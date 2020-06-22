Author and founder of Fair Fight, Stacey Abrams, joins Morning Joe to discuss the president's efforts to cast doubt on mail-in voting, why she says mail-in voting will be critical to the 2020 election and how she's fighting voter suppression. Aired on 06/22/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Stacey Abrams: Trump Trying To Undermine Voting By Mail | Morning Joe | MSNBC