Somber Start to Child Month | TVJ News – May 2 2021

The family of 14 year old Yetania Francis is still seeking answers after her murder in 2018. This even as authorities call for safe environments for children but amidst reports of four men being arrested for buggering a teen in Saint Ann it was a somber start to child's month at a ceremony in Kingston today.

