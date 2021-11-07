‘SNL’ pokes fun at the unvaccinated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers | USA TODAY

'SNL's' Pete Davidson plays NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers
"Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson debuts his Donald Trump impersonation, receives strong praise on social media.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
9 comments
I wasn’t there, there lol
The real joke is pothead Pete playing an Athlete. No suspension of disbelief can overcome that
I miss the days when SNL was fresh and entertaining
. They had their own political speech too, but, it must of been the writing . Now that I realize the time past, forty-five years since I started watching, maybe it’s just I’ve changed and grew up. Naaaa
Ridiculous
SNL, the political arm of Progressives, say what? and you say this is comedy? lol
New Living Translation
For God made Christ, who never sinned, to be the offering for our sin, so that we could be made right with God through Christ
2 Corinthians 5:21
SNL has become a dry well.
SNL has been trash for decades..
That did it, I was made fun of so I’ll take a vaccine for a covid 99.89% survival rate.