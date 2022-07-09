Recent Post
- NASA set to reveal the first images from the Webb Telescope
- Elon Musk may be on the hook for $1B to get out of Twitter purchase
- Soldiers take rocket launcher out of hiding and fire at Russians
- Jan. 6 committee member speaks out after Cipollone testifies
- Global Forgiveness Day with Kevin Bailey | TVJ Smile Jamaica
57 comments
Let’s all appreciate what this guy has done for us
It was nice to have a talk with you
Thank you, So much.
nice to meet you
Have a great day!
Many thanks!
Stand with Ukraine 🇺🇲🇺🇦 Such brave people!!
Wish our president wasn’t such a coward
@Objective Detective 👈🚩
@WHU-HAPPEN??!!!!™ 22 billion would take every American out of poverty.
@wes huff I’m not trying convince you, but since we’re on the subject 22 billion would take every American out of poverty. We’ve already sent Ukraine 40 billion
@June Bug imagine letting them suffer their own fate instead.
Very brave n smart soldiers well done guys
1 Bhim Limbu Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
🇺🇲. Allowing the defence of Ukraine is a very proud day! They won’t grab that Eastern Block entirely…….and I’m so glad! When I see that widow who lost her husband due to incompetence in Chernobyl – my heart cries.
Dawg, they took the whole Donbas 😂😂😂😂
@Jon Snow im hungarian and he did well
Stepanya choked me up completely. And she’s just one of many thousands of comparable tragedies happening daily in Ukraine.
Me too! 💙 yellow 💝!
What will be the battles for the Donetsk region – British intelligence forecast
It is expected that after the capture of Lisichansk, the Russian Federation will concentrate its efforts on the Donetsk region.
“The battle for Donbass is characterized by a slow pace of advancement and the fact that Russia massively uses artillery, leveling the city with the ground. The fighting in the Donetsk region will almost certainly continue in this vein, ”British intelligence believes.🤮🤮🤮😵
Love and prayers to the people of Ukraine 🙏🕊️
nice to meet you
Have a great day!
Many thanks!
I pray this war would end for the Ukraine people.I pray for all the people in Ukraine and the ones taking from their home.
1 Vicky Dupree Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
You pointing a dilemma for God. 😆
As if you know how much Kiev regime enforced anti russian hatred these past 8 years where people burnt alive in Odessa, Sloviansk, and Donbas, it will be hard to grant your prayers.
Hard times make strong men. Strong men make good times. But after we get through this don’t let the good times make you weak again so we got to go through it all over.
1 Eric Black Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Yes but we party first when Putin is ousted.🇺🇦🌻
ผมเป็นคนไทยคนนึงก็อยากเอาใจช่วย ขอให้พระผู้เป็นเจ้าคอยคุ้มครองเหล่าทหารนี้เถิด
That’s really sad 😞
The whole world needs to come together and care for each other ♥️
Have a great day!
Many thanks!
Quite theoretical, but would be nice
🇬🇧🇺🇦 The situation in the Soledar direction as of 19:00 July 9, 2022
The Ukrainian command is preparing the second line of defense Slavyansk – Kramatorsk – Konstantinovka.
In order to buy time to create fortified areas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine replenish units in Bakhmut, Soledar and Seversk to continue the active defense of settlements.
⚔️ On the Seversky section:
▪️The Russian Armed Forces are fighting on the eastern outskirts of Verkhnekamenskoye.
▪️Several assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to hit the flank of the units of the RF Armed Forces in the area of Zolotarevka from Grigorovka. They were identified by UAV crews and hit, one of the companies of the 58th brigade was surrounded.
▪️During the day, units of the Russian army knocked out units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Grigorovka. After that, they began to develop an offensive against Serebryanka, completing the sweep of the dominant heights on the banks of the Seversky Donets.
▪️After occupying the Disputable allied forces advance in the direction of the Vyemka station to reach the Soledar-Seversk road. There are fierce battles in the vicinity of Ivano-Daryevka.
⚔️ On the Soledar site:
▪️In the vicinity of Soledar, active preparations are underway for the siege. Engineering units are building barrier structures, firing positions and strongholds.
▪️A battalion of the 118th brigade of the territorial defense and mobilized reservists from other directions have been transferred to the city.
▪️The RF Armed Forces delivered an accurate missile and bomb strike on the artillery battalion of the 72nd Ombre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Soledar area.
⚔️ On the Bakhmut site:
▪️After occupying Klinovoe and cutting the Bakhmut-Svetlodarsk highway, the allied forces are advancing in the direction of the settlement. Vesela Dolina
1 Veles Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
May the LORD our God look down upon Ukraine and protect all its people!
I know it’s so hard for all of YOU people of Ukraine-please hang in there a little longer-keep praying unceasingly.
We pray for God is on your side and help is on the way from our country, the U.S and many good others. Love and PEACE to You all.
1 Simpli P Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I’m American but I have a Russian friend whose aunt and uncle are in Kherson. She has limited vision, he’s got serious mobility troubles. They would leave, but they have nowhere to go. My parents generation went through stuff like this in WWII. I can’t believe eighty years later we’re doing the exact same thing again.
Good, sometimes you gotta defend yourself because your the only one to do it. Push back and stand your ground. My sympathies are with that poor woman, Who’s being pushed out of her home and had it burnt to the ground, it’s not fair, life is not fair.
1 The real me Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It also not fair for those who burnt alive in Odessa, Sloviansk, and Donbas these past 8 years where the regime in power enforced anti Russian hatred.
Life is fair.
It just sometimes the balance turn on a side and then rebound to another side later on.
Absolutely Barbaric Targeting Civilians in Ukraine! Hope the War Criminals will be punished Severely!!
1 Peter Sterling Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Zelenskiy will run to the USA and be waiting for his personal icebreaker.
I’m proud to see the HIMARS and all weapons systems from other countries being imported to Ukraine with trained soldiers ready to use them. But Ukraine needs more of them. All countries who can need to flood Ukraine with high power long range artillery, particularly guided missile and rocket artillery. 8 HIMARS are great with their pinpoint accuracy, but let’s make it 18.
Then the headache will be the munition logistics.
When fresh supplies arrive, cities had already fallen. 😁
Ukraine’s values will prevail
Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦💞💙💛
1 Ethan Richardson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
This tragedy has got to be the one picture we all share. I cannot imagine this lady’s pain…please help her.
1 Skelton Juanita Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It would have been nice to know if their rockets hit their targets. o,O Otherwise, good reporting. My heart goes out to that poor woman and everyone in Ukraine.
1 Fuzzypants McGillicutty Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
And we in North America continue to complain and cry about the “FREEDOMS” we have supposedly lost? Let’s be grateful and think more about the war and people in Ukraine and how truly fortunate we are.
1 andrew molen Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
So true
So true