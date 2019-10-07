Singapore Prime Minister: I feel very sorry for the situation which Hong Kong is in

Singapore Prime Minister: I feel very sorry for the situation which Hong Kong is in

October 7, 2019

 

Speaking to CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Hong Kong is "part of China and this is a big psychological change which is not easy for the population to get used to."
40 Comments

  1. Black American | October 7, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    I do too fighting for your freedom comes with expensive prices!

    • Infovest | October 7, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      You moron.. you do realize the majority of the violence during the “protests” are caused by the protesters committing acts of violence against the police?? You realize ZERO deaths are caused by police right?? Any deaths are protesters (2) committing suicide. Triads, gang members, and even peaceful protesters have used the situation to cause violence and damage to public properties as members of “peaceful protesters”. If the same situation happened in US, UK, europe, or anywhere else in the world they wud not stand for it for 18 weeks. Check your own countries histories and reactions to political protests.

    • Yu Lang | October 7, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      @Infovest They did stand in the past for 18 weeks.

    • LDK447 | October 7, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      Yu Lang like when? Last few riots in LA and UK ended up with hundred of deaths in a matter of days

    • Yu Lang | October 7, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      LDK447 not really. many protest are more peaceful then Hong Kong protests. Africans get shot down only speech is given to them

  2. Thomas Faggioni | October 7, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    How did Sondland become ambassador to the EU? He had zero diplomatic experience. Could it be the $1Million he contributed to the Trump inauguration? Sounds like corruption. Now he’s involved with Ukraine. Ukraine isn’t part of the EU. First a payoff and now a bag man. Sounds like a whole lot of corruption.

    • Willie Speirs | October 7, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Rocky Comet – And your comment is based on ?

    • Rocky Comet | October 7, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Willie Speirs Devotion to the cause of our Glorious MAGA Leader.

    • Thomas Faggioni | October 7, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      Rocky Comet Sounds like that comes right out of Maos little red book.

    • Willie Speirs | October 7, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Rocky Comet – I don’t suppose you’ll go down with him. Two words – Deutsche Bank.

    • Willie Speirs | October 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Rocky Comet – I have noticed over the last few months that genuine Trump supporters no longer seem prepared to debate as they once did – I’m saying that what appeared to be genuine US citizens, presumably voters, seem to have had a change in attitude and aren’t quite as prepared to argue the case. Is it something he’s done ?

  3. Dexter Zhu | October 7, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    It’s such an enjoyment listening to someone who’s full of wisdom and also objective. The world should listen

  4. Tom T | October 7, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    This guy is smart, not picking sides just speaking facts.

  5. 西門吹雪 | October 7, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    send in the PLA

  6. Robert Bartel | October 7, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    I appreciate the dexterity the Prime Minister used to navigate relationships. He stated facts without being offensive to anyone. I truly wish many leaders could show this level of maturity and honesty. The people of Singapore should be grateful for this man.

  7. Ann van de Kew | October 7, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    How many officials of Trump’s Administration does it take to screw in a light bulb?
    Nine:
    One to deny that a light bulb needs to be changed.
    One to attack the patriotism of anyone who says the light bulb needs
    to be changed.
    Trump to blame Clinton for burning out the light bulb.
    Trump to tell the nations of the world that they are either “for”
    changing the light bulb or “for” darkness.
    One to give a billion dollar no-bid contract for the
    new light bulb.
    One to deny there was ever a light bulb.
    One to arrange a photograph of Trump, dressed as a janitor, standing
    on a step ladder under the banner: “Light Bulb Change Accomplished”.
    One administration insider to resign and write a book documenting
    in detail how Trump was literally in the dark.
    Trump to viciously smear the others.
    That Russian guy.
    One to say:”But what about those missing light bulbs?”?
    Trump to campaign at rallies on how he had
    a strong light-bulb-changing policy all along.
    One that’s going to steal the light bulb.
    Trump to confuse Americans about the difference between screwing
    a light bulb and screwing the country.

  8. Last Rights | October 7, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Power to the people.

  9. Henky Mizella | October 7, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    *Hong Kong Lose, Singapore Luck!

  10. datoming | October 7, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    The guy speaks honestly and sensibly. He is a first class politician and a worthy leader of a small nation. The same cannot be said about the Chief Executive of Hong Kong. Her inexperience and eagerness to please Beijing in rising the extradition bill was a major political blunder. Her decision in delaying the unavoidable withdrawal of that bill and relying on blutal police clamp down in violating human rights for 4 months just hit the bottom of worst political acts by invoking a HK British colonial emergency measure to declare wearing masks has become a punishable crime. This flies against the new policy that allows anti-riot policemen to remove their identification badges to allow the police to commit brutality against unarmed protestors without being identified and held accountable in the Courts of Law.

  11. YOUNG YORN | October 7, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    great talk

  12. Sargent Stony | October 7, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    I’ve never even heard of “Hong Kong”!!! Fake news!

    Individual 1 2020!!!!
    Weeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!

  13. Maxx Q | October 7, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Prime Minister Lee speaks articulately, intelligently, and with diplomacy…I wish the chump in our Whitehouse could be as so.

  14. Callie Masters | October 7, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Dare I say it… this guy is a real stable genius!

  15. Mister Morgan | October 7, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Damn Andrew Yang looks exhausted. I hope he has a better heart than Bernie.

  16. Levi Notrub | October 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    ♥ ☺ 👍 Your country is on my visit list 😉

  17. Virginia Lynn Thomas | October 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    We are all one ✌🏼💗💡 World Peace

  18. Roodney Vargas | October 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    This man speaks with top class. Very natural view of the current events. May Hong Kong be free and enjoy democracy one day but it will come with a cost.

  19. dandsw97 | October 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    He is project zorgo members

  20. Buddy Mckimmey | October 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Dems in PURE PANICK
    Woo its gettin HOT in here 🤣

