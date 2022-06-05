Recent Post
65 comments
Let’s see some more passion, Dems.
I’m here for it.
And Republicans all started clutching their pearls because of the “inappropriate” language 🙄
@Steve B Point of fact, he actually increased the budget deficit by the tune of more than 8 billion in his first 2 years.
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr You do realize how nonsensical your statements are don’t you? If not, then I suggest going back to school because it looks like you really could use the help.
@Al-Kutbay Biden? Or trump?
@Al-Kutbay trump in increased the budget by $194 billion in his first 2 years. $2.4 TRILLION in 4 years.
every time someone says “we need to get to the bottom of this so it will never happen AGAIN” means it will happen again very soon
@steve clark Uhh, no, that’s incorrect. 9/11 comes to mind.
Or that they couldnt give a crap about the outcome.
Dragging feet is a sign a child didnt want to clean its room. Well, US is being childish.
@david marshall You’re correct, but have the Saudis truly been held accountable? Can we cast blame on Europe for continuing to purchase Russian oil and gas when we are very willing to look the other way when it comes to the Saudis?
It’s a pretty effed up government system when a lobby is allowed to have such strong influence over any party.
@James Irwin lobbying should be illegal because they take the right away to be represented by our government by those that elected them. Not the lobbyists
@miss ano agreed
It’s always been that way. That’s why there’s all these career politicians
@Tomas Pita The NRA lost a lot of my respect in the wake of the Philando Castille case, they came off as racist and just a general right wing org not as laser focused 2A guys. I personally am pretty generally liberal but strongly pro 2A, the whole Bill of Rights really.
GOP: we love our kids
Parents: you mean all kids right
only the ones that haven’t been born yet after that they couldn’t care less
Their hearts are black. You already know the answer.
I can not believe she asked that question about someone have more gun rights than our right to live! Thank you Congressmen!
@Justbeingme ohhhh no don’t tell him that. He is still in 2016 . He totally ignores the fact that people can drive to texas and get guns to bring back to their states 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Cellar Door Life is life for you right? I hope you’re at least vegetarian or better yet vegan because animals have life too.
Umm why does my rights have to be taken away cuz 1 malicious man decides to act out? If someone decides to ram a Toyota truck into a crowd of people, should we have our driving rights revoked? Your logic is flawed bud.
@Justin Barnes
Don’t you have Google? Don’t expect others to educate you if you refuse to educate yourself.
Once these hearings start. NO ONE CAN SAY THEY WEREN’T TOLD. THEY WERE SHOWN THESE TREACHEROUS ACTS OF TRAITORS.
I guess “The Storm” will result in a “Great Reckoning” after all
That’s exactly the way I felt during the last two most recent impeachments.
When a sweet, innocent, little 6 year old child asks ,”mom, what picture will you use”? that should say it all.
@dave h not if trump supporters don’t wear a mask
THIS!!
It was reported on 1-5-2021 that Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley stated HE would be leading the certification of the Electoral College votes on 1-6-2021because they did not expect VP Mike Pence to be present. How did he know that–and WHY has not more investigation into that been made? Has Grassley met with the J6 Committee?
My thoughts exactly
Shame on the people of Iowa for voting in the rotten corpse to the Senate.
That is a question i have been wanting an answer to since day 1. I hope he was interviewed. I thought this was one of the biggest indications that they had an organized conspiracy and that mike pence made the right choice to NOT get in that vehicle.
Watch Legal Eagle on that. Chuck wasn’t even in the same political universe let alone in line to certify the People’s election.
Sure the world is watching, everyone in their right mind understands what’s wrong and wonders if there will be accountability?
We are living through a truly brutal, violent and costly Democrat storm.
Democrats will be held responsible once November and 2024 puts the country right again.
@MyShi DonStink
The now is coming in October and subsequent trials coming.
We need more Senator’s like David in our congress.
We must unite in our VOTES to make the difference in military assault rifles laws to ban them from the marketplace.
@Win Big with Lena & Mike Then nut up and pay for our moves. Put your money where your mouth is Conservative.
@Kaiser Milo Per the accepted dictionary definition of Assault Rifle that number is in the hundreds.
@Willy Bones We need to call a convention of the states and write a new constitution more relevant to the modern world. If the flyovers don’t like it they can take their states and go home. Change is going to happen whether they like it or not.
“no one is above the law” except for the criminals on the supreme court…
This guy speaks facts. Shame on the members of congress who do not want to pass red flag laws or raise the age to 21. Those people do not belong in Congress!!
This guy is engaged in the very definition of seditions.😒
There are 30,000 gun related deaths per year by firearms, and this number is not disputed. U.S. population 324,059,091 as of Wednesday, June 22, 2016. Do the math: 0.00925% of the population dies from gun related actions each year. Statistically speaking, this is insignificant! What is never told, however, is a breakdown of those 30,000 deaths, to put them in perspective as compared to other causes of death:
• 65% of those deaths are by suicide which would never be prevented by gun laws
• 15% are by law enforcement in the line of duty and justified
• 17% are through criminal activity, gang and drug related or mentally ill persons – gun violence
• 3% are accidental discharge deaths
So technically, “gun violence” is not 30,000 annually, but drops to 5,100. Still too many? Well, first, how are those deaths spanned across the nation?
• 480 homicides (9.4%) were in Chicago, no NRA members were involved
• 344 homicides (6.7%) were in Baltimore, no NRA members were invovled
• 333 homicides (6.5%) were in Detroit, no NRA members were involved
• 119 homicides (2.3%) were in Washington D.C., no NRA members were involved
So basically, 25% of all gun crime happens in just 4 cities. All 4 of those cities have strict gun laws, so it is not the lack of law that is the root cause. Almost all the criminals and killers were left wing, liberals that voted for Biden.
This basically leaves 3,825 for the entire rest of the nation, or about 75 deaths per state. That is an average because some States have much higher rates than others. For example, California had 1,169 and Alabama had 1.
Now, who has the strictest gun laws by far? California, of course, but understand, so it is not guns causing this. It is a crime rate spawned by the number of criminal persons residing in those cities and states. So if all cities and states are not created equally, then there must be something other than the tool causing the gun deaths.
Are 5,100 deaths per year horrific? How about in comparison to other deaths? All death is sad and especially so when it is in the commission of a crime but that is the nature of crime. Robbery, death, rape, assault all is done by criminals and thinking that criminals will obey laws is ludicrous. That’s why they are criminals.
But what about other deaths each year?
• 40,000+ die from a drug overdose–THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THAT!
• 36,000 people die per year from the flu, far exceeding the criminal gun deaths
• 34,000 people die per year in traffic fatalities(exceeding gun deaths even if you include suicide)
Now it gets good:
• 200,000+ people die each year (and growing) from preventable medical errors. You are safer in Chicago than when you are in a hospital!
• 710,000 people die per year from heart disease. It’s time to stop the double cheeseburgers! So what is the point? If Biden and the anti-gun movement focused their attention on heart disease, even a 10% decrease in cardiac deaths would save twice the number of lives annually of all gun-related deaths (including suicide, law enforcement, etc.). A 10% reduction in medical errors would be 66% of the total gun deaths or 4 times the number of criminal homicides……Simple, easily preventable 10% reductions!
So you have to ask yourself, in the grand scheme of things, why the focus on guns? It’s pretty simple.:
Taking away guns gives control to governments.
The founders of this nation knew that regardless of the form of government, those in power may become corrupt and seek to rule as the British did by trying to disarm the populace of the colonies. It is not difficult to understand that a disarmed populace is a controlled populace.
@Bill Via Sedition _noun_ :
Conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.
Apparently you are 100% wrong.
@Larry Ross 30,000 too many
I don’t think you understand how Congress works
what a shock that the people trying to push the narrative that this was not bipartisan are the people being looked at or very closely connected to TFG
@Bryan if it is (it isn’t), then go thank Kevin McCarthy. It was his choice to pull out of the committee entirely. They had agreed that pelosi could object to participants, and she accepted some of them, but not those involved in the coup.
This guy had the balls. We need more like him in both parties!
( What he plays basketball !)
He has balls behind his armed security while wants normal people to only have access to knives to protect themselves lmao lame
Damned right, we ARE watching. Many must be held accountable.
tell that to garland.
@Stan The Ramsfan where does it say i support murder im sorry? Please highlight it.
We are living through a truly brutal, violent and costly Democrat storm.
You need to make it easier for people to survive, so they won’t be getting pushed to the edge of insanity.
The world has been watching the whole lame process and is appalled at the hoops the committee and the legal system has jumped through to avoid bringing Trump to court for treason.
Sedition. Treason implies working with states the US is at war with.
Democrats can’t even get that right 😂
@Upper 90 given my experience in the US, Americans in general just have a shitty political system, regardless of the side you’re in.
When he went to talking about the right to life I spewed beer through my nose.
I am a Canadian watch my friends, down South and must wonder the common sense of background checks is not accepted by the GOP?- CRAZY!!