Social Media Addiction | TVJ News - Jan 3 2022 1

Social Media Addiction | TVJ News – Jan 3 2022

23 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

23 comments

  3. I am I am on YouTube 10 oh was Addy and I and it’s very addicting I will see you so I think YouTube will be 1 of them I post a lot of videos on YouTube that is about my inappropriate life and I see you whatcha saying about us children2:03

    Reply

    3. You have wonderful parents my darling. My 11 year old only allowed to use youtube kids.
      Keep it up

      Reply

  8. I’m happy I wasn’t raised in this Era! You can see the direct impact on these shattered brain kids. Even big people tun eediat by this pandemic called social media

    Reply

  9. The social media apps I use are snapchat, tiktok, Pinterest, YouTube, Spotify, Twitter and discord…all I can say is it just made me realise how dumb people are

    Reply

  10. This is what online schooling leads to kids don’t get notes no more instead they get the link to a YouTube video

    Reply

  12. To me this is so stupid the government hasn’t invested in Jamaica and what we have to offer they have exposed us to this American lifestyle without heavily investing in Jamaicas own culture and talents it’s natural that we would result to social media when we have no sense of self or identity

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.