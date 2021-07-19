Soca Party Gets Green Light | TVJ Entertainment Report Feature – July 16 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjentertainmentreport
3 comments
The world is f . young people smh
“I don’t really think this covid thing
but to each his own I guess
is a big thing”
Meanwhile, millions of ppl have died so far
I was saying the same thing