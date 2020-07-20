SpaceX launches military communications satellite for South Korea | USA TODAY

SpaceX is set to launch ANASIS-II, a military communications satellite for South Korea. The booster supporting this mission is the same Falcon 9 booster previously used for the first commercial crew mission for NASA less than two months ago.

