January 3, 2021

 

These driveway chalk drawings come to life right before your eyes. 🎨
Macaire Everett and her brother Camden were stuck at home for months. All they needed to get away was some creativity, chalk, and each other.

14 Comments on "Siblings create driveway masterpieces with chalk | Humankind"

  2. Lady Tonga 1 | January 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    This is so awesome! We got to get y’all viral!!! 🥰💜 I’m in quarantine and this has made my night!!! I’m going to share on fb! And with friends and family. Keep going! Y’all are awesome. God bless 🙏🏽🌈

  3. Smesy | January 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM | Reply

    So cool!

  4. Jake L | January 2, 2021 at 11:21 PM | Reply

    Hi how are you

  5. Jaydon Cullen | January 2, 2021 at 11:37 PM | Reply

    OMG 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  6. Sun Shine | January 2, 2021 at 11:53 PM | Reply

    Mum should let her draw a backdrop behind that sofa.

  7. Rodney Richardson | January 2, 2021 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    Great job. Great minds . Great time spent.👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

  8. Miguel Ramon | January 3, 2021 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    Love you 💋💋😘😘❤️💯

  9. Eva Valadez aka 1rocksis on IG | January 3, 2021 at 2:33 AM | Reply

    Incredible talent! Incredibly inspiring!😎😎🎨🎨💕

  10. Miss Meta | January 3, 2021 at 3:29 AM | Reply

    This is truly Amazing. I love it, keep it going, it so fun, lively and Festive 🤗 👏

  11. ProjectAKO17 | January 3, 2021 at 6:13 AM | Reply

    Wow, they did such a good job.

  12. Ms. Inspiration | January 3, 2021 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    She has great artistic talent. This is really Good!!

  13. Mamacita De Los Perros | January 3, 2021 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    This is really beautiful to see theses children using their talents to have fun during this period! They must have fantastic parents!

  14. don | January 3, 2021 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    Thank you We need more people like you during these stressful times Keep up the good work thanks again…

