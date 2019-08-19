New reporting from the Associated Press shows that behind closed doors, the Trump administration has serious concerns about the economy ahead of the 2020 presidential election, as President Trump accuses the media for manipulating the data to make him look bad. Morning Joe discusses.

Signs Of Possible Recession Worry President Donald Trump Ahead Of 2020: AP | Morning Joe | MSNBC