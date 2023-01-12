Recent Post
53 comments
Can’t wait wait to see the day where Peace will reach Ukraine.. Too many suffering this is 24/24
@Choo Choo MotherTrucker I think half of them want the covid checks payed out again.
Wake up sweetheart
@Here WEgo Russia lost more soldiers in 9 months in Ukraine compared to in 10 years in Afghanistan. So let’s see the outcome on this one
LoL, there will be no Ukraine by 2024.
@gun fisher
Covid check? I’m not entitled to other peoples money. Cuz I’m not an irresponsible, arrogant, greedy Democrat.
“No one counts the dead”. Except the mothers.
@Ford Focus nah, let them take care of their own problems. Screw that lil corrupt FK Zelensky 🤙🏼
Ukraine 🇺🇦 = next AFGHANISTAN 🇦🇫!
Is it really not clear that the war cannot be stopped by the supply of weapons?
Ursula Van Der Leyen counts then too. 100K+ Ukrainians, she said.
@Иван Мартыненко вы правы, только с Кремль в крови можно освободить мир от рашисткои тирана.
It’s insane to me we’re seeing this in this century…haven’t learned a God damned thing from the “War to End All Wars.”
@R.U. Sure THE BUDAPEST MEMORANDUM WAS SIGNED IN 1994 BY THE WAY BUT WHEN HAS PUTIN EVER BEEN A MAN OF HIS WORD 😏😏😏
SEARCH: PUTIN’S WAR AT🏡 HOME
WHEN YOU’RE OWN PEOPLE KNOW YOU’RE LYING, THEN YOU’RE A LIAR REGARDLESS OF WHETHER YOU LOCK THEM UP TO TRY & SILENCE THEM
@R.U. Sure THAT’S WHY AN AMERICAN COALITION OF 50+ COUNTRIES ARE HELPING PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY TO SEND YOU BACK TO RUSSIA 🇷🇺 IN BODY BAGS😏😏😏
@R.U. Sure SEARCH: UKRAINIANS BEING FORCED TO BECOME A PART OF RUSSIA 🇷🇺 AT GUN POINT 😏😏😏
@R.U. Sure *CLASS DISMISSED ✊️😎😏😏😏*
As long as bad people exist, and can become leaders of countries——Putin, Saddam, Communists, Radical Islamists etc—-then we’ll always have war somewhere.
I wish the best for Ukraine
Well the best was when they had Russia fall back, but that’s over now.
@Carnabwth Time for negotiations is over
@Bill bob go sign up for Putin 👍 join your comrades .
@Here WEgo for russia
Our hearts are with you, valiant defenders 🙏
@Essence of Order to all nato loss economy 😂😂😂
@tahmid nato’s economy grew in 2022, Russia’s economy shrunk in 2022.
@Here WEgo Yes, Ukraine is the next Afghanistan, in the sense that it will lead to a breakup of the Russia Federation, like the Soviet Union’s Afghanistan war did to them
I`m sure there is intense fighting going on but not in this video.🙄
You got this Ukraine. Praying for all the freedom fighters!
@ThE GrINcH The E.U. and NATO are not “The World”
@Alexander Cspmx The war will stop as soon as NATO rolls back from Russia’s borders
Also Nazis called themselves as liberators
And we “West” should not give a damn about Ukraine? Maybe it’s time to think about your country and stop spending taxpayers’ money, it’s not clear why? Our government does not care about the energy and food crisis, about crime and instability in our country, but it does care about Ukraine. I wonder why? Ukrainians suddenly become more important than their own citizens? Ah, right, I forgot, we are fighting for “democracy against the bloody, authoritarian regime of Putin and terrorists in Donbas”, but I personally do not want this, return my money, stability and give a normal leader of the country who will deal with domestic politics and take care of their citizens.
@Alexander Cspmx They asked Mexico for arms, not soldiers.
My prayers for the great fighters 🇺🇦🇺🇦
Zelenski should not have started problems with Russia
@Erik Batistuta True hundred percent right
@Anooblikeguy Lol God left russia 100 years ago
@Erik Batistuta Russia is fighting with Ukraine using 10% of NATO equipment
If they get in those tunnels. It will be really hard and costly to remove them. 🇺🇦 SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦
I ❤ 🇺🇦
Slava Ukraini!
Heroiam Slava 🇺🇦!
Just like a fact. Soledar is a town that provided Ukraine with 99% rock salt, and after the full-scale invasion of Putin’s Russia, the price of salt has risen by 500%, since we now have to import it from Poland, Romania and Turkey. Translated from Ukrainian “Soledar” – “gift of salt”.
Sad, sad very sad.
This war started almost 9 years ago
So, where is the footage of this so-called “intense fighting”? All I saw were a couple of soldiers scurrying around. 😂
It’s even sadder that there are people who are ignorant enough to still support Russia and think that Ukraine is committing war crimes, even after this.
Еще более печально, что есть люди, которые достаточно невежественны, чтобы по-прежнему поддерживать Россию и думать, что Украина совершает военные преступления, даже после этого.