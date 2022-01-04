Social Media Addiction | TVJ News – Jan 3 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
23 comments
Y’all need to learn about the algorithms they all have that keep people addicted
I am I am on YouTube 10 oh was Addy and I and it’s very addicting I will see you so I think YouTube will be 1 of them I post a lot of videos on YouTube that is about my inappropriate life and I see you whatcha saying about us children2:03
I agree that social media is addictive… The facts is obvious
A social media a grow we kids them
Especially some of these females they be watching videos and talking about how they are depressed and all
I am 12 years old and I am not aloud to use tiktok or those stuff
*Allowed
@I-AM Leighton it was a mistake
You have wonderful parents my darling. My 11 year old only allowed to use youtube kids.
Keep it up
I’m happy I wasn’t raised in this Era! You can see the direct impact on these shattered brain kids. Even big people tun eediat by this pandemic called social media
The social media apps I use are snapchat, tiktok, Pinterest, YouTube, Spotify, Twitter and discord…all I can say is it just made me realise how dumb people are
This is what online schooling leads to kids don’t get notes no more instead they get the link to a YouTube video
Ban social media in Jamaica now
Noooo no no
Yuh muss mad. Not everyone is the same addicts
To me this is so stupid the government hasn’t invested in Jamaica and what we have to offer they have exposed us to this American lifestyle without heavily investing in Jamaicas own culture and talents it’s natural that we would result to social media when we have no sense of self or identity
need to download the stock trading apps instead
Young people don’t use Facebook
They need to talk about how WhatsApp making old people send spam messages
I have a few of them but hardly use them
People don’t even pray and read them bible no more
I love Jesus christ platforms🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼