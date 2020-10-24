Simulation shows droplets in human breathe

TOPICS:
Simulation shows droplets in human breathe 1

October 24, 2020

 

Researchers from two Japanese universities have released video,
created using a supercomputer, showing how humans spread respiratory droplets.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

35 Comments on "Simulation shows droplets in human breathe"

  1. MrCrispian | October 24, 2020 at 6:56 AM | Reply

    i wish i could give it 100 tumbs down

  2. Ron Peer | October 24, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    The never ending story. Non stop doom and gloom.

  3. Kevin | October 24, 2020 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    Well there you go. We just need to stop doing those humanly things like breathing and coughing. Problem solved.

  4. ֆђคภภ๏ภ Ꮛɭץรรค | October 24, 2020 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    L0ckdown mandates based on computer modeled simulations rather than real physical scientific data..

    • ֆђคภภ๏ภ Ꮛɭץรรค | October 24, 2020 at 9:15 AM | Reply

      ᥴiᧁi, ᥴꫀꪀꪻ᥅ꫀ ᠻꪮ᥅ iꪀꪻꫀ᥅ꪀꪖꪻiꪮꪀꪖꪶ ᧁꪮꪜꫀrꪀꪖꪀᥴꫀ iꪀꪀꪮꪜꪖꪻiꪮꪀ, boꪖᦓꪻꫀᦔ ꪻꫝꪖꪻ ᦓꫝꪮddꪗ ᦓᥴiꫀꪀᥴꫀ and ꪇꪊꫀᦓꪻiꪮꪀꪖ᥇ꪶꫀ ᦓᥴiꫀꪀꪻiᦓꪻᦓ rꪊꪶꫀ ꪻꫝꫀ ᭙ꪮ᥅ꪶᦔ ꪑꪮ᥅ꫀ ᦓꪮ ꪻꫝꪖꪀ ꪖꪀꪗ ᥅ꫀꪶiᧁiꪮꪊᦓ iꪀᠻꪶꪊꫀꪀᥴꫀ iꪀ Jꪊꪶꪗ 1Ƽ ᒿᦲᒿᦲ ꪖ᥅ꪻiᥴꪶꫀ _Dꪊ᥅꠸ꪀᧁ ꪖ Pꪖꪀᦔꫀꪑiᥴ Pꪊ᥇ꪶiᥴ Oρiꪀiꪮꪀ iᦓ Pꪮ᭙ꫀ᥅ᠻꪊꪶ_

    • ֆђคภภ๏ภ Ꮛɭץรรค | October 24, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

      “ꪻꫝiᦓ ꪻ᥅ꪊꪶꪗ iᦓ ꪻꫝꫀ ꪻ᥅iꪊꪑρꫝ ꪮᠻ ᦓᥴiꫀꪀᥴꫀ. Wꫀ ꪑꪖꪗ diᦓꪖᧁ᥅ꫀꫀ ꪖ᥇ꪮꪊꪻ ꪻꫝꫀ ꪇꪊꪖꪶiꪻꪗ ꪮᠻ ꪻꫝꫀ ᦓᥴiꫀꪀᥴꫀ *iꪀ ρꪖrꪻiᥴꪊꪶꪖ᥅ꪻꫝꫀ ꪑꪮᦔꫀꪶꪶiꪀᧁ* ꪮ᥅ ꪻꫝꫀ ᥴꪮꪑρꫀꪻꫀꪀᥴꫀ ꪖꪀᦔ ꪶꪮꪗꪖꪶꪻiꫀᦓ ꪮᠻ ᦓꪮꪑꫀ ꪮᠻ ꪻꫝꫀ ᦓᥴiꫀꪀꪻiᦓꪻᦓ, ᥇ꪊꪻ _᭙ꫀ ᥴꪖꪀ’ꪻ ᦔꫀꪀꪗ ꪻꫝꫀi᥅ ꪮꪜꫀ᥅᭙ꫝꫀꪶꪑ꠸ꪀᧁ ρꪮ᭙ꫀ᥅ ꪮꪜꫀ᥅ ꪊᦓ”._

    • ֆђคภภ๏ภ Ꮛɭץรรค | October 24, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

      “Prꪮꪮᠻ ꪮᠻ ꪻꫝiᦓ iᦓ ꪻꫝꪖꪻ ᭙ꫀ ꫝꪖꪜꫀ ꪖᧁrꫀꫀᦔ ꪻꪮ ᦓꫝꪊꪻ ᦔꪮ᭙ꪀ ꪻꫝꫀ ᭙ꪮ᥅ꪶᦔ ꪖꪀᦔ ᭙ꪮꪀ’ꪻ ᥅ꫀꪮρꫀꪀ iꪻ ꪖᧁꪖiꪀ ꪊꪀꪻiꪶ ꪻꫝꫀꪗ ꪻꫀꪶꪶ ꪊᦓ iꪻ iᦓ ᦓꪖᠻꫀ ꪻꪮ ᦔꪮ ᦓꪮ”.

    • ֆђคภภ๏ภ Ꮛɭץรรค | October 24, 2020 at 9:20 AM | Reply

      _”Nꪮ ᥅ꫀꪶiᧁiꪮꪀ ᥴꪮꪊꪶᦔ ꫝꪖꪜꫀ ꪖᥴꫝiꫀꪜꫀᦔ ꪻꫝiᦓ_ ꪊꪀiꪜꫀ᥅ᦓꪖꪶ ꪶꫀꪜꫀꪶ ꪮᠻ o᥇ꫀdiꫀꪀᥴꫀ, ꪖꪀᦔ ᥴꫀ᥅ꪻꪖiꪀꪶꪗ ꪀꪮ ρꪮꪶiꪻiᥴꪖꪶ ꪮrᧁꪖꪀiƺꪖꪻiꪮꪀ. Iꪀ ꪻꫝꫀ ꪻiꪑꫀ ꪮᠻ ᥴꪮꪜiᦔ, ᦓᥴiꫀꪀꪻiᦓꪻᦓ ꪖꪀᦔ ꪻꫝꫀi᥅ ᦓꪻꪖꪻiᦓꪻiᥴᦓ rꪊꪶꫀ ꪮꪊ᥅ ᭙ꪮ᥅ꪶᦔ”.

  5. Calvin Abbott | October 24, 2020 at 8:59 AM | Reply

    MSM is your enemy, Become Hunters and take them down.

  6. 123 | October 24, 2020 at 9:01 AM | Reply

    Spelling!! It’s breath, both breathe! One is a verb (to breathe) the other is a noun (breath).

  7. Kirby Jenkins | October 24, 2020 at 9:15 AM | Reply

    Fear Porn – STOP IT!!!!

  8. Tom Finochio | October 24, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    Lol are they spitting at each other?????

  9. Jon Smith | October 24, 2020 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    A virus so deadly you may not even know you have it…

  10. Jon Jon | October 24, 2020 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    We all will be wearing a BANE mask soon

  11. Signals of Virtue | October 24, 2020 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    In human breathe. Smfh.

  12. Brad Stevens | October 24, 2020 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Now show a fart droplet simulation please

  13. - | October 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    “In human breathe”? 🤨

  14. Mitch S | October 24, 2020 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Shame on msm

  15. Bob S | October 24, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Did they bother to run these simulations when subjects are wearing a mask? Or did that point out something they thought best not to share?

  16. Alina Tiwa | October 24, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    How about with mask?

  17. Jeremy Nolan | October 24, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    Who you want to fool? Reported

  18. Wade Grimm | October 24, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    “Mask dont work” — Dr Tam jan 2020

    • Michael Anderson | October 24, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      They revise information as they learn more and more about Covid19, you know it was discovered in Dec. 2019 right?

  19. Pat Alberta | October 24, 2020 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    I have friend who foams on both sides of his mouth when talking.

  20. luvluca toni | October 24, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Show the simulation of how our great immune system works

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.