Sohi promises TMX pipeline will go ahead: ‘This is in the public interest’

TOPICS:
June 24, 2019

 

Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi discusses when construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will begin.

#cdnpoli

22 Comments on "Sohi promises TMX pipeline will go ahead: ‘This is in the public interest’"

  1. Mark Eves | June 23, 2019 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    A bridge to no where if no shipping allowed, upcoming October news, This Just in, Trudeau Out!

  2. Mark Eves | June 23, 2019 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    This Just in, Trudeau Out

  3. Nancy Williams | June 23, 2019 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    If the liberals win the election this pipeline will never be built! This is only part of their pork chop dangle to buy votes. The Trudeau government wouldn’t know truth if they tripped over it.

    Justin Trudeau never wanted the pipeline. He wants to destroy the economy of Alberta. This is nothing but lip service.

    • Dwayne Wladyka | June 23, 2019 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      The CPC had a majority government, and had triple digit oil prices, yet did not help get a pipeline built, that went to tidewater. Oil prices went downhill 5 years ago. The federal government, no matter who they are, can’t make oil prices climb. Building a new pipeline will not make oil prices go up. Regardless, this pipeline should have been dealt with years ago. If the Liberals are not effectively dealing with this, how would the CPC, if they also never helped with this, when they were in power?

    • Nancy Williams | June 23, 2019 at 11:34 PM | Reply

      @Dwayne Wladyka I think if you would care to recall, the pipeline, which is a twin to the one currently in place, had all the paperwork ready to roll and when Trudeau won the leadership he made sure everything was cancelled. The NDP in BC also dug their heels in and supported Trudeau to block it through BC.

      Justin Trudeau has always wanted to destroy the economy of Alberta because his father wanted to get control of the Energy Industry of Alberta and the Heritage fund but failed to do so.

      You must be a True Liberal Faithful to even consider voting for Trudeau…or you are just a troll. Have you ever worked in the oil patch?

  4. steve austin | June 23, 2019 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    A Liberal and a true Albertan…not.

  5. Alton Riggs | June 23, 2019 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    What has changed…nothing..election nearing.

  6. stark targaryen | June 23, 2019 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    As a Liberal Trudeau stooge his credibility. Is zero zip nada.

  7. Brett Thomas | June 23, 2019 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Today’s situation and altitudes there would no Canadian Pacific Railway or TransCanada highway built across this country. All living in caves and riding horses. Really no point for Alberta and Saskatchewan to stay in this screwed up confederation!! Let Quebec start living in the real world with no more equalization payments.

  8. Cat Mccauley | June 23, 2019 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    More lies.

  9. David Smith | June 23, 2019 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Ppc will built it

  10. D McQ | June 23, 2019 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    This is all theater, the Liberals will never build this or any other pipe line. If Trudeau wins the election in October Canada will cease to exist.

  11. Matt Irish | June 23, 2019 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    AND the BS continues…

  12. snuffythebloatedbat | June 23, 2019 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Crush the planet killers at the polls

  13. Zdenek Niederle | June 23, 2019 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    SNC Lavalin is the Project managing firm😂

  14. Mark Asher | June 23, 2019 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Lies and deflection

  15. ieetemos4breakfast | June 23, 2019 at 11:01 PM | Reply

    Amarjeet…when will you pay back the $850,000 of taxpayer money you used to renovate your office in 2015?

  16. Sarwat Sheikh | June 23, 2019 at 11:52 PM | Reply

    Pipeline or no pipeline, is there any guarantee of NOT having those…. Lay offs 😛

  17. Andra Book | June 23, 2019 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    Heyyyy…..it’s not going to the middle east…is it??????????? 🙂

  18. Adrian Lee Magill | June 24, 2019 at 6:46 AM | Reply

    trudeau just lost BC votes

  19. James Petrowski | June 24, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    All Smoke and Mirror’s won’t happen ! and why? there’s a tanker band in BC!

  20. Allan Dickman | June 24, 2019 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    Wouldn’t believe a word this guy said his record is dubious at least

