Sky glows after massive explosions near Kyiv February 27, 2022
Kudos to these brave and courageous Ukranian people. Stay safe. Respect, friends.!!!! I stand with you.
They all dead now 🙁
@Toren1156 I don’t remember NATO tanks rolling up to the Baltic states to force Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to join. Must really weigh on your conscience to victim blaming
@Deathlytree I’d comment on your response if I had any clue what you were trying to say. “Bodied those nazis?” What, Zelinski should have just opened fire on people at a concert?
Oh, and your idiotic response to another commenter about how Ukrainians could hide their nazi beliefs was about as brilliant as the rest of your comments. By that standard ANYONE could be hiding their neo-fascist beliefs. The Pope could be a nazi. Benjamin Netanyahu could be a nazi. Borate could be a nazi. YOU could be a nazi. Genius!
@Hermes Lein we are not scared if we use the nuclear weapon it will be the end of the world.. billions and billions of people will die …human civilization will cease to exist Planet earth will die ..think about that
USA has done like russia manytimes with Syria, Iraq, afghanistan etc.. Russia doing the same..Shame on you USA and Russia..All countries should think about having nucler weapons in order to protect themselves from these fucking Giants
Innocent people don’t deserve this. Even though I’m not from Ukraine. I just hope there is a miracle for Ukraine and its people.
@oppp opp trump probably would have gave Putin the nuclear codes in exchange for opening a trump tower in Moscow
@Dale Legan good thing the world doesn’t fucking revolve around you Dale
Only Ukraine can achieve victory! Russia cannot – they haven’t won on the battlefield and possibly never will, have already lost morally; Putin’s war has been condemned by international public opinion, Russia faces unprecedented economic consequences, support for Ukraine is coming from everywhere and mounting.
What Putin managed to do is ruin his reputation and legacy, for essentially some sense of grandeur nostalgia, some “empire pride” that the images we are seeing daily turn into “empire shame” – sacrificing countless lives in the process.
How could Putin make such a mistake? Does he only have yeah-sayers in his entourage? Or are his generals & advisors just too fearful of his death threats or aggressive behaviour? As it was often the case with reckless heads of empires?
Lies, bombs, fear and war rolling for the opinion of 1 man. Old 1 man caught in USSR empire nostalgia. Hurting the future of a whole generation. May the Gods bless Ukraine, Russia, Europe and all of us!
Brandon is Making Russia Great Again, just like he made Afghanistan Great Again!
@No Days out of over 50 presidents, why do y’all bring up the ONE black man over the 50+WHITE MEN🤔, all this bs started and ended with WHITE MEN so please stop trying to throw one black in the conversion just to justify your point🤨. There are countless others to use as an example, you have over 50 to choose from😮💨, all with the same skin color, agenda and outcome🙄
Ukrainian …GOD bless you!!!
NATO must defend Ukraine from this very evil dictatorship
Glory and honor to Ukraine. You’re this generation’s example of honor and bravery!
NATO must defend Ukraine from this very evil Russian dictatorship
Cállate güey no tienes idea de lo qué pasa , los culpables son la OTAN Y EEUU
@Conociendo lo desconocido K Necesitas saber mas lenguas para saber la verdad.
Every country lies so the truth tends to lie in the middle. Better to know what’s on the other side of the hill before you run with the flock.
@vladimir Putin Who defends the 🇷🇺 farmers & mill workers, whom aren’t dictators, from unfair trade practices???
We are praying for Ukraine 🇺🇦
NATO needs to invade Russia and divide it into several chuncks of countries. That’s the solution for this very evil dictatorship.✊
Stay strong Ukraine I wish we could help you more.
Me too.
Honestly. This reporter of CNN has some serious balls. Dude is risking his life in an active warzone for the news.
CNN. Love it or Hate it. This man deserves some respect.
Typical CNN mentality 🤡
this Cnn are bullshit one is onesided reporters…
@Dwayne Chalmers That’s cute. I DONT SEE YOU OVER THERE! Pretty sad when a CNN reporter has bigger balls than you! 🤣🤣 Coward!!!
He’s talking about the war like a football game or the weather
@Daebak totally agree even bill gates himself said other day there will be a worse pandemic coming.
Respect for the ukraine people from America
@Hunt-fish-mine-gather true
@DenLim123 explain that one. seems like putin is the instigator here.
@Slsl Bbn nice try.
@Hunt-fish-mine-gather lol, are you a comedian too?
@espy HI friend of Jeffrey Epstein 👋
The Ukrainian people are so, so very brave! I deeply respect them with all my heart. My prayers go out to those brave people!
@Richie Garza wow. You truly are a programmed propaganda puppet
@Nic Moreno so Biden is Trumps puppet. Biden does everything Trump wants ? Biden’s not making the decisions as president ? Trumps making the decisions ?
@ImaFreakin Historian and their current president is braver than any of the members of our geriatric congressional members or any american president in the last 30 years. American could learn from him. We can’t get this wreck of a divided country to unify on anything, much less fight off an invading force. Hell the right wing on all media outlets are backing Putin and praising him for his decisions. What an excuse for a party. Even the members that HAVE served are doing things to prevent actually taking care of the ones that return from war in bad shape. Just terrible people.
@mukarji In America, we once called that a draft. Forced or not, They can choose to sit and be killed, or fight. They still have a choice. Not ideal but neither is being invaded.
@Super Dave did i say that no!! And i wasnt talking to you maybe you should read comment section slow….a guy said Biden should if never shipped weapons to taliban Afghanistan …I simply point back that Afghanistan isn’t Biden’s doing and TRUMP should of never went and get the leader of the Taliban out of a prison in Pakistan…typical whataboutism…and let me guess your here to argue because you get off on it
Sending prays to Ukraine 🇺🇦 from Trinidad 🇹🇹..
@Lwnz you ain’t nothing but a slave to the white man gurl
Don’t need prayers need anti tank missles.
@Jahno Lee Shut bro Have you even seen African folk religion they have gods just like Jesus and what I believe is that people assume he was White because it’s easy to apply any colour white.
@Jahno Lee And you do realize that she could have just got that from the internet(no disrespect).
,@Jahno Lee I assume you are East Asian what if your beef with Christianity.?
Stop the war against Ukraine, who’s with me 🙏💙
The world stands by Ukraine. May all the Ukrainians stay safe and respect for the families out there
I wish you were right but no country in the world stands with the Ukraine. They are standing alone in this fight.
I as a U.S. Army Vet am astonished and amazed at the bravery of the Ukranian Military and Civilian population against such unwarranted aggression. I Salute and Respect these Brave People!!
@Hassan Naqvi I was against it and was vocal about it. I was against the Afghan invasion as well. In fact I would say this problem and those were linked. The US at the end of WW II made a choice to rebuild its enemies and we were correct. We were right to to do the Marshall plan. When the Soviet fell we should have done the same and helped the Russians to build and thrive. Instead the necons built the New American Century project. 9/11 gave them the juice they needed to carry out their flawed vision. When the Taliban offered up Bin Laden he should have said yes. After that once Bin Laden was lost in Tora Bora a planned withdrawal and humanitarian efforts were called for. I was against Iraq from day one as the outcome was predictable. That is why Bush 1, Baker and Scowcroft did not go for Baghdad. They knew well that Saddam was the cork in a bottle of violence long ago created by the British and French with Sykes Picot. As was Yugoslavia. The lies of WMDs were clear and I got called a traitor for my views. We have our deep flaws yes. We also will likely have an internal struggle against one version of the current darkness. At the same time as much as I detest Reagan I think we can put the lights back on in his Shining City on the Hill.
I’m was a British soldier and yeah I feel exactly the same and I’m sure alot Russian soldiers are probably thinking the same in a slightlymore aggressive way but they will never forget what the Ukrainian army managed to achieved here. Amazing soldiers Ukraine has a apserlutley incredible army I hope they can keep this up and hold on. It is heartening to see a small nation which I have begun to respect alot stand up to a much much bigger bully and there’s a no bigger bully than Putin himself. No country in the world would wish to be treated as Putins Russia has treated Ukraine. 🇺🇦.
@UCua52iMCJMyr6vJDHuzW0hA Afghanistan 2010. I was pissed when I volunteered to going back, and they canceled the deployment in our train up.
@Gerald S shock. trolls are out.
Have you seen a white nationalist conference video yet , it means that a lot of Trump supporters are support Putin action wtf is wrong with these folks man.
So many families will never be the same and some will never be again.. This is so sad.
Ukrainians are the bravest people I know… Specially their leaders… God bless Ukraine.
I think they maybe just as brave as my ancestors trying to get out of active slavery
You would think biden would support Ukraine, he made millions of them, through his crackhead son. Biden has no honor, but what thief does
May be Ukraine leadership is stupid to trust usa and nato
Stay strong Ukraine, we support you! 🇺🇦
From an American 🇺🇲
Slava Ukraine ✊🏼
This is so heartbreaking, God alone knows where these Ukrainians are getting their strength from because I cannot listen or watching anything without crying😭😭😭
God is not real
Love of one’s home, family and homeland…has always been stronger than whatever cultural spirit in the sky was prominent for the time. The Ukraine’s are going to burn some russians. Solidarity Ukraine
@Jahno Lee Is it really the time to start a comment war?
@FanaticPlease Don’t worry, he’s going to find out one day. Hopefully it won’t be too late for him but I have my doubts 😩
This is heartbreaking. Why can’t people live in peace.
Because some people are a-holes.
When the likes of crazy Putin starts making more demands and then more demands and still more demands. Thats how its been since the Russian invasion of Georgia back in 2008 and now Putins demands have come to a head. There was no other choice for Ukraine or the West. Putin didn’t want to talk he wanted and still wants Ukraine to not exist. And for it to be part of Russia. The man has lost his mind.
Exactly the devil is alive !!!
We didn’t work our way to the top of the food chain by being peaceful.
Hominids are the deadliest animal on the planet!
It’s kill or be killed on this world… Haven’t you noticed?
@Edward GainesWTF
May God protect them and help them throughout this heartless act, please pray for Ukraine 🇺🇦 that’s they only thing we can do for them at this time. Ukraine y’all are not alone
For this who ask: “Why does Ukraine matter?” This is why Ukraine matters.
It is the second largest country by area in Europe by area and has a population of over 40 million— more than Poland.
Ukraine ranks:
1st in Europe In proven recoverable reserves of uranium ores;
2nd place in Europe and 10th place in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves;
2nd place in the world in terms of explored reserves of manganese ores (2.3 billion tons or 12% of the world’s reserves);
2nd largest iron ore reserves in the world (30 billion tons);
2nd place in Europe in terms of mercury ore reserves;
3rd place in Europe, 13th place in the world in shale gas reserves (22 trillion cubic meters);
4th in the world by the total value of natural resources;
7th place in the world in coal reserves (33.9 billion tons)
Ukraine is an important agriculture country;
1st in Europe in terms of arable land area;
3rd place in the world of black soil (25% of world’s volume);
1st place in the world in exports of sunflower oil and seeds;
2nd place in the world in barley production and 4th in barley exports;
3rd largest producer and 4th largest exporter of corn in the world;
4th largest producer of potatoes in the world;
5th largest rye producer in the world;
5th place in the world in bee production (75,000 tons);
8th place in the world in wheat exports;
9th place in the world in production of chicken eggs;
16th place in the world in cheese exports
Ukraine can meet the food needs of 600 million people.
Ukraine is an important industrialized country:
1st in Europe in ammonia production;
Europe’s 2nd and the world’s 4th largest natural gas pipeline system;
3rd largest in Europe 8th in the world in terms of installed nuclear power plants;
3rd place in Europe and 11th in the world in terms of rail network length (21,700km);
3rd place in the world (after the U.S. and France) in production of locators and locating equipment;
3rd largest exporter of iron ore in the world;
4th world’s largest manufacturer of rocket launchers;
4th place in the world in clay exports;
4th place in the world in titanium exports;
8th place in the world in exports of ores and concentrates;
9th place in the world in exports of defense industry products;
10th largest steel producer in the world (32.4 million tons)
Now do you understand why Ukraine matters?
@The truth The truth russian troll
@Darkwitness X its not evil nor corrupt, that was under the russian puppet regime
@Parris Price now under the America puppet regime LMAO. WHAT THE DIFFERENCE.
🤣🤣🤣Ukraine History Professor
If only America could have numbers like that across the board. We let corporations run the show here and we see how that’s working out.
Our love, support, and thoughts are with the Ukrainian people. Stay strong. So much respect to all of you. We are thinking about you all day and night.