Soldier jumps out of box to surprise daughter | Militarykind

TOPICS:
Soldier jumps out of box to surprise daughter | Militarykind 1

November 22, 2020

 

Allison always wanted her very own surprise military homecoming…her wish is about to come true! 😱
RELATED » Flower delivery man is Army dad in disguise:

3-year-old Allison Mendoza has always wanted to be surprised with a military homecoming by her Army dad. Then one day, her parents made her dream come true.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

27 Comments on "Soldier jumps out of box to surprise daughter | Militarykind"

  1. Is.inky. chara | November 22, 2020 at 6:00 AM | Reply

    Am first!

  2. Arman 3212 | November 22, 2020 at 6:01 AM | Reply

    Second

  3. Sophea Art | November 22, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    What whey doing!!?

  4. A Tycoon's son reacts. | November 22, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    I’m second,

  5. ACKIM KUNDA | November 22, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    Men this is Soo beautiful keep it up soldier and we are in the same boots man serving our countries has always been our priority.,……….. keep up the good work and take care of that beautiful family you have

  6. Alex Kakooza | November 22, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    Great idea

  7. Fuzzy Kai | November 22, 2020 at 6:43 AM | Reply

    Why there’s no video about soldiers coming home alone with no one waiting for them?

    • Josh Webb | November 22, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      Its a sad but its very common. You get off the plan and they out you on a bus. It was a 2 hour long bus ride for me. The whole time the married guys start getting calls from their families. When you get back to base you see tons of welcome home ______ signs for individuals. When you get off the bus all the married guys or the few guys who have family waiting runs to their family. The rest of us just grabs our bags and walks to our barracks room. It’s very sad. That moment really sucks. After my first deployment 3 marines got married to girls they barely knew so they wouldn’t be alone anymore. Noone would want to watch a video about that

  8. Greg Haines | November 22, 2020 at 7:17 AM | Reply

    Wow, investing in bitcoins now is the wisest thing to do especially with the current rise!

  9. Patricia Saluti | November 22, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    So BEAUTIFUL. Papa. She so Beautiful.

  10. Patricia Saluti | November 22, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    God Bless

  11. Ulrich Mehrwald | November 22, 2020 at 7:24 AM | Reply

    NOW THE USA DEPENDS ON VENEZUELA CUBA CHINA DOMINIONS GIGANTIC ELECTION FRAUD
    Please no censorship

  12. CAMILLE V | November 22, 2020 at 8:01 AM | Reply

    Many thanks from France ❤ good bless 🙏💕

    • John travolta | November 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      How are you doing?. My Dear I must say you are so beautiful to be adorn, your beauty is beyond human imaginations my mind tells me that you must be one of the most beautiful Angels in the heaven because your beauty is not just an Ordinary, you are so charming I was looking at your lovely photo and I am quite fascinated by the pretty photo,will be waiting to hear back from you.

  13. Doug Aylesworth | November 22, 2020 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    Welcome 🙏 Home 🏡 Sir

  14. Eblog Media | November 22, 2020 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    i love usa today news

  15. Captain Junayd Riyadh-Al-Hasnayn | November 22, 2020 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    This it that thinking of the masses of sheep! I have a runny nose, I know I have COVID-19, that’s what I heard on the TV. I want to be a COVID-19 case so bad so I can continue to wear my useless mask, distance, avoid others and quarantine so I can save lives.

    The masses of sheep are just pathetic, idiotic, moronic, jackasses going along with their businesses in new normal to change the world for ever and New World Order!

  16. Daniel Mann | November 22, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    that was good.thank you for your service

  17. unsub | November 22, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    Hot beautiful wife, adoring daughter, dude has a lot to fight for.

  18. Viva la Donna | November 22, 2020 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    0:02 read the caption on the upper left fight the urge to k!ll a random man nearby

  19. Jacqueline Payne | November 22, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    So happy for the three of them. Supporting those who serve keeps us 🇺🇸 safe and makes us proud of our service members.

    • John travolta | November 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      How are you doing?. My Dear I must say you are so beautiful to be adorn, your beauty is beyond human imaginations my mind tells me that you must be one of the most beautiful Angels in the heaven because your beauty is not just an Ordinary, you are so charming I was looking at your lovely photo and I am quite fascinated by the pretty photo,will be waiting to hear back from you.

  20. TS WH | November 22, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    my daughter always tells me what her friend did before this covid, she breaks my heart by saying it

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.