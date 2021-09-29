Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney testify on FBI handling of Nassar investigation | USA TODAY

Elite U.S. gymnasts testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing to uncover the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles through tears blamed the FBI, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee at a Senate panel Wednesday for allowing disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar to abuse dozens of women and children.

“USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge," Biles told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“We suffered and continue to suffer, because no one at the FBI, USAG, or the USOPC did what was necessary to protect us," Biles said. "We have been failed."

