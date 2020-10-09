Southern Coastal Highway Completion May be Delayed – October 9 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
If my people that’s call by my name would humble their self and see k my face I will heal their lands saith the Lord god is such a wonderful god I love you jesus.
People look carefully at how these garrison communities look, not one infrastructure development in the community.
These communities needs redevelopment.
Exactly dem only a fixed up the main roads, no working in the garrison to uplift the community’s
@Blessings Godfrey These communities are in the capital, there are suppose to be redevelopment projects in these communities. Schools, sports facilities and housing developments.
Sir please I have respect for you skip that name for God see it when you mention these type of people you create more pandemic skip the name EG Hunter must be fire with immediate effect
Mr Williams he was much better and more able to handle the situation
Something to write with the police sometime sometime you wonder if they are who they are and why then behave the way them behave it make you wonder
What the people should do within that area is give the policeman name to the member of Parliament so he can be removed Jamaican police have no discipline and that is a big problem
Not all of them
Oonuh fi stop teef di money and oonuh will have enough money fi finish di road and den some, oonuh too dyam teef!
Aspirin 81 is good for pain related to the onset of trombosis related to covid19.
These high crime areas need 24/7 CCTV monitoring to back up the Police on the ground, the government need to start fixed up these communities not only the highway
ACD in that volume by people who are supposed to be trained that’s just carelessness there have to be charges fort those actions you’re supposed to be a professional not doing the same like people with illegal weapons
Why these communities allowed in terms of infrastructure to be so deplorable…these places need to lift up and so these residents can have some pride in there communities which they lived smh
I think I have the sickness and them send me back home ofta me go up to the hospital me ofto wait 3 hours before them look pan me we need more doctor in Clarendon