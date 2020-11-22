Soldier jumps out of box to surprise daughter | Militarykind

Allison always wanted her very own surprise military homecoming…her wish is about to come true! 😱
3-year-old Allison Mendoza has always wanted to be surprised with a military homecoming by her Army dad. Then one day, her parents made her dream come true.
Men this is Soo beautiful keep it up soldier and we are in the same boots man serving our countries has always been our priority.,……….. keep up the good work and take care of that beautiful family you have
Why there’s no video about soldiers coming home alone with no one waiting for them?
Its a sad but its very common. You get off the plan and they out you on a bus. It was a 2 hour long bus ride for me. The whole time the married guys start getting calls from their families. When you get back to base you see tons of welcome home ______ signs for individuals. When you get off the bus all the married guys or the few guys who have family waiting runs to their family. The rest of us just grabs our bags and walks to our barracks room. It’s very sad. That moment really sucks. After my first deployment 3 marines got married to girls they barely knew so they wouldn’t be alone anymore. Noone would want to watch a video about that
So BEAUTIFUL. Papa. She so Beautiful.
God Bless
Many thanks from France ❤ good bless 🙏💕
Welcome 🙏 Home 🏡 Sir
that was good.thank you for your service
Hot beautiful wife, adoring daughter, dude has a lot to fight for.
So happy for the three of them. Supporting those who serve keeps us 🇺🇸 safe and makes us proud of our service members.
