June 20, 2020

 

Six members of President Trump's advance team for his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma have tested positive for coronavirus. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports from the White House.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

108 Comments on "Six Members of Trump’s Tulsa Advance Team Test Positive For Coronavirus | MSNBC"

  1. Chris Moos | June 20, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    They don’t care.

    • Jeremy Backup | June 20, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      Right, Trump only has to hope they live long enough to vote for him one more time to delay Prison another 4 years. He doesn’t care what happens to them after that.

    • Rey Hang | June 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

      Chris Moos good. So does the virus

    • Richard Hunt | June 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

      If you ever wondered what a KAMIKAZE PILOT was thinking ,look no further !! 😶🇺🇸

    • Morty Smith | June 20, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      His Supporters Paying 4 This Chickens Come Home 2 Roost Nixon Trump Jim Jones Hitler Baghdad Bob Dictatorship Need I Say More The Republican Party Iz So Dead 2 Me 2020 Heads Stuck In The Muthfukka Sand #GOPDeathCult #RIPGOP

  2. SL Davison | June 20, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Trump’s going to have his pity party like it or not.

    • clint8u | June 20, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      Alex Hamilton LOL … Trump 2020

    • oldrockhead | June 20, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @R L T Empty blue seats. The security goons arrested a 62 year old, Catholic School art teacher, white woman, because she wore an “I Can’t Breath” T-shirt. Such a “dangerous radical”, she’s probably lucky that they didn’t shoot her in the back.

    • clint8u | June 20, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Walter White wrong … there were thousands there … which is amazing given the COVID environment…. and way way more than Biden can draw !… lMAO Trump 2020 … can’t wait till the debates !!!

    • scotclogs54 | June 20, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @R L T He was sticking to the rule’s then YOU F🤬UKING MORON 🤪🤪🤪😈.

    • adsotbraz | June 20, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @KJ Archer ….If they told you there were a million people dead and 10 million infected people, you would STILL believe every bit of it—no questions asked.

  3. A HN | June 20, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Who is surprised by this? So it’s a Hoax!! Lmao

  4. Mr. Underhill | June 20, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    When you work with the devil, you get burned.

    • Mr. Underhill | June 20, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

      @Lars Jones That’s exactly right, Bolton is the newest member of the Deep State because he betrayed Trump and republicans believe disloyalty is a sin. People who are still supporting this racist administration are beyond redemption.

    • Lars Jones | June 20, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      @Mr. Underhill Every time I come on here I plan to find common ground – the divide is too deep – at some point we will have to welcome his victims back into the human family and it’s not going to be easy. They won’t win, not even if all the white supremacists in police and military turn on citizens, not even if all his qtards take up arms against Americans, the Traitriots might burn some sh*t down, and slay defenders of liberty, (including little old ladies in wheelchairs with pitchforks) but they won’t win in the long run.

    • Walter White | June 20, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      All the hype over the Trump rally in Tulsa and hardly anybody
      showing up
      . Parking lots are empty
      https://twitter.com/i/status/1272877867404267522

    • Mr. Underhill | June 20, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @Lars Jones I’m actually very concerned that Trump will refuse to leave after he loses the election. Trump called the 2016 election rigged and has been challenging states on mail in ballots. I’m betting he will call for Biden’s arrest then name himself president for life.

      I try to leave room in my conversations for republicans to enter the real world without feeling ashamed or embarrassed. I treat them with kid gloves and only a dash of salt. At this point though I’m done, I just point them toward the general direction of salvation and send them my thoughts and prayers.

    • Lars Jones | June 20, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      @Mr. Underhill what else can you do? I intend to vote for Biden regardless.

  5. Barbara Edelmann | June 20, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    This reminds me of Jim Jones and the kool aid cult! Whatever are the followers believing? Crazy!

    • spongefreddie | June 20, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

      You have no idea how much you’ve been brainwashed. Watch the interview of Bret Weinstein on Joe Rogan’s channel from June 18th. We are literally heading for civil war, not because anyone really wants rampant death and destruction, but because we are all too willing to listen to those who want us to be angry, instead of using common sense and thinking for ourselves.

    • Linda PS | June 20, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

      A Conmans Famous Quote. . “There’s A Sucka Born Everyday. They Just Dont Know It Until They Become Our MARKS. . 🤑😩

    • allabout perspective | June 20, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      @Uncle Daddy tell that to people who have been sick for 3 months. Crazy cult talk.

    • Uncle Daddy | June 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @allabout perspective No doubt it has a devastating effect on some people, it’s more contageous and there is no vaccine like for the flu.
      However, the cause of death is the same as with flu, the death toll is just a little higher than that of flu if you adjust for the number of people vaccinated and the fact the most susceptible segment of the population, old folks and healthcare workers get vaccinated for flu each year.
      You have to listen to both sides of the argument and somewhere in between the truth lis usually found.
      Assuming the other side of the argument is stupid is a symptom of stupidity. Look up Dunning Kruger effect.

    • allabout perspective | June 20, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      ​@Uncle Daddy I do in general agree with the comment you wrote now . It’s not as bad as many “experts” said it would be .
      First of all there are no experts on Covid 19 because it’s a novel virus , that said I prefer to listen to a specialist on viruses above some hippie or know it all.
      At the rate it’s developing I don’t believe there will be millions of deaths but on the other hand I’m sure the death toll is a lot higher world wide as shown in the statistics .
      In Russia for example the numbers don’t add up and one of the worst countries is Cambodia where they claim just to have had so far 129 cases and 126 recoverd . They had one death but that one is removed from the statistic ,it’s an very corupt and developing country LOL,(been ther a couple of times).
      For most people it’s just as you mentioned a flu and some don’t even notice it at all, that becomes clear if you compare the number of recorded cases and people that are receiving hospital care / ICU care. Summa summarum if you had written your last comment from the start I would never had written what I wrote. I think your’e boomer just like me lol.

  6. Noodles Foodles | June 20, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    Rona has made her grand entrance, let the games (Survivor) begin!

  7. Ezenwa Perfect Okolie | June 20, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    “I love stupid people and stupid people love me.”
    -Covidiot 45

  8. John Traylor | June 20, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    He should be required to walk through the crowd to the podium.

  9. Viet Le | June 20, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Well, he might be infected after this rally too.

    • Lynette | June 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      @BlueTalulips And Sniffer Joe still asleep in his basement🤣

    • oskat 2005 | June 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      Viet Le
      No Trump immune system is tremendous very very beautiful he didn’t spend his life playing video games and smoking weed all day long. Even if get infected he will recovery fast. The weaklings who are hiding at their homes for many months are those who are gonna to die.

    • turfxpert | June 20, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Corbin These Morons think everyone that tests positive has automatically received a death sentence……In their minds Covid-19 is “Bubonic Plague” and we are living in the middle ages…They like to think they’re smart but in reality, they’ve raised stupidity to a whole new level.

    • turfxpert | June 20, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      Don’t lie, it burns your azz that Trump can fill a stadium to capacity and have 40K more watching on big screen outside and Biden can’t fill a Dunkin Donuts…Be honest now….lmao@you

    • Paul Kersey | June 20, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @turfxpert Didn’t fill a stadium and there wasn’t 40K or more watching outside. BAHAHAHAHA Sad! Bad! Trump is going to be mad!

  10. Cynthia Langley | June 20, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Putin is proud. The chaos continues.

    • Hildebeast Clinton | June 20, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      ra5928
      It must be that
      T H E. W A L L S
      A R E. C L O S I N G. IN
      https://youtu.be/rLEchPZm318

    • ra5928 | June 20, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Hildebeast Clinton – Oh … did you see the news … even on FAKE aka Fox … that the “throngs of mad, rabid liberal protesters” kept the huge throngs of trump-tards from entering the arena. Even tRump’s stupidest son … Eric … claimed that 1 million people signed up for the rally. He says that at 3 minutes 8 seconds of your link to the video. Come on man. About 50 protesters kept 940,000 people from the tRump rally? On a serious note, I’d like to buy some of that stuff you are putting in your Kool-Aid. I need a break from reality also. Whatcha using?

    • Hawkzblade | June 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Armsworthy Jr
      doesnt look like 99% in florida as it goes up up up daily.
      soon be another NY, but with hurricanes yet to come.
      lol

    • Georgia Watch | June 20, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      “Russia collusion, Russia collusion!!!!!” Buja ja ja ja ja

    • Hildebeast Clinton | June 20, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Walter White Since the election of Donald Trump, big media typically lies to you using 2 methods – false or misleading statements, and false or misleading opinion statements. “Trump lied” means absolutely nothing because they use perversely illogical (what constitutes a lie) threshold determinants. Repeating ‘Trump lied 20,000 times’ is even more idiotic because it is virtually impossible to know how many times any human being has lied without a reliable means of measuring or determining each lie. These confounded dickheads hate real data and facts of any kind.

  11. BanG | June 20, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    It would be funny if he wasn’t hurting or killing people.

    • Derek D | June 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      @Justin 7189 I’ve been hearing that the vaccinations they give you are actually COVID-19 injections.

    • Justin 7189 | June 20, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      @Derek D wouldn’t surprise me

    • allabout perspective | June 20, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      @Leeanne Bishop Of course it ain’t the cult leader who is at fault , it’s always other people who are to blame.

    • Walter White | June 20, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      All the hype over the Trump rally in Tulsa and hardly anybody
      showing up
      . Parking lots are empty
      https://twitter.com/i/status/1272877867404267522

    • Derek D | June 20, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      @Justin 7189 Yea, you know people are saying it’s all a big conspiracy, so the best thing you could do is not go to the hospitals, avoid the police and NEVER give them your name. They say they are taking people and injecting them secretly when you come up on their targeted list. Don’t go to the grocery stores cuz I’ve heard all the food is secretly contaminated by NWO operatives and I’ve heard they are putting mind control drugs in the water too. If you get sick people are saying to stay in your basement and only drink Faygo. Take heed my brother for the first horseman is upon us. Three more have been prophesied. Luckily for me I have stockpiles of Faygo that will last me for the years of the Apocalypse yet to come. I hope you have prepared yourself as well.

  12. Scottishroad35 Pinoy | June 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    Trump: It’s going away
    Ms Covid: you have never met this kinda woman, I will never leave you. Fools, no one is immune

  13. RS W | June 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    That psychopath will still hold his rally.

  14. Scott Allen | June 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    “Is this ride safe?” “Yes it is perfectly safe, and anyone saying differently is fake news, now please sign this waiver.”

  15. Stew Manchu | June 20, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Let’s test everyone’s IQ at the rally, it won’t take long.

  16. sandra olajide | June 20, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    those who are not going to that rally didn’t sign a waiver..!!!

  17. Sally Daniel | June 20, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Trump’s killing his own cult like Jim Jones did with his🤣🤣🤣

  18. K. C | June 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    I wonder how much of the PPE they will be giving out is actually from the stash that should have been distributed to front line health workers back in April …. Just saying….

  19. selcouth86 | June 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    Not wearing a mask at the rally, the rough equivalent of drinking the punch.

  20. David Lucas | June 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    Trump tested positive for stupidity.

