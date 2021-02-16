Stand By Your Man: GOP Can’t Seem To Quit Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
February 16, 2021

 

Why are so many Republicans sticking by a twice impeached ousted president? We discuss with conservative commentator Matt K. Lewis. Aired on 02/16/2021.
47 Comments on "Stand By Your Man: GOP Can’t Seem To Quit Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Leeanne Dowdell | February 16, 2021 at 1:00 AM | Reply

    He did quit him. On January 6. Then he was harassed at the airport and he crawled right back to Trump

    • Borvo | February 16, 2021 at 8:54 AM | Reply

      @Muddy Water Just like all those things Trump said would happen after November 3rd if Biden was elected: – – – you know like:
      > the stock market will crash
      > COVID-19 would disappear
      or, alternatively
      > Biden’s response to COVID-19 would be a disaster.
      The only folks that wish for Trump are the Trump cultist, people who for example believe:
      > Trump won the 2020 election
      > Trump did not incite an insurrection
      > Democrats are pedophiles running a child prostitution ring out of Washington DC
      > The events of January 6th were no different than BLM protests
      > Kyle Rittenhouse should be a free man
      > the Proud Boys have a legitimate point to make.
      Folks who agree even a little with any of these are not a folks to be reasoned with.

    • I believe in science | February 16, 2021 at 9:14 AM | Reply

      @Muddy Water and your point is…sacrifice the planet for fossil fuels when we were talking about graham shenanigans?

    • aidan mcdonald | February 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      @Muddy Water Prices come down when there produced in mass quantity.

    • Bill Walsh | February 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      It was pathetic how scared shitless Lindsey looked while getting heckled.

    • Bill Walsh | February 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      @Muddy Water Never happen.

  2. BeeZ NeeZ | February 16, 2021 at 1:11 AM | Reply

    It’s now time for Biden to tell the IRS…”I want Trump’s Tax Returns & I want them next week”

  3. H krnz | February 16, 2021 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    They’re addicted to getting their cheeks clapped by Agent Orange.

  4. Hankakah | February 16, 2021 at 1:19 AM | Reply

    Georgia should also be looking into Graham’s attempt to interfere in their state election, which is a felony. Graham had no business contacting them and not his own state of S. Carolina.

  5. Ann van de Kew | February 16, 2021 at 1:21 AM | Reply

    After a few rounds of golf, Trump likes to enjoy a warm golden shower to whine down.

  6. Billithekat | February 16, 2021 at 1:38 AM | Reply

    this maga movement needs to continue?
    Can he shove his head up t’s behind any deeper?

    • Eric Hoberg | February 16, 2021 at 5:02 AM | Reply

      There’s an immense amount of turds up there already and still they fit more. Trump’s arsehole is like the Tardis.

  7. Dodgy Trump | February 16, 2021 at 1:50 AM | Reply

    Criminals stick together, that’s why.

  8. Graham | February 16, 2021 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Trump** will be the Republican’s waterloo. It’s actually enjoyable to watch the self destruction.

  9. eddyk | February 16, 2021 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    Lindsey recognises that Republican voters are gone and all that is left is the MAGA crowd. Disavow MAGA and have nobody left to vote for you.

  10. kerry nicholls | February 16, 2021 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    Because you’re in a cult. You need help and you need to get away from the people like that. Love from Australia

  11. MegaSmk | February 16, 2021 at 2:40 AM | Reply

    lindsey graham standing by her man.. they should get a room already.

  12. Ganiscol | February 16, 2021 at 2:41 AM | Reply

    And that is why we quit / cancel / destroy the GQP. Will be wild!

  13. Eddie Thunder | February 16, 2021 at 2:48 AM | Reply

    I’m not sure who’s the most disgusting, Mitch or Lindsey.

    • Malt Licky | February 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM | Reply

      Both disgusting but Mitch isn’t nearly as slimy in public , Graham is as gross as you , get saying lara trump is the face of the republicans now and he openly supported Trump
      Mitch atleast said all the things Trump did wrong
      And I’m sure Graham’s breath smells like Trump’s hind end

  14. Johann Rüstmann | February 16, 2021 at 3:15 AM | Reply

    Don’t let the legal system brake down find them guilty !

  15. Parslow Pongbert | February 16, 2021 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    Well it’s the pro dictatorship party isn’t it? That’s why McConnell left it open for trump to repeat the insurrection in future.

  16. Dawna Thacker | February 16, 2021 at 6:08 AM | Reply

    It’s like watching an abusive relationship, where the abused just can’t seem to let go.

  17. Gracie Freebush | February 16, 2021 at 6:54 AM | Reply

    The Republicans who don’t seem to care about sedition are probably guilty of it themselves.

  18. karmakazi219 | February 16, 2021 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.” ~Lindsey Graham 2016

  19. Christopher Hoover | February 16, 2021 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    How do they keep electing this guy, he’s done more for Trump, then he ever has for his State

  20. Travis | February 16, 2021 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    They are underestimating just how much Trump is disliked by those that don’t love him.

