Sohi promises TMX pipeline will go ahead: ‘This is in the public interest’

Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi discusses when construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will begin.
#cdnpoli
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
A bridge to no where if no shipping allowed, upcoming October news, This Just in, Trudeau Out!
This Just in, Trudeau Out
If the liberals win the election this pipeline will never be built! This is only part of their pork chop dangle to buy votes. The Trudeau government wouldn’t know truth if they tripped over it.
Justin Trudeau never wanted the pipeline. He wants to destroy the economy of Alberta. This is nothing but lip service.
The CPC had a majority government, and had triple digit oil prices, yet did not help get a pipeline built, that went to tidewater. Oil prices went downhill 5 years ago. The federal government, no matter who they are, can’t make oil prices climb. Building a new pipeline will not make oil prices go up. Regardless, this pipeline should have been dealt with years ago. If the Liberals are not effectively dealing with this, how would the CPC, if they also never helped with this, when they were in power?
@Dwayne Wladyka I think if you would care to recall, the pipeline, which is a twin to the one currently in place, had all the paperwork ready to roll and when Trudeau won the leadership he made sure everything was cancelled. The NDP in BC also dug their heels in and supported Trudeau to block it through BC.
Justin Trudeau has always wanted to destroy the economy of Alberta because his father wanted to get control of the Energy Industry of Alberta and the Heritage fund but failed to do so.
You must be a True Liberal Faithful to even consider voting for Trudeau…or you are just a troll. Have you ever worked in the oil patch?
A Liberal and a true Albertan…not.
What has changed…nothing..election nearing.
As a Liberal Trudeau stooge his credibility. Is zero zip nada.
Today’s situation and altitudes there would no Canadian Pacific Railway or TransCanada highway built across this country. All living in caves and riding horses. Really no point for Alberta and Saskatchewan to stay in this screwed up confederation!! Let Quebec start living in the real world with no more equalization payments.
More lies.
Ppc will built it
This is all theater, the Liberals will never build this or any other pipe line. If Trudeau wins the election in October Canada will cease to exist.
AND the BS continues…
Crush the planet killers at the polls
SNC Lavalin is the Project managing firm😂
Lies and deflection
Amarjeet…when will you pay back the $850,000 of taxpayer money you used to renovate your office in 2015?
Pipeline or no pipeline, is there any guarantee of NOT having those…. Lay offs 😛
Heyyyy…..it’s not going to the middle east…is it??????????? 🙂
trudeau just lost BC votes
All Smoke and Mirror’s won’t happen ! and why? there’s a tanker band in BC!
Wouldn’t believe a word this guy said his record is dubious at least