‘SNL’ return saw Jim Carrey as Joe Biden | USA TODAY

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off season 46 with host Chris Rock and a chaotic presidential debate cold open.
RELATED: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19
Alec Baldwin returned to play president Donald Trump, and Maya Rudolph portrayed Kamala Harris in the "Saturday Night Live" season 46 premiere.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
LOL 🤣🤣 LMAO 🤣
0:32
Beautiful 01:04 💋💞love u💋💞
I’ll tune in when Eddie Murphy plays CornPop. He is one bad dude💯🌽🥤
Even SNL made it a joke how careful Joe Biden was, protecting himself from covid-19 and Trump mocked Joe. KARMA
Better China Virus than dementia.
Hiding in his basement with Alzheimer’s…what a HERO🤣🖕🏽
Eu Sei
Your boy has both !
plus he’s a fascist narcissist misogynistic dictator type
@24james yes Trump’s brain permanently damaged by covid-19. His lungs and heart as well.
Loved it lol
El que hizo de Biden se parece un poco a Jim Carey🐷🐽💋👄0:26🐣🐤🦆
I love Jim, but it is sad to see him shilling so hard…
I don’t think you have to feel sorry for Jim he has tons of millions of dollars he is a brilliant person and a great actor and a fine comedian. You’re a joke, ha ha
@Doctor Ryman: My family had a northern vacation one summer where Jim Carrey was born.
The joke is a Canadian playing an American Past Vice-President on a major American show.
And he is not only shilling too hard, he’s looking too rough.
John Watt
I have to ask you what any of that means?
He’s an actor playing a part, he’s a comedian, who gives a flying F where he came from?
Shilling?
You are a silly man
Sourdough bread commercial?🐣
cringe
It wasn’t funny at all.
Real debate was better.
DON’T TALK TO trump POLL POLICE
USA TODAY is basically a suggestion box for Bloomberg and The Hill… where comments aren’t allowed.
It’s fine. Media accountability is not broken.
Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖
OMG 😍💋 💝💖❤️
And here I thought SNL was cancelled
Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask and now the whole world is laughing at Trump for not wearing his.
Hilarious 😆 love Jim Carrey and Maya perfect ones for the role
After Biden was elected, the CCP won two more times, until it deceived, stolen, and robbed the United States, and then hit the ground. Don’t underestimate the CCP’s determination and ability. The United States has long been infiltrated into a sieve, and Biden has also been brought into captivity by the CCP. I am from China and no one knows the CCP better than we Chinese.
After Biden was elected, the CCP won two more times, until it deceived, stolen, and robbed the United States, and then hit the ground. Don’t underestimate the CCP’s determination and ability. The United States has long been infiltrated into a sieve, and Biden has also been brought into captivity by the CCP. I am from China and no one knows the CCP better than we Chinese.
Amazonas é do brasil esquerdopata