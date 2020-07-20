SpaceX launches military communications satellite for South Korea | USA TODAY

July 20, 2020

 

SpaceX is set to launch ANASIS-II, a military communications satellite for South Korea. The booster supporting this mission is the same Falcon 9 booster previously used for the first commercial crew mission for NASA less than two months ago.

6 Comments on "SpaceX launches military communications satellite for South Korea | USA TODAY"

  grumblesNgrumbles | July 20, 2020 at 6:24 PM |

    Lol fake x

  | July 20, 2020 at 6:33 PM |

    WAR! Ban ALL Military Devices and War-related projects, programs, operations. IMMEDIATELY AND FOREVER.

  | July 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM |

    Elon Musk is EVIL

  4. Capybara Poor | July 20, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    This is awesome thankyou space X from s.korea

  Paul Jackson | July 20, 2020 at 7:14 PM |

    0:52
    active-dating.online

