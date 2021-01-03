Siblings create driveway masterpieces with chalk | Humankind

These driveway chalk drawings come to life right before your eyes. 🎨
Macaire Everett and her brother Camden were stuck at home for months. All they needed to get away was some creativity, chalk, and each other.
*NEWS DIGEST to START the Day (02 JAN 2021, Saturday) 5 Minutes Read; updated at 0541HRS IST*
*World: 84,342,947 Death 1,834,255 (2.17%) Active 22,895,074 (27%) Recovery 59,613,618 (71%)*
_India: 10,303,409; Death 149,205 (1.45%) Active 252,275 (2%) Recovery 9,901,929 (96%)_
Covid Task Force Head: Union Govt Will Cover Vaccination Cost of 30 Cr People, Not Whole Population
*India All Set to Get 1st Covid Vaccine as Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield Gets Expert Panel Clearance; Bharat Biotech asked for more data*
_UK Reactivates Emergency Covid Hospitals, Closes London Primary Schools; France Tightens COVID-19 Curfew In Worst-Affected Areas_
*_Can’t Make Us Leave Like They Did in Shaheen Bagh, Protesting Farmers Warn Centre; Will Shut Malls, Petrol Pumps in Haryana if Talks with Govt on Jan 4 Fail; Agri Minister hopes for positive talks outcome_*
‘Growing Stress’: India Asks China to Help 39 Sailors Stuck at Chinese Ports for Months; to rapidly unload their cargoes or replace their 39 crew members
*PM Lays Foundation Stone of ‘Light House Projects’ Which Seeks to Build 1,000 Homes in 1 Yr in Various States*
_India along with Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico Set to Begin Its 2-year Tenure as Non-permanent Member of UN Security Council_
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan; India to procure 6 Airbus 330 multi-role transport tanker aircraft
*Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh; been locked in a border row with the Chinese PLA for past 8 months*
_J-K Police bust fifth terror module in 2 weeks, this time in Reasi; working to create communal tension_
Delhi’s Minimum Temp Dips to 1.1°C; Likely to Rise by 3-5C from Jan 3, IMD Predicts Cold Wave, Rain in Coming Days
*Govt: GST Revenue Collection All-Time High in Dec at Rs 1.15 Lakh Cr; In Tune With Recovery Trend*
_Air India Sale Likely to be Delayed Further as Centre May Not Announce Short-listed Bidders on Jan 5_
Govt Procures Paddy worth Rs 92,121 Crore So Far at MSP; Purchase in Volume Terms Up 25%
*Sensex, Nifty Scale New Highs on New Year’s Day Amid Robust Buying in IT, Auto & FMCG Stocks*
_Mahindra, Ford end discussions on automotive joint venture due to changing global economic conditions_
Scrapping of IUC levy benefit for VIL, neutral for Airtel, some impact for Jio: Credit Suisse
*IndiGo claims servers hacked in December; internal docs may get uploaded on public platforms*
_From Maruti to Tata, Honda and Toyota, Dec 2020 ends on a strong note for car makers; MG Motors retail sales up by 33%_
*_In a 1st, US Congress Overrides (80 of 100) Trump’s Veto of Defense Bill; approved $740.5BN National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military for fiscal 2021_*
_Iran has informed IAEA that it intends to produce uranium enriched to up to 20% purity, well beyond 2015 Vienna accord threshold_
Alarm in (northwestern) France after 2,500 Partygoers Gather for Illegal New Year Rave, Clash with Cops
*Our Children Die in Our Hands’: Floods Ravage South Sudan, Around 1 Million People Displaced*
_China Offered Bounties to Fighters in Afghanistan Who Attacked US Soldiers, Donald Trump Briefed_
Willing to Jointly Promote Meaningful Dialogue’: In New Year’s Speech, Taiwan Prez Reaches Out to China
*One Word Changed In Australia’s National Anthem (forward displaying flower’s 1st time since 1984) To Reflect “Spirit Of Unity”*
Today’s World Order foot 👣 – *Quadrupedation* – Stamping with four Feet
