SNL makes Jim Carrey’s Biden a fly on Mike Pence’s head | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
SNL makes Jim Carrey's Biden a fly on Mike Pence's head | USA TODAY 1

October 11, 2020

 

"Saturday Night Live" also included a special tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen from the show's musical guest, Jack White.
RELATED:

Two flies land on Mike Pence's head during 'Saturday Night Live's' version of the debate, including Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and a reincarnated Herman Cain.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#SNL #PenceFly #SaturdayNightLive

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

23 Comments on "SNL makes Jim Carrey’s Biden a fly on Mike Pence’s head | USA TODAY"

  1. Darius Dastur | October 11, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    First view

  2. Mavis Linder | October 11, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Why wait for monthly salaries when you can make more than $30,000 in less than a month….

  3. Leandra Paris | October 11, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Nice

  4. Yisrael Bronstein | October 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    cringe

  5. UT 246 | October 11, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    GROSS !

  6. tai v | October 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    I’m Alone 😍😥

  7. lady2550 | October 11, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    Jim Carey the Canadian killer

  8. Jacklyn Tamayo | October 11, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    I love Jim Carrey so much. Lots of love

  9. Brittney M | October 11, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    I knew that fly would become EPIC

  10. Lucky Penny | October 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    LMAO

  11. Delling Conley | October 11, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Rich liberals

  12. Jared McCann | October 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    He is a fool

  13. Janice Smith-Brown | October 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Lolol

  14. B P | October 11, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    I was surprised by the Herman Cain fly. I thought it was over the line but it did remind people that you can get the virus and die by not taking precautions.

  15. Ian Rice | October 11, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    And they show the guitar that wasn’t the one made by Eddie Van Halen. Great attention to detail.

  16. Nichole Lennan | October 11, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    Hilarious 😂

  17. Jim Mulchinock | October 11, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Wow! Bill Burr recycling the same jokes he’s been using forever it seems: inventing a fictitious progressive group to attack for cheap laughs. As Sammy Maudlin once said: “You haven’t changed your act in years!”

  18. stevehart001 | October 11, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    With the future of our country at stake all the left-wing news media can focus on is that stupid fly. CNN is the worst. There are companies creating t-shirts and bobbleheads! It shows how shallow and superficial the left-wing news media in the Democratic party are. Is that what we want running this country? A bunch of shallow left-wingers grasping at sensationalism.

  19. ocean 8 | October 11, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    The fly knows, it has got to be the team Trump to crash Kamarla’s evil ambition to not let it speak for himself.

  20. ocean 8 | October 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    Trump 2020🙏💪🇺🇲

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.