Sink Hole Expanding in St. Elizabeth – November 19 2020

TOPICS:
November 21, 2020

 

Trusted News
17 Comments on "Sink Hole Expanding in St. Elizabeth – November 19 2020"

  1. Peter Totenkopf | November 20, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Can anybody tell me exactly where this hole is in Sandy Bank? Where is it in relation to the two Sandy Bank schools? Thank you.

    • sheneka gayle | November 20, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      The schools in are on the main road this sink hole is in sandy bank Lane heading to bluntas which is through Joe bold Lane

    • Peter Totenkopf | November 20, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @sheneka gayle Thank you very much indeed for that information. Is Sandy Bank Lane the road that goes to the right shortly after passing the school for the very young children which is on the left as you are facing towards Calabash Bay and just before the main road drops down? I lived in Southfield for two years but after my wife, who came originally from Cross Roads, passed away in 2008 I returned to live in England. I used to pass through Sandy Bank all the time on my way to Frenchman where my wife’s elder son, who himself passed away in 2013 had a motor vehicle repair business at the house of his grandmother opposite Jake’s. My wife had a brother living at Beacon although he might also have passed away by now. Even though I left the area exactly twelve years ago I still have very vivid memories of the happy times I had there. Thank you again and very best wishes.

  2. Howard Phillips | November 20, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    TVJ do better correct that hold error

  3. deanbonner45 | November 20, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    DUDE. IT’S SINK HOLE NOT SINK HOLD!! C’MON!

  4. Akeem Green | November 20, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    Good spot to hide somebody lol

  5. Dr. Jeremy Baldwin | November 20, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    It will affect our freshwater reserve because of its proximity to the sea. The mixing of seawater with our freshwater is happening all around the island.

  6. m m | November 20, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    The camera person brave yf.. mi nah go near that hole none at all.. lol

  7. Paulette Devonish | November 20, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    God in charge

  8. Richard Ebanks | November 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    The mp for st Elizabeth should pump concrete in to the hole and dump it up before someone lost their life in the hole

  9. iquivalent badness | November 20, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    Yea I heard he Said it can’t fix.but you don’t see human dig up ocean and build island,and airport, research it on YouTube, of course it can fix, google can a sink hole be fix? They explained how it can be fix and it’s a lot of money government ain’t gonna mess WID that, he’s talking crop

  10. Chevon Givans | November 20, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    Me just watching and literally peeking trying not to fall in the damn hole lol

  11. Bentley Raymond | November 20, 2020 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    This is not good at all

