53 comments

    3. @Here WEgo Russia lost more soldiers in 9 months in Ukraine compared to in 10 years in Afghanistan. So let’s see the outcome on this one

      Reply

    5. @gun fisher
      Covid check? I’m not entitled to other peoples money. Cuz I’m not an irresponsible, arrogant, greedy Democrat.

      Reply

    5. @Иван Мартыненко вы правы, только с Кремль в крови можно освободить мир от рашисткои тирана.

      Reply

  3. It’s insane to me we’re seeing this in this century…haven’t learned a God damned thing from the “War to End All Wars.”

    Reply

    1. @R.U. Sure THE BUDAPEST MEMORANDUM WAS SIGNED IN 1994 BY THE WAY BUT WHEN HAS PUTIN EVER BEEN A MAN OF HIS WORD 😏😏😏
      SEARCH: PUTIN’S WAR AT🏡 HOME
      WHEN YOU’RE OWN PEOPLE KNOW YOU’RE LYING, THEN YOU’RE A LIAR REGARDLESS OF WHETHER YOU LOCK THEM UP TO TRY & SILENCE THEM

      Reply

    2. @R.U. Sure THAT’S WHY AN AMERICAN COALITION OF 50+ COUNTRIES ARE HELPING PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY TO SEND YOU BACK TO RUSSIA 🇷🇺 IN BODY BAGS😏😏😏

      Reply

    5. As long as bad people exist, and can become leaders of countries——Putin, Saddam, Communists, Radical Islamists etc—-then we’ll always have war somewhere.

      Reply

    4. @Here WEgo Yes, Ukraine is the next Afghanistan, in the sense that it will lead to a breakup of the Russia Federation, like the Soviet Union’s Afghanistan war did to them

      Reply

    4. And we “West” should not give a damn about Ukraine? Maybe it’s time to think about your country and stop spending taxpayers’ money, it’s not clear why? Our government does not care about the energy and food crisis, about crime and instability in our country, but it does care about Ukraine. I wonder why? Ukrainians suddenly become more important than their own citizens? Ah, right, I forgot, we are fighting for “democracy against the bloody, authoritarian regime of Putin and terrorists in Donbas”, but I personally do not want this, return my money, stability and give a normal leader of the country who will deal with domestic politics and take care of their citizens.

      Reply

  9. If they get in those tunnels. It will be really hard and costly to remove them. 🇺🇦 SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦

    Reply

  12. Just like a fact. Soledar is a town that provided Ukraine with 99% rock salt, and after the full-scale invasion of Putin’s Russia, the price of salt has risen by 500%, since we now have to import it from Poland, Romania and Turkey. Translated from Ukrainian “Soledar” – “gift of salt”.

    Reply

  15. So, where is the footage of this so-called “intense fighting”? All I saw were a couple of soldiers scurrying around. 😂

    Reply

  16. It’s even sadder that there are people who are ignorant enough to still support Russia and think that Ukraine is committing war crimes, even after this.

    Еще более печально, что есть люди, которые достаточно невежественны, чтобы по-прежнему поддерживать Россию и думать, что Украина совершает военные преступления, даже после этого.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.