have kids and have been separated from kids and grand kinds and cousins that’s so sad they shouldn’t even have to pay taxes at this point
I cant believe, this still a question, especially now.