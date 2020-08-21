Solomon: ‘The clock is ticking’ on Finance Minister Morneau

Power Play host Evan Solomon has the latest on a meeting between Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau amid reports of a feud between the two.
#cdnpoli
Don’t you mean they are looking to replace him with some one who will not get caught do things.
Mark Carney is being set up as the fall guy. Morneau is too close a friend of Trudeau’s to be thrown under the bus just yet, and in any event Morneau knows where all the siphoned off tax payer’s money is hidden. He’s too valuable, and he knows too much.
A multimillionaire. He doesn’t care.
He’s a billionaire.
Morneaus wife is part of the McCain family conglomerate.
They are having a meeting on how they can skim more money from tax payers to line their pockets under the guise of charitable foundations. They learned well from the Clinton’s They’ve been doing it for years. They made billions off of the earthquake in Haiti with their fake charity. The worst thing these crooks ever have to face is a $500 fine from the bogus “Ethics Commissioner” .
Drug dealers could learn something about laundering money from the Liberals.
They both need to resign
The leader of the tribe who has committed fifteen violations of his own, will now dispence of his minister for committing a violation. It will be interesting to see what happens next.
ha just like a liberal. The best of friends, huh? it’s one more liberal paw caught in the cookie jar. Hey Justin, the puck stops where?
when harper was pooched on duffy….where was kenney? baird?
phil mckay is that your pathetic attempt at deflection?
trudeau and morneau must leave and that it
He forgot about his villa in France, he changed the finance laws after he sold 5 million in stock! He is corrupt.
It’s a piece of filth.
it’s too easy to say corrupt….but he is definitely the weakest link in the party….if he was a back bencher it would be a problem….as finance minister, he’s a minefield magnet
This is the legal definition of the rule of Law in a democracy. Most simply put, it means that laws apply equally to everyone in a democracy, even the most powerful government officials and elected leaders. It also means that laws are created through a predetermined, open, and transparent process, not by the whim of the most powerful members.
Trudeau and Morneau need to go and be investigated for corruption.
well harper was in a room bribing a senator with his money man…..a senator that got the job because he was making harper’s party finances balloon…..and the rcmp said nothing to see…lets got find some injuns! lol
They are/were. The real problem is the laws have no teeth.
phil mckay LOL..you do realize the libs have been in power for over 5 years now? Try and keep up.
Trudeau cant fire Morneau over the WE scandal since Trudeau is as guilty as Morneau is on that , but they each know someone has to go , and it sure wont be Trudeau , so , this just pops out of the blue ,ok , whatever works!
nope.. trudeau can resign or we can get have an election..
If Morneau goes , Trudeau needs to go as well. Everything I have read elsewhere , Morneau has tried to pull back on spending but Trudeau and other ministers won’t have it.
I’d rather Trudeau go thanks! He’s incompetent, corrupt, and a general liability
D H however then we have Freeland…. Wow that is just another nightmare waiting
Trudeau is about to throw him under the bus as a smokescreen for his own corrupt activities.
but Bill knows about the green scams Trudeau is doing and will rat him out.
AND CHAGGER !!!!
there is no throw when u understand the role of finance minister in a government….the party comes first…it will be trudeau’s time too….but not know…and if they get carney….bye bye conservatives
@phil mckay And it looks like Morneau has resigned…
Kilo Sierra he will be joining JWR and Philpott under the same bus.
CERB was massively successful? At what, draining the the taxpayer’s purse for the next 10 generations…. greaaaaaat.
If Butts want’s him gone, he’s gone.
go look at his twitter.. dont think he did.. i think they gave up to keep the party unified and backing trudeau
It’s not just Trudeau and Morneau that are rotten apples, there are plenty more in the Liberal caucus that stink. All the cabinet ministers that failed to have the fortitude to yell, scream and do what ever it would take to prevent the WE scandal are just as guilty of ethics violations. Scandal after scandal, so goes the Canadian Liberal Party. A view from the sidelines in opposition is the appropriate result.
Amen Brother
Scandal after scandal, don’t you mean crime after crime, taking money that isn’t yours is theft… you got me thinking, theft over five thousand dollars? what punishment do regular Canadians get for that? googled it..
Theft over $5000.00 is the more serious of the two charges and it is a straight indictable offence for which you can face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Theft under $5000.00 is a hybrid offence which means that the Crown will be able to choose to prosecute you either summarily or by indictment.
There is no “rift” – this is a pathetic attempt to deflect attention from the WE scandal…
Justin remembered there was tension with Morneau just like Morneau remembered to pay back the $40K vacation WE gave him…Suddenly and when he had to do it to try to save his own skin. They both belong in jail.
It is likely not a rift between the two but they are trying to figure out how Justin will deflect responsibility onto someone else but it is clear Morneau’s conflict of interest is small potatoes compared to Trudeau’s. Justin should resign and let Canadians decide who is going to clean up the horrendous mess the Liberals have made.
Who cleans up Liberal messes is always the same answer. But when the cost gets high, Canadian always go back where the money is easy with the “Time for a change” chant. The mess is 100% the fault of Canadian voters. Want to improve that system? Take step one. Liberals making Liberals rich.
Don’t let Turdeau get away by blaming Morneau, he is the guiltiest one .
This isn’t about spending or green initiatives.
This is about getting caught being a corrupt official taking bribes both JT and Morneau!
The Liberals tried throwing a junior cabinet minister under the buss for this but that didn’t stick to her because she had NOTHING to do with the bribe taking or communications with WE Foundation.
Morneau is just the fall guy so JT is hoping he dodges a non-confidence vote this fall.
We don’t have a Climate problem. We have a political problem. Green Initiatives will screw the taxpayer again. Solar and
wind won’t cut it. Just ask Ontario!
Aboot*
There is something that smells bad oh it’s the liberal party the whole dang party .