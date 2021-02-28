SNL: Fauci game show decides who gets vaccine | USA TODAY

'SNL's' Dr. Fauci hosts game show where governors pick who can get a COVID vaccine.

Cecily Strong's Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also appeared on Weekend Update to explain gender science.

