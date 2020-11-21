Sink Hole Expanding in St. Elizabeth – November 19 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Can anybody tell me exactly where this hole is in Sandy Bank? Where is it in relation to the two Sandy Bank schools? Thank you.
The schools in are on the main road this sink hole is in sandy bank Lane heading to bluntas which is through Joe bold Lane
@sheneka gayle Thank you very much indeed for that information. Is Sandy Bank Lane the road that goes to the right shortly after passing the school for the very young children which is on the left as you are facing towards Calabash Bay and just before the main road drops down? I lived in Southfield for two years but after my wife, who came originally from Cross Roads, passed away in 2008 I returned to live in England. I used to pass through Sandy Bank all the time on my way to Frenchman where my wife’s elder son, who himself passed away in 2013 had a motor vehicle repair business at the house of his grandmother opposite Jake’s. My wife had a brother living at Beacon although he might also have passed away by now. Even though I left the area exactly twelve years ago I still have very vivid memories of the happy times I had there. Thank you again and very best wishes.
TVJ do better correct that hold error
DUDE. IT’S SINK HOLE NOT SINK HOLD!! C’MON!
Good spot to hide somebody lol
U mean good spot for criminal activity…the residents ought to be careful of that area
Especially since everybody seems to be afraid of going there. Hopefully no one goes near or the police monitors that area
It will affect our freshwater reserve because of its proximity to the sea. The mixing of seawater with our freshwater is happening all around the island.
The camera person brave yf.. mi nah go near that hole none at all.. lol
God in charge
We know this …but what are you saying God is using the sink hole to scare the people in the district..?
The mp for st Elizabeth should pump concrete in to the hole and dump it up before someone lost their life in the hole
Smh
Yea I heard he Said it can’t fix.but you don’t see human dig up ocean and build island,and airport, research it on YouTube, of course it can fix, google can a sink hole be fix? They explained how it can be fix and it’s a lot of money government ain’t gonna mess WID that, he’s talking crop
Me just watching and literally peeking trying not to fall in the damn hole lol
This is not good at all