Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talk about the “Justice in Policing Act" and her take on activists' calls to "defund the police," saying the American people want "liberty and justice for all as we protect them." Aired on 06/08/2020.

Speaker Pelosi Discusses 'Defund The Police,' Reforming Policing | Craig Melvin | MSNBC