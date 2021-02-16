Stand By Your Man: GOP Can’t Seem To Quit Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Why are so many Republicans sticking by a twice impeached ousted president? We discuss with conservative commentator Matt K. Lewis. Aired on 02/16/2021.
He did quit him. On January 6. Then he was harassed at the airport and he crawled right back to Trump
@Muddy Water Just like all those things Trump said would happen after November 3rd if Biden was elected: – – – you know like:
> the stock market will crash
> COVID-19 would disappear
or, alternatively
> Biden’s response to COVID-19 would be a disaster.
The only folks that wish for Trump are the Trump cultist, people who for example believe:
> Trump won the 2020 election
> Trump did not incite an insurrection
> Democrats are pedophiles running a child prostitution ring out of Washington DC
> The events of January 6th were no different than BLM protests
> Kyle Rittenhouse should be a free man
> the Proud Boys have a legitimate point to make.
Folks who agree even a little with any of these are not a folks to be reasoned with.
@Muddy Water and your point is…sacrifice the planet for fossil fuels when we were talking about graham shenanigans?
@Muddy Water Prices come down when there produced in mass quantity.
It was pathetic how scared shitless Lindsey looked while getting heckled.
@Muddy Water Never happen.
It’s now time for Biden to tell the IRS…”I want Trump’s Tax Returns & I want them next week”
Oh please! That would be the best. Thank you! I agree whole heartedly.
Kinda like it’s my money and I want it now!!
…and that will be the day of my life 🍿🍭
@Rachel Garcia that’s how it supposed to work. The AG and DOJ shouldn’t be taking marching orders from the president. We all must have collectively forgotten that after 4years of blatant corruption. Biden won’t ask for them because we aren’t Russia or Belarus – it has nothing to do with optics
Biden wants any Trump related business to go through the proper channels.
They’re addicted to getting their cheeks clapped by Agent Orange.
Graham knows that if the GOP steered away from Trump, he will have no place in it. That’s why he’s doing everything he can to move the GOP towards Trump just to stay relevant.
Graham nuts
oh good
Correct. An addiction to the pathetic orange DNA. They get it directly from the Nub.
Appears worse than heroin.
Trump’s a$$ lickers
Georgia should also be looking into Graham’s attempt to interfere in their state election, which is a felony. Graham had no business contacting them and not his own state of S. Carolina.
I believe they are…
FYI….THEY ARE….or do YOU want to do it FOR THEM??
After a few rounds of golf, Trump likes to enjoy a warm golden shower to whine down.
this maga movement needs to continue?
Can he shove his head up t’s behind any deeper?
There’s an immense amount of turds up there already and still they fit more. Trump’s arsehole is like the Tardis.
Criminals stick together, that’s why.
Trump would throw them under the bus without thinking twice 😂 he did that with the scummy terrorists (not rioters!) so I wouldn’t be surprised if he did that with the GOP guys
MAGA isn’t going anywhere, as long as people like me are around.
Yes indeed the criminals are all stick together in the White House, that’s why.
Trump** will be the Republican’s waterloo. It’s actually enjoyable to watch the self destruction.
Lindsey recognises that Republican voters are gone and all that is left is the MAGA crowd. Disavow MAGA and have nobody left to vote for you.
Because you’re in a cult. You need help and you need to get away from the people like that. Love from Australia
lindsey graham standing by her man.. they should get a room already.
And that is why we quit / cancel / destroy the GQP. Will be wild!
I’m not sure who’s the most disgusting, Mitch or Lindsey.
Both disgusting but Mitch isn’t nearly as slimy in public , Graham is as gross as you , get saying lara trump is the face of the republicans now and he openly supported Trump
Mitch atleast said all the things Trump did wrong
And I’m sure Graham’s breath smells like Trump’s hind end
Don’t let the legal system brake down find them guilty !
Well it’s the pro dictatorship party isn’t it? That’s why McConnell left it open for trump to repeat the insurrection in future.
It’s like watching an abusive relationship, where the abused just can’t seem to let go.
So True !
And just like in an abusive relationship the abused party needs to make a decision to leave
The Republicans who don’t seem to care about sedition are probably guilty of it themselves.
In 1776 we all became traitors for far less than is going on right now….
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.” ~Lindsey Graham 2016
How do they keep electing this guy, he’s done more for Trump, then he ever has for his State
They are underestimating just how much Trump is disliked by those that don’t love him.