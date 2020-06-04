Sights and sounds from George Floyd memorial | USA TODAY

June 4, 2020

 

Sights and sounds from George Floyd's memorial service as protests continue
RELATED: Brother visits site where George Floyd killed

George Floyd's memorial included speeches from Al Sharpton, members of his family and the family's attorney as protests continue across the country.

