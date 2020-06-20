Six members of President Trump's advance team for his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma have tested positive for coronavirus. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports from the White House.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Six Members of Trump's Tulsa Advance Team Test Positive For Coronavirus | MSNBC
They don’t care.
Right, Trump only has to hope they live long enough to vote for him one more time to delay Prison another 4 years. He doesn’t care what happens to them after that.
Chris Moos good. So does the virus
If you ever wondered what a KAMIKAZE PILOT was thinking ,look no further !! 😶🇺🇸
His Supporters Paying 4 This Chickens Come Home 2 Roost Nixon Trump Jim Jones Hitler Baghdad Bob Dictatorship Need I Say More The Republican Party Iz So Dead 2 Me 2020 Heads Stuck In The Muthfukka Sand #GOPDeathCult #RIPGOP
Trump’s going to have his pity party like it or not.
Alex Hamilton LOL … Trump 2020
@R L T Empty blue seats. The security goons arrested a 62 year old, Catholic School art teacher, white woman, because she wore an “I Can’t Breath” T-shirt. Such a “dangerous radical”, she’s probably lucky that they didn’t shoot her in the back.
Walter White wrong … there were thousands there … which is amazing given the COVID environment…. and way way more than Biden can draw !… lMAO Trump 2020 … can’t wait till the debates !!!
@R L T He was sticking to the rule’s then YOU F🤬UKING MORON 🤪🤪🤪😈.
@KJ Archer ….If they told you there were a million people dead and 10 million infected people, you would STILL believe every bit of it—no questions asked.
Who is surprised by this? So it’s a Hoax!! Lmao
A HN …I guess the rally crowd is not as big as Trump thought! How will he spin it? Maybe Ms Macaroni will speak! I hope protestors shut this down and shut Trump up!
@adsotbraz <---down vote and report this zombie.
Vivian Perino it was a BEAUTIFUL RALLY 🤣😂
When you work with the devil, you get burned.
@Lars Jones That’s exactly right, Bolton is the newest member of the Deep State because he betrayed Trump and republicans believe disloyalty is a sin. People who are still supporting this racist administration are beyond redemption.
@Mr. Underhill Every time I come on here I plan to find common ground – the divide is too deep – at some point we will have to welcome his victims back into the human family and it’s not going to be easy. They won’t win, not even if all the white supremacists in police and military turn on citizens, not even if all his qtards take up arms against Americans, the Traitriots might burn some sh*t down, and slay defenders of liberty, (including little old ladies in wheelchairs with pitchforks) but they won’t win in the long run.
@Lars Jones I’m actually very concerned that Trump will refuse to leave after he loses the election. Trump called the 2016 election rigged and has been challenging states on mail in ballots. I’m betting he will call for Biden’s arrest then name himself president for life.
I try to leave room in my conversations for republicans to enter the real world without feeling ashamed or embarrassed. I treat them with kid gloves and only a dash of salt. At this point though I’m done, I just point them toward the general direction of salvation and send them my thoughts and prayers.
@Mr. Underhill what else can you do? I intend to vote for Biden regardless.
This reminds me of Jim Jones and the kool aid cult! Whatever are the followers believing? Crazy!
You have no idea how much you’ve been brainwashed. Watch the interview of Bret Weinstein on Joe Rogan’s channel from June 18th. We are literally heading for civil war, not because anyone really wants rampant death and destruction, but because we are all too willing to listen to those who want us to be angry, instead of using common sense and thinking for ourselves.
A Conmans Famous Quote. . “There’s A Sucka Born Everyday. They Just Dont Know It Until They Become Our MARKS. . 🤑😩
@Uncle Daddy tell that to people who have been sick for 3 months. Crazy cult talk.
@allabout perspective No doubt it has a devastating effect on some people, it’s more contageous and there is no vaccine like for the flu.
However, the cause of death is the same as with flu, the death toll is just a little higher than that of flu if you adjust for the number of people vaccinated and the fact the most susceptible segment of the population, old folks and healthcare workers get vaccinated for flu each year.
You have to listen to both sides of the argument and somewhere in between the truth lis usually found.
Assuming the other side of the argument is stupid is a symptom of stupidity. Look up Dunning Kruger effect.
@Uncle Daddy I do in general agree with the comment you wrote now . It’s not as bad as many “experts” said it would be .
First of all there are no experts on Covid 19 because it’s a novel virus , that said I prefer to listen to a specialist on viruses above some hippie or know it all.
At the rate it’s developing I don’t believe there will be millions of deaths but on the other hand I’m sure the death toll is a lot higher world wide as shown in the statistics .
In Russia for example the numbers don’t add up and one of the worst countries is Cambodia where they claim just to have had so far 129 cases and 126 recoverd . They had one death but that one is removed from the statistic ,it’s an very corupt and developing country LOL,(been ther a couple of times).
For most people it’s just as you mentioned a flu and some don’t even notice it at all, that becomes clear if you compare the number of recorded cases and people that are receiving hospital care / ICU care. Summa summarum if you had written your last comment from the start I would never had written what I wrote. I think your’e boomer just like me lol.
Rona has made her grand entrance, let the games (Survivor) begin!
Ralph and Theo y’all gonna lose again or…..
@Amier Solomon who is y’all?
@Ralph and Theo what is really sad is that there was a Craigslist for a gig that was PAYING people of color to be a PHOTO OP for tRump.
@Richard McKinney really??
@Ralph and Theo yes really
“I love stupid people and stupid people love me.”
-Covidiot 45
Ezenwa Perfect Okolie 😹😹😹😹😹
This made me literally LOL.
@adsotbraz <---down vote and report this zombie.
He should be required to walk through the crowd to the podium.
@13bustah Your fat lazy conman KNOWS you are an easy mark==TRAITOR.
The collective breath of everyone in the room is creating a cloud of possible infection.
@William H Music 2020 So…you think there are no Republicans in the LGBTQ community? Really?
While LIVE AND LET DIE PLAYS LOUDLY OVER THE STADIUM.
Definitely needs to do group hugs, too.
Well, he might be infected after this rally too.
@BlueTalulips And Sniffer Joe still asleep in his basement🤣
Viet Le
No Trump immune system is tremendous very very beautiful he didn’t spend his life playing video games and smoking weed all day long. Even if get infected he will recovery fast. The weaklings who are hiding at their homes for many months are those who are gonna to die.
@Shawn Corbin These Morons think everyone that tests positive has automatically received a death sentence……In their minds Covid-19 is “Bubonic Plague” and we are living in the middle ages…They like to think they’re smart but in reality, they’ve raised stupidity to a whole new level.
Don’t lie, it burns your azz that Trump can fill a stadium to capacity and have 40K more watching on big screen outside and Biden can’t fill a Dunkin Donuts…Be honest now….lmao@you
@turfxpert Didn’t fill a stadium and there wasn’t 40K or more watching outside. BAHAHAHAHA Sad! Bad! Trump is going to be mad!
Putin is proud. The chaos continues.
ra5928
It must be that
T H E. W A L L S
A R E. C L O S I N G. IN
https://youtu.be/rLEchPZm318
@Hildebeast Clinton – Oh … did you see the news … even on FAKE aka Fox … that the “throngs of mad, rabid liberal protesters” kept the huge throngs of trump-tards from entering the arena. Even tRump’s stupidest son … Eric … claimed that 1 million people signed up for the rally. He says that at 3 minutes 8 seconds of your link to the video. Come on man. About 50 protesters kept 940,000 people from the tRump rally? On a serious note, I’d like to buy some of that stuff you are putting in your Kool-Aid. I need a break from reality also. Whatcha using?
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr
doesnt look like 99% in florida as it goes up up up daily.
soon be another NY, but with hurricanes yet to come.
lol
“Russia collusion, Russia collusion!!!!!” Buja ja ja ja ja
@Walter White Since the election of Donald Trump, big media typically lies to you using 2 methods – false or misleading statements, and false or misleading opinion statements. “Trump lied” means absolutely nothing because they use perversely illogical (what constitutes a lie) threshold determinants. Repeating ‘Trump lied 20,000 times’ is even more idiotic because it is virtually impossible to know how many times any human being has lied without a reliable means of measuring or determining each lie. These confounded dickheads hate real data and facts of any kind.
It would be funny if he wasn’t hurting or killing people.
@Justin 7189 I’ve been hearing that the vaccinations they give you are actually COVID-19 injections.
@Derek D wouldn’t surprise me
@Leeanne Bishop Of course it ain’t the cult leader who is at fault , it’s always other people who are to blame.
@Justin 7189 Yea, you know people are saying it’s all a big conspiracy, so the best thing you could do is not go to the hospitals, avoid the police and NEVER give them your name. They say they are taking people and injecting them secretly when you come up on their targeted list. Don’t go to the grocery stores cuz I’ve heard all the food is secretly contaminated by NWO operatives and I’ve heard they are putting mind control drugs in the water too. If you get sick people are saying to stay in your basement and only drink Faygo. Take heed my brother for the first horseman is upon us. Three more have been prophesied. Luckily for me I have stockpiles of Faygo that will last me for the years of the Apocalypse yet to come. I hope you have prepared yourself as well.
Trump: It’s going away
Ms Covid: you have never met this kinda woman, I will never leave you. Fools, no one is immune
@F M stop being a facist attacking anyone who doest obey your every order. Small businesses owners are losing everything. What to they get if the try to come up for air? Sued by their dem governors..
@ra5928 18 out of 19?
How many times have you failed math class? Or were you one of those “no child left behind” types pushed through the school system.
@Dan Chick – Danny boy. Tap the mic on your phone and say “5.35% of 8,630,000”. See what you get. Dude … 1% of even your number is 87,000 deaths. Even you say 418,000 deaths, which is wrong. But even you admit your math is wrong. Don’t you see that? Tap your mic on your phone and say “1% of 8,700,000”. OK? Wow. No wonder your cult doesn’t believe in reality.
@Dan Chick Are you willing to bet your life on “probably”???
@cj p – Duh, you said the vast majority survive. Only 18 out of 19 survive. That not the vast majority. 2.3 million USA cases divided by 121,000 USA deaths is 1 in 19. Here … I even let google do the math for you. I really don’t know how to explain it any simpler. If you don’t get that, it’s you who is lacking in math skills.
https://i.postimg.cc/s20dxbYZ/google-math.jpg
https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ALeKk00umJ7h3KAPCbDDsvMNipD0pKaHeA%3A1592704523220&ei=C77uXpzuDITO0PEPlsC74AY&q=usa+covid+cases&oq=usa+covid+cases&gs_lcp=CgZwc3ktYWIQAzIECCMQJzIECCMQJzIHCAAQsQMQCjIHCAAQsQMQCjIECAAQCjIECAAQCjIECAAQCjIECAAQCjIECAAQCjIECAAQCjoHCAAQsAMQQzoJCAAQsAMQChBDOgcILhCwAxBDOgYIABAHEB46BAgAEA06BwgjELACECc6BggAEA0QClDALVj1MmCdNGgBcAB4AIABUYgByQOSAQE2mAEAoAEBqgEHZ3dzLXdpeg&sclient=psy-ab&ved=0ahUKEwjcn9ra5pHqAhUEJzQIHRbgDmwQ4dUDCAw&uact=5
That psychopath will still hold his rally.
RS W ….the Governor should have stopped thus circus 🎪!
@Vivian Perino not Stitt. He has his head shoved so far up tRump’s rear end that the look like conjoined ywins.
Too bad that it was in the last building my dad worked on.
“Is this ride safe?” “Yes it is perfectly safe, and anyone saying differently is fake news, now please sign this waiver.”
No waiver necessary to Riot….Just show up. Don’t forget your Bic Lighter and remember, all electronics are “As is, No Warranty”. Have a great time!
@turfxpert, off subject don’t you think?
@Scott Allen Do facts about the “peaceful protests” we’ve been seeing bother you?
@William H Music 2020 I mean, you’re not wrong, I certainly support homosexuals and I’m sure most Democrats would agree
@turfxpert, what facts?
Let’s test everyone’s IQ at the rally, it won’t take long.
Most people in that rally probably has IQ scores which are less than 3 digits.
@Lynette better than rasist trump
@Anarchy Seeds
not that many, can do those still waiting for the overflow speech.
@bb
Waaaaaaaay too high.
@Fred Freddy
Ha not 19K there maybe 10 at most
1000s of empty seats……..and heads.
those who are not going to that rally didn’t sign a waiver..!!!
@BlueTalulips so make your state close it’s borders so that they are. I still don’t understand why the US didn’t do that months ago!
sandra olajide …idiots all!
Vivian Perino … you cant buy this brand of stupid, you have to be born with it!
I didn’t see any protesters signing waivers, no temperature checks , no hand sanitizer and masks were on their necks most weren’t wearing one at all.
he got the crowd moving around to silence the echo of a near empty room.
Trump’s killing his own cult like Jim Jones did with his🤣🤣🤣
@cj p yes but trump is just a moron.
@cj p Does anyone get impressed by your ignorance? Here you are making futile comments on a YouTube video that is critical of your supreme leader’s ignorance, so I guess you two have that in common.
@Nancy Davieau I deleted my comment directed to you because it’s hard to determine what you’re talking about.
there’s still some outside waiting for the overflow speech…..lol
Joe Biden for dog catcher 2020
I wonder how much of the PPE they will be giving out is actually from the stash that should have been distributed to front line health workers back in April …. Just saying….
New ones were manufactured since then you simpleton
Not wearing a mask at the rally, the rough equivalent of drinking the punch.
Trump tested positive for stupidity.
David u are funny!!!!! Lol lol lmaooooo hahahahahahaahahahahah 😁 😁 😁 😁 😁 😅 😅 😄 😄 😅 😅
Robbie Cakester cause they vote too 😂 another reason we need Civics taught in school
Yet he got elected and now will again as he exposes the left and the left controlled media. Trump is a zionist puppet but the guy you call stupid is exposing the left for what they are and he will be elected again.
Ouch….😀😀
Lol😂😂😂😂😂