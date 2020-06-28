Soldier’s mom tops all-time happy reaction list | Militarykind

The scream this mom makes after seeing her soldier daughter says it all. Spc. Vonqueasha Scott hasn't been able to see her mom in close to two years.🥺
The last time Spc. Vonqueasha Scott saw her mom was at basic training nearly two years ago. When she was able to come home she made sure their reunion was epic.
Did General Michael Flynn declassify important research that treats Ebola virus 100 percent. Was the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) CLASSIFIED research the obvious cure? As the head of DIA, Flynn oversaw DTRA and is not guilty of any crimes in getting vital virus cures in the public domain! He is not guilty of anything. If anything he is an even greater hero!
Awakening is ours!
Did Flu d’é·tat emerge from infected athletes at the World Military Games in Wuhan?
Was the bioweapon developed to attack lungs adapted ACE2 as an exploit from previously toxic vaccines. And was Gates responsible for such Polio vaccines tainted with TB that triggered the ACE2 adaptation that Cv19 explpits and attacks?
Corona 19 contains inserts of Aids and SARS and a bat virus while targeting a specific lung enzyme!
Across the world vaccines laced with TB triggered an adaptation in the lungs. Specifically Polio Vaccines in Asia have been laced with TB with proof of lab creation. The proof is known as the Lulu factor of genetic material proving it was developed in a lab. This means the genetic material of the original carrier is in the viral strain as an identifier.
This bio-weapon is targeting the adaptation specifically. The lung adaptation to survive the TB exposure in the vaccine created a lung alteration in ACE2 Angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE2) and most all Asian populations have developed this ACE2 alteration as an exploit. CV19 targets this ACE2 exploit specifically.
So specifically the viral toxin attacks and grows on the destruction of the lung enzymes and spreads its infection as it consumes the lungs.
Spraying nano colloidal silver and inhaling it, or steaming it or nebulizing it is a proven treatment for even more dangerous viruses! Make it yourself DIY https://images.app.goo.gl/26La2CfwSsHKAhy78
Reject injects!!!!
Colloidal silver is effective in oral dose.
http://drrimatruthreports.com/wp-content/uploads/Analysis-of-DTRA-Nano-Silver-Study.pdf
This now unclassified research shows effective treatment of Ebola. Ebola has a 90percent mortality rate. CV less than 3 percent.
And it is 10particles of nano silver for every million particles of water. So nano particles of silver in water is a complete cure for Ebola!!!!
This is what I have been using since 1996. Have consumed many gallons over the years only 2oz at a time 3 times a day in malaria areas. And no more than a liter a month since it exits the body in 30 days completely. Inexpensive solution of a natural element suspended in pure water on a nano level of 10nm nanometer or .001 micron sized particles that conduct energy more efficiently than gold of platinum or palladium etc
All viruses are not able to replicate in its presence!
Yet you have cellular health and regeneration increase 10 fold!
Pass it on!
You can buy it here if making it is not so easy.
I have to share the CV treatment and prevention!
Billy Carson has been using this for 30 years!
https://youtu.be/vIZqmc4mkKI
Was the polio shot responsible for the ACE2 adaptation that Flu d’é·tat – exploit and attack? Fancy that an exploit virus in a world wide release. Fulfillment of Daddies footsteps Billy boy gates!
Prior Flynn’s declassification it was 10year sentence to discuss the research! Even special forces, recon,seals,rangers etc get the nano silver solutions in the field dressing wound kits!
Oh boy… now it’s a competition to out- do all other soldiers surprise visits. In hopes to go viral. If you’re that thirsty grab a Sprite.
This is precious. I hope She never has to wait that long again to see her daughter.
I didn’t know there was a list… well who was second now?
Man covered in swarm of bumble bees.
Damn it yaw made me cry. Im 45 and still i cry. Lmaooooo
just saw a USA Today article about covid mask fact checking where they did “fake fact checking” I will never go to USA Today anymore. They have been banned from my site as fake news.