Siblings create driveway masterpieces with chalk | Humankind

These driveway chalk drawings come to life right before your eyes. 🎨

RELATED VIDEO » 3rd grader creates multi-cultural crayons:

Macaire Everett and her brother Camden were stuck at home for months. All they needed to get away was some creativity, chalk, and each other.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: