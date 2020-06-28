Soldier’s mom tops all-time happy reaction list | Militarykind

The scream this mom makes after seeing her soldier daughter says it all. Spc. Vonqueasha Scott hasn't been able to see her mom in close to two years.🥺

RELATED: Daddy's girl suprised at airport by dad:

The last time Spc. Vonqueasha Scott saw her mom was at basic training nearly two years ago. When she was able to come home she made sure their reunion was epic.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: