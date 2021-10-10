‘Six’ returns to Broadway after COVID shut down on opening night | USA TODAY

'Six' closed its doors on its opening night because of the pandemic. After an 18-month hiatus, it's now one of Broadway's hottest shows.
RELATED:
In their own words, some of the queens and creators of "Six" reflect on their long road to reopening on Broadway, from shutdown to opening night – 18 months later.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#Six #Broadway #NewYork
3 comments
In the thumbnail it looks like there saluting Hitler lol
Let’s go Brandon!!
Talk about non-essential