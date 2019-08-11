Something slammed into Jupiter, it was visible form Earth

Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin weighs in on a possible meteor or comet appearing to slam into Jupiter.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Anyone else getting SCP 2399 vibes off of this?
No?
Just me. Okay.
Jonathan Parent / DJ 10N1Z3D Just got into SCPs about a week ago, I’m obsessed! Lol
From*
isnt Jupiter a gas planet so any impact is just the meteor being destroyed by the gravity?
It has a rocky core. And it’s not a failed star like they claim. It would need to be composed of mostly hydrogen for that and Jupiter doesn’t have all that much of it.
It was the mother ship from area 51
A civilian on the ground caught the impact but the Hubble didn’t catch it? More cgi video of space. Look into it
How did the civilian catch it if its cgi ?
I agree. Cartoonish looking picture of Jupiter. Did you hear about the dinosaur they discovered? Indoctrisaurus
J P how is your tinfoil hat working for you?
@Mao ZeDong Tin foil? Faraday cages work better Mr Mao. Ever heard of an EMP? The ones inside the LAV III work pretty well. The back pack variant work well too but they’re a little heavy.
I thought jupiter was a gas planet. Im not sure if the asteroid theory could hold up. Im not an expert but i can science sometimes.
It has a rocky core.
But it the flash seemed pretty far outside of the core. Unless the core is muuuuch bigger than i assumed.
@jorge arroyo The flash is in the upper atmosphere. Same deal as on Earth with meteors streaking through the sky. Larger ones hitting Jupiter will also disturb the atmospheric patterns. We saw that when Hale-Bopp hit it back in the 80s.
Gary Rumain oooh i see. Thank you guys for clearing that up. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
@jorge arroyo No problemo.
Maybe they’re planning on hiding Epstein there.
He’s dead
Why aren’t we sending cameras to these planets like we’re doing with Mars? I want to see the actual surface of these other planets.
Do research why
You could find the answer to this with 5 minutes of research
We have numerous times.
🐂💩
The negro space aliens responsible for the creation of humanity are getting ready on Jupiter to right the wrongs of racism
Im getting a text from my neighbors on Jup. Yea ! It knocked out the lights but it’s back on . no worries.
Maybe it was the Tesla
That was CG, not a Hubble pic lol
Jupiter is a big ball of gas therefore nothing can slam into it
from*
I bet it’s shrinking due to Canada’s Oil Sands and Climate Change!