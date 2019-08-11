Something slammed into Jupiter, it was visible form Earth

Something slammed into Jupiter, it was visible form Earth

August 11, 2019

 

Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin weighs in on a possible meteor or comet appearing to slam into Jupiter.

31 Comments on "Something slammed into Jupiter, it was visible form Earth"

  1. Jonathan Parent / DJ 10N1Z3D | August 10, 2019 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    Anyone else getting SCP 2399 vibes off of this?

    No?

    Just me. Okay.

  2. td603 td60é | August 10, 2019 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    From*

  3. YR | August 10, 2019 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    isnt Jupiter a gas planet so any impact is just the meteor being destroyed by the gravity?

    • Gary Rumain | August 10, 2019 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      It has a rocky core. And it’s not a failed star like they claim. It would need to be composed of mostly hydrogen for that and Jupiter doesn’t have all that much of it.

  4. Robert Sistrunk | August 10, 2019 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    It was the mother ship from area 51

  5. Soyboy ForJihad | August 10, 2019 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    A civilian on the ground caught the impact but the Hubble didn’t catch it? More cgi video of space. Look into it

  6. jorge arroyo | August 10, 2019 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    I thought jupiter was a gas planet. Im not sure if the asteroid theory could hold up. Im not an expert but i can science sometimes.

  7. Tom Dockery | August 10, 2019 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Maybe they’re planning on hiding Epstein there.

  8. David Jordao | August 10, 2019 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Why aren’t we sending cameras to these planets like we’re doing with Mars? I want to see the actual surface of these other planets.

  9. Crista Bee | August 10, 2019 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    🐂💩

  10. The Juice | August 10, 2019 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    The negro space aliens responsible for the creation of humanity are getting ready on Jupiter to right the wrongs of racism

  11. Estebahn Goldman | August 11, 2019 at 12:33 AM | Reply

    Im getting a text from my neighbors on Jup. Yea ! It knocked out the lights but it’s back on . no worries.

  12. Mao ZeDong | August 11, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    Maybe it was the Tesla

  13. Lunamaria | August 11, 2019 at 2:46 AM | Reply

    That was CG, not a Hubble pic lol

  14. Claudy Dieudonne | August 11, 2019 at 3:22 AM | Reply

    Jupiter is a big ball of gas therefore nothing can slam into it

  15. Alex Doratti | August 11, 2019 at 3:51 AM | Reply

    from*

  16. Allan D | August 11, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    I bet it’s shrinking due to Canada’s Oil Sands and Climate Change!

