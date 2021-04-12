Some Vaccines Expire Tomorrow: ANXIETY Builds Among Jamaicans – April 12 2021

April 12, 2021

 

Over 17 million Jamaican dollars could be lost if the AstraZeneca vaccines aren't used by tomorrow.

46 Comments on "Some Vaccines Expire Tomorrow: ANXIETY Builds Among Jamaicans – April 12 2021"

  1. Kaydian Harris | April 12, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    They need to evaluate the 14 year old’s history…its not a normal act…he may have been molested too. My God…nowhere is safe. Even so come Lord Jesus…this is too much.

  2. john brown | April 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    IF PEOPLE DID A RUN DOWN THE VACCINES THEY WOULD NOT HAVE EXPIRED !!!

  3. Janet Morgan | April 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    If I am correct, these vaccines came in the island last week. Were the relevant authorities aware of the expire date? SMH!!

  4. Tracey Clarke | April 12, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Throw out the expired vaccines!!!! Look how much ppl wanted it and was turned away because they were not on a list an look deh now. Now I’m even more afraid to go in because I may get from an expired batch… What are the side effects of that?

  5. Fitzroy Dawkins | April 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    It seems like when expired they still will use it this serious

  6. Wayne Fearon | April 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    How the hell these vaccines expired so quick and they are manufactured in less than a year am convinced that this things was already made and put down just waiting on this to be launched 🤫🤔🤔

    • Tony Clarke | April 12, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Jennevel Foster i don’t know why people is trying to impress evil governments around the world by accepting experimental vaccines which isn’t prevent transmission or spread of virus.🤔

    • Robert Gayle | April 12, 2021 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      Ok wayne Fearing so you just wise up. Always know that all vaccines, antidotes and medicines for a man made virus are always manufactured before the evil men released those various viruses. Spare car parts are made before any brand vehicle are released and put up for tests or sale

    • Karen Gordon | April 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      smh

    • Karen Gordon | April 12, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Chris Breezy Muzíc Just before the volcanic incident the Prime Minister was telling teachers and other civil servants he will not be able to pay them because they refuse the jab. The union had to get involved!!

    • Patricia Smith | April 12, 2021 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      lord a neva fraaid jesus help!!!!!!!!!!!

  7. Veronia Linton | April 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    They are saying we should never buy or use expired goods 👍 and now dem same one want to give something that is expired come on what is going on

  8. No Name | April 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    If I’m not taking it when it isn’t expired, I’m gonna take it when it’s expired? It could expire likkle more… I don’t trust it~

  9. Leroy Brown | April 12, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    And this is so stupid the nurses not even wearing gloves but the government have curfew.

    • Doogs | April 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      Them gwaan like we nah watch foreign news and know what’s going on b4 time

    • Karen Gordon | April 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      Dem wear dem uniform off the covid wards same way !! on the road with other people, in the supermarket!, banks, public transportations!everywhere. Talk abt superspreader. smh

  10. Coleen Clemetson | April 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    The ever eloquent Vashan

  11. Simone Blackly | April 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    If I take this vaccine it cannot cure me from the covid-19 and it cannot stop me from getting covid-19 so what is this vaccine for??? Anything going into my body I need to know what it is all about

  12. cardo_clan detta | April 12, 2021 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    Can bet sum of those expired vac will be issued same way

  13. SexyC Newman | April 12, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    So why they buy the vaccines wen they knw that the shelf live was so near, this makes no sense

    • Delrose Brady | April 12, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      Because them lie, those vaccines have been there for years…set a wicked them. No medication expire so quickly…who believe their lies?

    • A A | April 12, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      @Delrose Brady the vaccinations have 6 month expiry dates because there’s only 6 months of empirical data as of yet. Like any other medication, it’s likely longer but they are unable to claim it because it hasn’t been proven yet.

  14. Roy Christie | April 12, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    Oh so it has an expiration date and now they want to extend it I guess by using magic and fairy dust

  15. suchman Lyrics | April 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    So basically when the vaccine expires it will still be valuable and usable.. How is that possible? I am 100% sure it says Good until : expire date/

  16. Doogs | April 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Those nurse not gonna treat people good when they reach further in their field.. watch…

  17. Prayer warrior Pauline Davis | April 12, 2021 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    Nonsense Dash them away bout shelf Life they planning to kill off people oh my God.

  18. Maureen Appleton | April 12, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    So how comes so many people congregate in one area Rasta?

  19. Shawn Bernard | April 12, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Kmt

  20. the Lord is good | April 12, 2021 at 11:12 PM | Reply

    Thank you Lord it no mandatory to take this oh lord you see what happening

