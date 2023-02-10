Recent Post
47 comments
This is just common sense.
Accepting this type of poison is sad enough.
Stopping this from spreading is simply damage control, at this point.
So I get it. This is not about the children, but affirming queerness; and children are the pawns not only in current affirmations, but future affirmations as well.
Since it’s voluntary, would it not be better to provide an alternative group to read to children instead of banning the one group that is reading to them? You don’t like who is reading to kids, so to protect kids, you eliminate the group rather than replace it.
So you think it’s appropriate and healthy for a man in a thong to be reading to children? Please explain, I’ll wait!
@James Moriarity
Teachers abuse kids more than priests
Okay groomer
Replacement is fine
That’s not the issue or the argument
When I was young, a drag queen tried to have sex with me. I was completely grossed out. I was not someone, even as a young person who could be persuaded into something. Because I was so good looking. I had hundreds of women, men, a drag queen, even a priest come on to me. I was very shy and did nothing with any of these people. There are a lot of sex maniacs out there who come after very good looking young boys and girls.
Yes and a lot of these type sickos work at CNN apparently.
Hell what’s that guy who’s in Congress asking a guy to go out and groping him as he gets rejected DRAG ON DRAGGERS, AND HATERS STOP BEING A DRAGG🤣🤣🤣🤣
You as a leftist are of course the hater.
And extremely intolerant. And exposing kids to sex shows is not being tolerant or mindful. It is criminal, disgusting and perverse.😊
We all take a risk everywhere we go today and in the past. But now more than ever there are weirdos in Boy Scouts , churches, hospitals , restraints , Ubers , Lyfts. I can go on an on The White House, Congress, plaines, buses, trains , next door, gyms, YOU GET IT NOW!!!
Why aren’t they going after children’s pageant shows where little girls are dressed in inappropriate clothes with an unnecessary amount of makeup?
It’s all grooming
These shows in schools and around children was made possible by the Dems, never forget that
Because that’s a tiny sub culture while mainstream leftist democrats push drag crossdressing grooming everywhere.
You’re right! That’s super creepy as well! They should ban both without question!
Trans is nonsense
Kids and drag shows? Just think about that for a minute. Why does one political side feel the need to sexualize kids? Do your hing but leave the kids alone.
I don’t care about the hate I’m going to get but drag belongs on the stage not the classroom or “book readings”.
100% agree
💯
Explain why
@Thomas Head
If you don’t see why it’s wrong to subject kids to that, you have problems
EXACTLY 💯
They are banning explicit drag shows for minors, not all. This should be no brainer.
Explicit shows already are banned for minors.
The groomers at CNN don’t like the new laws
I don’t think it’s smart to show grown-ups in underwear to children, what drag shows doing frequently, same goes for child-dress-up shows, this is America so children are going to be exposed to that at a very young age legally, which I don’t think is great, on the other hand drag-shows should be always legal for adults. while Child-dress-up shows should be banned completely
I’ve seen many drag shows and none of them wore only their underwear.
@D Sab Everyone I’ve seen so far did 😅 And I’ve seen more than 100 I mean if they do it should be age restricted if they don’t then not
HOW DARE REPUBLICANS BAN SEXUALLY EXPLICIT ENTERTAINMENT FOR CHILDREN!
All good Democrats know that groomers gotta groom and exposing kids to sexualised content is the way of the future, and in fact it is explicitly encouraged by Democrat policy.
Of course, heterosexual themed stuff is strictly not allowed by Democrat policy. 🌈🌈🌈🌈
Yeah exactly! I hate how Republicans bring their morals and basic human decency to the table. Why can’t I just bring my kid to a drag show and get him on hormone blockers for his 4th birthday party? Transphobes.
Beyond ridiculous!! You want to be accepted as being normal – act normal – that ain’t acting normal.
It’s mental illness
What is normal for one is not for another…it none of your business
@Thomas Head
It is people’s business if they want to subject your kids to it.
@Thomas Head 👈obviously completely abnormal!
Good these devious and gruesome practices need to be stopped everywhere ,especially in front of children.
They should. Go GOP. The party with common sense
What? Drag just made it’s way into congress. Banning and restricting “the vogue” doesn’t make any sense.
Children have no business viewing drag shows, com’on ppl lol. Protect the kids while we can, they are already exposed to enough from social media due to inept and irresponsible parenting.
The deeper question; why is this a thing? Meaning involving schools and other venues with children. Drag shows been around for decades……..but NOT with kids. Seems something more sinister is happening
“Always treat others as you would like them to treat you.”
Start arresting the groomers. These people are sick. Leave the kids alone.