Signs Of Possible Recession Worry President Donald Trump Ahead Of 2020: AP | Morning Joe | MSNBC

New reporting from the Associated Press shows that behind closed doors, the Trump administration has serious concerns about the economy ahead of the 2020 presidential election, as President Trump accuses the media for manipulating the data to make him look bad. Morning Joe discusses.
Another great Republican depression that followed Youge tax cut to the top 1%? Who could have predicted that? (sarcasm)
The Republicans are a marketing machine. They have managed to convince Americans that they are the fiscally responsible party. Each time they take office, the debt balloons and a recession occurs.
Doesn’t anyone remember that he founded a university,casinos,bicycle race,and on and on?
@foreigner fan You will never be able to call me a TRAITOR to my country or question my patriotism. I am very proud to say. However, it is very sad when we can question the President of the United States patriotism.
If the media had so much power to alter government numbers then Hillary would have won. Trump gives too much credit to the media. LOL
There are global unrest and uncertainty…..we have Germany, Brexit, election in Argentina and Italy and HONG KONG is getting scary. The Dow does not like uncertainty! It also hates Trump’s tweets when he thoughtlessly blurts out tariffs and China….drops 400 points last October….drops 700 points last December and now last week….AWESOME. Wednesday…..great….lost over 3%….RECESSION. In less than two fiscal years, Trump has managed to screw up our economy. AWESOME.
Ranking the Trump Economy: The president brags about U.S. prosperity. But conditions improved more under his predecessors. (Even Carter.)
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-01-28/trump-economy-lags-clinton-s-obama-s-reagan-s-and-even-carter-s
First, acknowledge that Obama’s final fiscal year ended on the first of October 2017. That was less than two years ago. Second, we WERE in the LONGEST economic recovery period – OVER 11 Years.
Remember Trump promising quick dreams like 10% pay rise for soldiers and 10% tax cuts for the middle class… Every year since 1961 military got a raise. Trump did give an increase of 2.6%….but wait….remember how Trump told the military that he gave them a 10% raise? Remember just before the 2018 mid-term elections, how Trump promised to give the middle class a 10% tax cut? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onjEAkHEbYI 2:52 right there on tape.
Here are 16 PROMISES Trump broke and yes, these include stats you are not going to like:
1. Trump promised Mexico would pay for a wall. He promised to build a wall. He promised to stem illegal crossings. Illegal crossing has experienced a 12-year spike. The spike happened after Trump’s rhetoric of caravans and human traffickers have pushed the NOW OR NEVER selling point. Trump created this crisis. So basically, Trump is doing worse than Obama. If the States wants to cut illegal crossings, then look towards the Obama administration’s policies.
Oh…and tariffs on Mexico is STUPID. Mexico is our number one trading partner. Americans will pay while Mexico will turn to form new partnerships with other nations…thus screwing us again for the future.
2. Trump promised to rein in China with tariffs that will save America. The American farmers have suffered from the tariffs with China. Sure Trump promised them a 16 billion SOCIALIST pay-off but it is too late. China has found new soya bean producers and will not come back to trade with the US. Once new markets are found it is nearly impossible to back back to the old markets.
Due to the CURRENT tariffs, the average American consumer is paying $850 more for goods.
With the NEW tariffs, American consumers will be paying $350 MORE for their goods.
To Trump supporters – especially to those who hate socialism – Why give a 16 Billion socialist bailout to US farmers (not small farmers but huge large agricultural companies) a crisis Trump created? But WAIT….Trump promises to halt tariff until AFTER Christmas BECAUSE HE KNOWS THAT TARIFF RAISES PRICES….gotta have cheaper gifts for the Christmas season.
3. Trump promised to protect Medicare…his 2019 budget includes a $840 Billion CUT over ten years. Trump has included a cut of over 200 Billion in Medicaid.
4. Trump was going to Repeal and REPLACE Obamacare. He was going to give the US something more efficient and cheaper than Obamacare. There is no plan…in fact after 9 years of threatening to replace ACA there is still no plan. Instead of waiting for a plan and then repeal, Trump wants to get rid of Obamacare all together and then we’ll see what happens. In a way, I hope all Trump supporters are left with no healthcare. Let’s see how they like it when pre-existing conditions affects their plans for children (pregnancy is a pre0exiting condition LOL) and their diabetes and obesity.
5. Trump was supposed to save us from nuclear war. You cannot called someone a peacemaker if there is no peace. Being the first president to step in NK is an empty gesture. It was a PR exercise and photo-op. Wipee. COME ON….North Korea has launched 4 more missiles in the past two weeks.
A few months ago, on C-SPAN, in front of a congressional hearing, the American national security agencies all agree that North Korea will never give up their nuclear program. They have a conservative estimate that North Korea has 20 nuclear weapons…not one of them has been destroyed. They suggested North Korea’s program is more developed than previously known.
Trump lies did you get that LIES about AMERICAN national security agencies thus harming our Intelligence reputation and undermining conference in our INTEL ….face palm…..and said that the American security agencies never stated that NK had ballistic weapons even though they said it on NATIONAL TV for the world to hear.
Trump ….again dismissing his own security agencies stated that he chooses to believe Putin in regards to North Korea’s weapons…Putin told Trump North Korea has no weapons…has no capability for nuclear weapons. That is wrong.
There are satellite images of North Korea rebuilding a long-range rocket site and firing ballistic missiles. Ooops
….and no, Kim Jung-un is not sorry.
6. Trump was going to protect American trade. Trade deficit is $891.2 Billion…the longest in US history due to Trump’s trade war. Trade wars are good and easy to win. Every time he tweets “I am a tariff man” the Dow Jones drops like a lead weight.
7. Record highs for the Dow…..more 1000 point gains than anyone…..okaaaaaaaaaay
Worst to best…
Hoover Dow Jones dropped -82% Republican
Nixon dropped -28% R
W Bush -26 R
Carter -0.7% Democrat
JFK increase +15% D
Harding +23% R
Johnson + 26% D
Trump increase +35% INHERITED ECONOMY FROM OBAMA..THIS WAS BEFORE AUGUST 2019
Day of his election: 2,140
Day after his election: 2,163 up 1.1%
June 11, 2019: 2,886, up 35%
Ford +40% R stability after Nixon resigns
HW Bush +41% R
Truman + 75% R after WWII
Eisenhower +123% R and yet high tax rates
Reagan +147 R
Obama +148 D
Day of his election: 1,006
Day after his election: 953, down 5.3%
June 13, 2011: 1,272, up 26% (the equivalent of yesterday’s June 11 close)
November 6, 2012 1,428, up 42%
November 8, 2016: 2,140, up 113% for 8 years. Up 50% in his second 4 years.
Roosevelt +198 D New Deal, WWII, new industries and military demand
Clinton +228 D Surplus
Coolidge +230 R less regulations…..oh wait…….everything comes crashing down in 1929
Did you find Trump’s name? Did you manage to find Obama’s?
8. Promised to bring back coal. Coal mining jobs are the lowest since Jimmy Carter. Even with the rollback in regulations by Trump’s EPA the past two years, the U.S. Energy Information Agency projects that U.S. coal consumption will decline 4% this year to 691 million short tons. This will be down 44% since coal’s peak usage in 2007, and the lowest amount since 1979 when Jimmy Carter was President. Trump country is in trouble.
Meanwhile, the UK has experienced TWO WEEKS not using coal. That is the best since the Industrial Age started.
9. Deficit $779 billion in fiscal 2018 to $1 trillion in fiscal 2019 – 3.8% of GDP in 2018, up from 3.5% in 2017. Deficit went up over 20% in June 2019. Overall the deficit has increased 27% since this time last year (August 2018 to 2019).
10. The US national debt stood at $21.974 trillion at the end of 2018, more than $2 trillion higher than when President Donald Trump took office, according to numbers released Thursday by the Treasury Department. Trump promised to wipe out debt within 8 years. It is not going to happen. Trump is not concerned because as Trump stated in late 2018 – he is not doing to be around….I encourage you to look that one up.
June, 2018 the Congressional Budget office had published a new report that shows the debt going BEYOND the 21 TRILLION due to the tax cuts to the 1% and tariffs have resulted in JOB LOSSES.
China is buying more and more treasury bonds and therefore holding more power over Trump. Gee, thanks Trump….eye roll.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_9GEEq8S_k
11. Prescriptions drugs continue to rise around 10%. Specialty drugs have doubled since 2008…another broken promise. Ironically, Americans are crossing the Mexican border to buy cheaper medicines. A three-month supply of insulin is $3,700 in the U.S. versus $600 in Mexico. 1 million people in California alone cross to Mexico annually for health care, including to buy prescription drugs – that is just people from California. And it is illegal to bring across drugs even prescription drugs for personal use into the US. According to the Food and Drug Administration, “in most circumstances, it is illegal for individuals to import drugs into the United States for personal use.”
12. The businessman was supposed to understand business and encourage new businesses. The US’ Start-up entrepreneurship are at a 40 year slump.
13. Transparency… PLEEEEEEEEEEZE…..Once a person gets bone spurs they never go away. If Trump ever did suffer from bone spurs then prove it. Get an x-ray now and make it public. Not going to hold my breath. He lies about his wealth and IRS audit….we’ll never see those tax returns. He lies about his school grades. Those are buried deep – probably eradicated from the earth. He lies about his awesome IQ….we’ll never see his Mensa membership.
Trump’s meeting with Putin are secret. He refuses to allow his own advisors to be in the same room. He takes the notes away from the translators. He tells the public that he is to serve that it is none of our business what he and Putin spoke about.
‘Trump destroyed translators’ notes afterwards or met without any U.S. officials present.’
14. Ooooooh socialism is BAAAAD. Farmers….tariffs and trade wars are hurting farmers. So what does Trump do…he gave farmers 16 BILLION…but most went not to the small family farmers but to the huge agricultural companies….sounds right….help the companies but not the working class. I hope that not one of those farmers freak out about socialism, because this is SOCIALISM!
15. They have the lowest rates of success in federal litigation.
Emergency Request to Supreme Court 28 compared to Obama’s 4
16. GDP Trump promised to his supporters that American GDP would be 4-5% each year not quarters…he was talking about annually. LOL
2017 2.2%
2018 2.9% ….wait that number is not quite right….https://www.washingtonpost.com/gdpr-consent/?destination=%2fbusiness%2f2019%2f03%2f28%2fus-economic-growth-revised-down-slightly-commerce-department-says%2f%3f&utm_term=.4c0d36557013
2019 First quarter was pathetic at 2.2
Second-quarter looking good……
The U.S. economy accelerated to a 4.1 percent pace of growth in the second quarter, the fastest since 2014, letting President Donald Trump claim a win for his policies even though the expansion is projected to cool.
Don’t forget, Obama also had high quarters…and once it went above 5%!
Eight times the GDP went at or above 3% under Obama.
Top four:
Q2 2014 5.1%
Q3 2014 4.9
Q4 2011 4.7
Q4 2009 4.5
Under Trump
2.9% for the year 2018 which missed Trump’s target for 2018.
Forecast under Trump is looking poor:
2.4% for 2019 IMF has it at 2.3% for 2019
2% 2020 RECESSION IS COMING
These are Goldman Sach estimates from last year….the forecast is worse due to the TRUMP SHUTDOWN.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckjones/2019/02/13/6-reasons-trump-did-not-inherit-a-mess-from-obama/#250e5fac75ef
Sorry Trump, that tax cut went to the investor/business class and not the consumer. Tariffs are working their way into the economy and consumers are over extended. The bubble is going to pop and Trump’s policies are the catalyst.
*Recession? Now we know that Little Donny Fail-Fail has run President Obama’s good economy into the ground.*
*Everything that Traitor Trump touches fails.*
Remind my of the debt level under Trump….Image result for us debt levels
thesoundingline.com
The U.S. government’s public debt is now more than $22 trillion — the highest it has ever been. The Treasury Department data comes as tax revenue has fallen and federal spending continues to rise. The new debt level reflects a rise of more than $2 trillion from the day President Trump took office in 2017.
But Trump never worried about debt. He just do not honour them.
@Mary Sewell trump doesn’t lead us but keep denying what is right in front of your face
@Mary Sewell You are praying every day for Antichrist Trump? Are you sure Jesus is on board with that??
Why doesn’t Traitor Trump go back home to Russia, and solve THEIR problems first?
We all know he’ll just blame the democrats if the economy tanks. Nothing is ever his fault. Not the tariffs, not the corporate tax cut, not the complete inability to get any deal done. What a big sad baby! 🍊 👶 🍼😆😝😂
Donald never plans for the consequences of his actions. He didn’t plan on China playing hardball with a multi inning strategy, but anyone else could have guessed that his old tricks of bully, bluff and bluster wouldn’t work on a world power the same way they work on small contractors and his sycophants.
“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.”
― Theodore Roosevelt
I wonder how long before he blames recession Donald Trump created on President Barack Obama
