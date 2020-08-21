News Ticker

Solomon: ‘The clock is ticking’ on Finance Minister Morneau

August 21, 2020

Power Play host Evan Solomon has the latest on a meeting between Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau amid reports of a feud between the two.

#cdnpoli

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

47 Comments on Solomon: ‘The clock is ticking’ on Finance Minister Morneau

    • Mark Carney is being set up as the fall guy. Morneau is too close a friend of Trudeau’s to be thrown under the bus just yet, and in any event Morneau knows where all the siphoned off tax payer’s money is hidden. He’s too valuable, and he knows too much.

      Reply

  3. They are having a meeting on how they can skim more money from tax payers to line their pockets under the guise of charitable foundations. They learned well from the Clinton’s They’ve been doing it for years. They made billions off of the earthquake in Haiti with their fake charity. The worst thing these crooks ever have to face is a $500 fine from the bogus “Ethics Commissioner” .

    Reply

    • The leader of the tribe who has committed fifteen violations of his own, will now dispence of his minister for committing a violation. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

      Reply

  5. ha just like a liberal. The best of friends, huh? it’s one more liberal paw caught in the cookie jar. Hey Justin, the puck stops where?

    Reply

    • it’s too easy to say corrupt….but he is definitely the weakest link in the party….if he was a back bencher it would be a problem….as finance minister, he’s a minefield magnet

      Reply

    • This is the legal definition of the rule of Law in a democracy. Most simply put, it means that laws apply equally to everyone in a democracy, even the most powerful government officials and elected leaders. It also means that laws are created through a predetermined, open, and transparent process, not by the whim of the most powerful members.

      Reply

    • well harper was in a room bribing a senator with his money man…..a senator that got the job because he was making harper’s party finances balloon…..and the rcmp said nothing to see…lets got find some injuns! lol

      Reply

  9. Trudeau cant fire Morneau over the WE scandal since Trudeau is as guilty as Morneau is on that , but they each know someone has to go , and it sure wont be Trudeau , so , this just pops out of the blue ,ok , whatever works!

    Reply

  10. If Morneau goes , Trudeau needs to go as well. Everything I have read elsewhere , Morneau has tried to pull back on spending but Trudeau and other ministers won’t have it.

    Reply

  15. It’s not just Trudeau and Morneau that are rotten apples, there are plenty more in the Liberal caucus that stink. All the cabinet ministers that failed to have the fortitude to yell, scream and do what ever it would take to prevent the WE scandal are just as guilty of ethics violations. Scandal after scandal, so goes the Canadian Liberal Party. A view from the sidelines in opposition is the appropriate result.

    Reply

    • Scandal after scandal, don’t you mean crime after crime, taking money that isn’t yours is theft… you got me thinking, theft over five thousand dollars? what punishment do regular Canadians get for that? googled it..

      Theft over $5000.00 is the more serious of the two charges and it is a straight indictable offence for which you can face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Theft under $5000.00 is a hybrid offence which means that the Crown will be able to choose to prosecute you either summarily or by indictment.

      Reply

    • Justin remembered there was tension with Morneau just like Morneau remembered to pay back the $40K vacation WE gave him…Suddenly and when he had to do it to try to save his own skin. They both belong in jail.

      Reply

  17. It is likely not a rift between the two but they are trying to figure out how Justin will deflect responsibility onto someone else but it is clear Morneau’s conflict of interest is small potatoes compared to Trudeau’s. Justin should resign and let Canadians decide who is going to clean up the horrendous mess the Liberals have made.

    Reply

    • Who cleans up Liberal messes is always the same answer. But when the cost gets high, Canadian always go back where the money is easy with the “Time for a change” chant. The mess is 100% the fault of Canadian voters. Want to improve that system? Take step one. Liberals making Liberals rich.

      Reply

  19. This isn’t about spending or green initiatives.
    This is about getting caught being a corrupt official taking bribes both JT and Morneau!
    The Liberals tried throwing a junior cabinet minister under the buss for this but that didn’t stick to her because she had NOTHING to do with the bribe taking or communications with WE Foundation.
    Morneau is just the fall guy so JT is hoping he dodges a non-confidence vote this fall.

    Reply

