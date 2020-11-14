Son drives cross-country to surprise parents | Humankind

TOPICS:
Son drives cross-country to surprise parents | Humankind 1

November 14, 2020

 

As soon as he walked through the door, his parents danced and screamed for joy. 🕺
RELATED » Teen gets surprise parade:

As soon as Coley Harvey deemed it safe, he drove from Chicago to Atlanta to make new memories with his parents he hadn't seen in months.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Son drives cross-country to surprise parents | Humankind"

  1. TRUYỀN THÔNG ĐẤT VIỆT | November 14, 2020 at 7:07 AM | Reply

    HELLO

  2. Emily Lafferty | November 14, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    Beautiful family ❤

  3. Emily Lafferty | November 14, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    God bless 🙏💓

  4. tamicrosley | November 14, 2020 at 7:24 AM | Reply

    That was GOOD 🤗👍💖

  5. Ahnaf Atif | November 14, 2020 at 7:31 AM | Reply

    God bless this beautiful family. ❤️
    Please guide this wholesome family through everything, God. 😄

  6. Bryce Burse | November 14, 2020 at 7:35 AM | Reply

    I’m so happy for them. This is truly a feel good story.

  7. Jackie Edgar | November 14, 2020 at 7:35 AM | Reply

    The best thing on the internet I have seen all yr!! Amen !! God Bless u all!!! Enjoy ur time here on earth together because God gave us the best

  8. Niterain | November 14, 2020 at 7:35 AM | Reply

    It’s all about family! It’s good to be with the people we love. Good surprise!! I love the Mom’s reaction is Awesome!

  9. Creep Peps | November 14, 2020 at 7:39 AM | Reply

    I try to start my day on a positive and happy note
    Tear jerkers like this to funny animal videos..It helps remind me that a dash of love will carry you along way

  10. Rosa Angela | November 14, 2020 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    Thank you! This news is perfect to start the day.

  11. Michelle The Great | November 14, 2020 at 8:46 AM | Reply

    So sweet

  12. Jaime Jewel | November 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    Love this!!!!

  13. Sadie Mae | November 14, 2020 at 8:58 AM | Reply

    touching!

  14. I💟crafting | November 14, 2020 at 9:18 AM | Reply

    Love it!

  15. profound ja | November 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    His father was so happy to see him .. beautiful

  16. Ruth Wright | November 14, 2020 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Good son …thats awesome ! Great story

  17. This Is JesseJ | November 14, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    thats soo cute!! his dad was dancing and really happy omg amazing family!!!

  18. Lenwood Cruze | November 14, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    But the comments section isn’t open on the million idiots marching? Right,that is why I gave that video a thumbs down.

  19. RubyRim | November 14, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    How sweet🥰🥺🥰

  20. Lee - Child of God | November 14, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    *John 3:16-17
    [16]For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
    [17]For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
    *1 Corinthians 15:1-4
    [1]Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
    [2]By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
    [3]For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
    [4]And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures.
    *Romans 3:20-26
    [20]Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
    [21]But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
    [22]Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference:
    [23]For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
    [24]Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
    [25]Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;
    [26]To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
    *Romans 13:8-10
    [8]Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.
    [9]For this, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not kill, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness, Thou shalt not covet; and if there be any other commandment, it is briefly comprehended in this saying, namely, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
    [10]Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
    **Please, accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour and be saved. His arms are wide open to all who call upon His name, no matter where you live.**

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.