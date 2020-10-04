‘SNL’ return saw Jim Carrey as Joe Biden | USA TODAY

October 4, 2020

 

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off season 46 with host Chris Rock and a chaotic presidential debate cold open.
Alec Baldwin returned to play president Donald Trump, and Maya Rudolph portrayed Kamala Harris in the "Saturday Night Live" season 46 premiere.

27 Comments on "‘SNL’ return saw Jim Carrey as Joe Biden | USA TODAY"

  1. Khish Jackson | October 4, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    LOL 🤣🤣 LMAO 🤣

  2. an S Alan Alan | October 4, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    0:32
    Beautiful 01:04 💋💞love u💋💞

  3. 24james | October 4, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    I’ll tune in when Eddie Murphy plays CornPop. He is one bad dude💯🌽🥤

  4. Andrew P K Yap | October 4, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    Even SNL made it a joke how careful Joe Biden was, protecting himself from covid-19 and Trump mocked Joe. KARMA

  5. Hector Abcdefg | October 4, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Loved it lol

  6. ? | October 4, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    El que hizo de Biden se parece un poco a Jim Carey🐷🐽💋👄0:26🐣🐤🦆

  7. Mercurial Pierrot | October 4, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    I love Jim, but it is sad to see him shilling so hard…

    • Doctor Ryman | October 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      I don’t think you have to feel sorry for Jim he has tons of millions of dollars he is a brilliant person and a great actor and a fine comedian. You’re a joke, ha ha

    • John Watt | October 4, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Doctor Ryman: My family had a northern vacation one summer where Jim Carrey was born.
      The joke is a Canadian playing an American Past Vice-President on a major American show.
      And he is not only shilling too hard, he’s looking too rough.

    • Doctor Ryman | October 4, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      John Watt
      I have to ask you what any of that means?
      He’s an actor playing a part, he’s a comedian, who gives a flying F where he came from?
      Shilling?
      You are a silly man

  8. Sandra Napier | October 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Sourdough bread commercial?🐣

  9. John Doe | October 4, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    cringe

  10. Thirsty 4more | October 4, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    It wasn’t funny at all.
    Real debate was better.

  11. John Nordby | October 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    DON’T TALK TO trump POLL POLICE

  12. Karen loves Disneyoncé and the NFLJZ | October 4, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    USA TODAY is basically a suggestion box for Bloomberg and The Hill… where comments aren’t allowed.
    It’s fine. Media accountability is not broken.

  13. Liyah Rosa | October 4, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖

  14. Sakina Rudd | October 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    OMG 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  15. Floyd Zepplin | October 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    And here I thought SNL was cancelled

  16. Delight Loves Movies | October 4, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask and now the whole world is laughing at Trump for not wearing his.

  17. Ody M | October 4, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Hilarious 😆 love Jim Carrey and Maya perfect ones for the role

  18. chung w | October 4, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    After Biden was elected, the CCP won two more times, until it deceived, stolen, and robbed the United States, and then hit the ground. Don’t underestimate the CCP’s determination and ability. The United States has long been infiltrated into a sieve, and Biden has also been brought into captivity by the CCP. I am from China and no one knows the CCP better than we Chinese.

  20. VALMIR FLORIANO DA SILVA | October 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    Amazonas é do brasil esquerdopata

