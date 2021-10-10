‘Six’ returns to Broadway after COVID shut down on opening night | USA TODAY

'Six' closed its doors on its opening night because of the pandemic. After an 18-month hiatus, it's now one of Broadway's hottest shows.

In their own words, some of the queens and creators of "Six" reflect on their long road to reopening on Broadway, from shutdown to opening night – 18 months later.

