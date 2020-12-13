SNL: Bra hits ‘Dr. Fauci,’ The Boss performs | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
SNL: Bra hits 'Dr. Fauci,' The Boss performs | USA TODAY 1

December 13, 2020

 

Fan throws bra at 'Dr. Fauci,' Bruce Springsteen performs on 'Saturday Night Live'
Kate McKinnon is Dr. Fauci and host Timothée Chalamet sends a message on his hoodie in the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live."

36 Comments on "SNL: Bra hits ‘Dr. Fauci,’ The Boss performs | USA TODAY"

  1. Jason Delarosa 2000 | December 13, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    Good job, SNL and Disney Channel.

  2. Ms P Mr Si | December 13, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    Garbage. People are dying. This is not a joke

  3. Ari Moren | December 13, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    😂😂😂

  4. NEONLOVEMACHINE1 | December 13, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    Let’s do Fauci like the saudis do

    • Princehamdan Private Discussion | December 13, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

      @NEONLOVEMACHINE1 Hello greetings my dear friend, how are you doing?. I’m sheikh Hamdan the Crown prince of Dubai, chairman of Dubai executive council Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.. but preferred to be called fazza. Fazza means courageous. I will like to know more about you.

    • NEONLOVEMACHINE1 | December 13, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

      @Princehamdan Private Discussion I’m the light that’s all. My comment was a quote from a comedy . Fauci he is more interesting than me. Thank you Sir.

    • Princehamdan Private Discussion | December 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      @NEONLOVEMACHINE1 I’m always amazed when I hear an incredibly impactful message delivered in just a few words,
      I’m very friendly and I love meeting new friends to learn and know more that was why I requested for your friendship. Hope we can be a good friends ?. Send me your WhatsApp number let keep discussing private.

    • NEONLOVEMACHINE1 | December 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

      @Princehamdan Private Discussion Fauci is a criminal. Obama made loopholed for tax money to pay for death. Fake ones. I’m a very peaceful man everyone has my love till the Fauci things up. My comment was a direct quote . From Borat the ne movie film. I can’t take credit for this joke. We can be friends. I hope I did not offend you. I’m a bit of a joker and a bit of a patriot. Look up this comment on YouTube it’s a song from a movie. “Dr. Fauci what we gona do” borat. Yagsamash

    • Princehamdan Private Discussion | December 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

      @NEONLOVEMACHINE1 wow I understand you my dear friend,

  5. jungleforeva | December 13, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Fauci is far from a rock star.

  6. Deborah Young | December 13, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Very funny. I am so glad that people recognize Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx for their enormous contribution to the U.S.A.

  7. Cyber Dissident | December 13, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    🤮

    • Princehamdan Private Discussion | December 13, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

      Hello greetings my dear friend, how are you doing?. I’m sheikh Hamdan the Crown prince of Dubai, chairman of Dubai executive council Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.. but preferred to be called fazza. Fazza means courageous.

    • I’m going to get a Big Mac y’all want sum??? | December 13, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      @Princehamdan Private Discussion bruh shut up

    • Princehamdan Private Discussion | December 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

      @I’m going to get a Big Mac y’all want sum??? ushu👁️

    • I’m going to get a Big Mac y’all want sum??? | December 13, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      @Princehamdan Private Discussion kk boo

    • Princehamdan Private Discussion | December 13, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      @I’m going to get a Big Mac y’all want sum??? ehu

  8. Imran Ali info tv | December 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

    In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, peace be upon you, support me.

  9. I’m going to get a Big Mac y’all want sum??? | December 13, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    Hey it’s the guy that thinks he’s president

  11. Brian Galvin | December 13, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    Pandemic is nothing to joke about!

  12. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | December 13, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Ha ha ha ha ha ha, Funny!😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄

  13. Hai NaSakk | December 13, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Hello

