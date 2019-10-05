State Dept. Veteran On Trump White House: There Are No Adults In The Room | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 5, 2019

 

P.J. Crowley, a veteran of the State Department during the Obama presidency who served under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, reacts to the Ukraine scandal embroiling the Trump White House and the Trump State Department. Aired on 10/04/19.
61 Comments on "State Dept. Veteran On Trump White House: There Are No Adults In The Room | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. The13thPhantom | October 5, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    It’s amazing what Trump has done to the Republican Party. Democrats can toss Trump from office, but the cancer that he has put in the Republican Party must be cured by republicans and their voters.

    • Celena Newell | October 5, 2019 at 2:30 AM | Reply

      The GOP 😈🔥 has been like this since Reagan!! 😈🔥 Heartless, Greedy and POWER CRAZY!! Drumpf 😈 🔥is just a symptom of the cancer that is the GROSS OLD PERVERTS 😈 🔥 The GOP is incapable of fixing itself!! 😱 When you have people make excuses for a DEMON CREATURE like Drumpf 😈 🔥 there’s no saving them!! 😱

    • Forrest Trump | October 5, 2019 at 3:31 AM | Reply

      @Celena Newell Never a truer word spoken. Raygun started the world into decline with Thatcher. Plz keep up the fight for our grandchildrens sake

    • Joan Haughton | October 5, 2019 at 8:38 AM | Reply

      I think the cancer was already in there….Tramp and his criminal stupidity has exposed it…perhaps that is ‘draining the swamp’ from the inside.

    • Matthew Huszarik | October 5, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      Actually I thing it is what Right Wing media has done to the Republican Party with their rampant delusional conspiracy theories that their audience soaks up and believes. Trump is just a symptom of the rot in the American right wing.

  2. Crystal Dunkin | October 5, 2019 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    IQ45 really does REQUIRE a babysitter.

  3. Jose Campos | October 5, 2019 at 2:12 AM | Reply

    Time for a hard government reset????

    • Ralph Boyd | October 5, 2019 at 4:11 AM | Reply

      November 2020.

    • Ash Roskell | October 5, 2019 at 5:38 AM | Reply

      Jose Campos : We REALLY NEED to stop and think about the consequences of Trump, “surviving,” an Impeachment? He will be untouchable. The Elections will be RIGGED, and Democracy will be OVER. We should ALL be in touch with GOP members, ready to protest, do whatever it takes, within legal means. Impeachment literally HAS TO WORK. Or the Republic is OVER

    • Michael Lopez | October 5, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      Ash Roskell – I have faith in this. I would place all my eggs in one basket this time around.

    • Ralph Boyd | October 5, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell i don’t believe they can rig an election that Trump would lose that badly.

  4. Ivan McBleedy | October 5, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    Things have become so corrupt under Trump, even the swamp wants to drain itself.

    • pandur1337 | October 5, 2019 at 6:49 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell Thank you, translator will do long holiday now.

    • Rigdzin Drolma | October 5, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

      Idylchatter I know! I alway think these caps lock people are on amphetamines or their 3rd pot of espresso.

    • Michigan Wolverine in Austin | October 5, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      Lmfao 😄😄😄 Well said!

    • Somebody | October 5, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      P McGill I can’t believe you guys think the military will stand behind a hypocritical draft dodger that likes to collaborate with our adversaries, the military will steam roll the first republican insurgents and that’ll be the end of this civil war you idiots want

    • Private Private | October 5, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      Ivan McBleedy
      The swam is full and the drain is clogged

  5. Colin Connelly | October 5, 2019 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    This guy HAS to be the model for American Dad!!

  6. Joy Bontuyan | October 5, 2019 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    Wow… US president is acting like a leader of a failed state. Maybe… North Korea can give what the president wants and maybe more.. just give them the money…

  7. mary jones | October 5, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    exactly, great comments, ty mr williams and mr crowley.

  8. Tanya Owen | October 5, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    Trump wanted dirt on his opponent whether there was any or not. Kinda like, find some or else…

  9. tikab | October 5, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    #ImpeachTrump

  10. Raging Monk | October 5, 2019 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    As soon as Pompeo was chosen I thought to myself, “We are Fcked because he is a bag of dcks”.
    But I said, “Trump is un-electable”. Russia and Israel said, “hold my beer”.

    • Bono Budju | October 5, 2019 at 4:25 AM | Reply

      Raging Monk Exactly. Pompeo has created a culture at State in which Senior Diplomats catered to every presidential whim regardless of its legality and morality.

  11. Sacshell Polk | October 5, 2019 at 2:40 AM | Reply

    I love it. The destruction of the republican party. Trump screws them over everyday. Where’s Cheney? Where’s McCarthy? Nobody comments on the texts messages. No comments on the China request? The GOP is done.

    • Peaches Williams | October 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM | Reply

      Waiting until the vote in the Senate to convict happens which they won’t they really want to continue protecting their Dear Cult Leader to maintain Power. No matter the level of corruption.

    • Memento Mori | October 5, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

      Funny thing is, they could get rid of him. and without him, well what will their base do? Nothing.. That’s what they’ll do.. They’ll doff their hats and vote republican again anyway.

    • skylar18100 | October 5, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      He fooled them all,karma is real!!!

  12. ewlchen | October 5, 2019 at 2:51 AM | Reply

    Glad to see that there are true believers in the career folks in the US government trying to do the right thing

  13. Jason Carter | October 5, 2019 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    The Irony is so heavy.
    Accusing Democrats of launching investigations into his administration for political reasons….. while begging foreign governments to launch investigations on his political rivals….

  14. Leonard Covarrubias | October 5, 2019 at 2:55 AM | Reply

    , 45 calls by Biden corrupt…. as so many people are waiting in line to file suits on 45 and his family….wtf….

    • Jeremy Backup | October 5, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      It’s deflection. Trump always deflects his guilt and crimes onto other targets and then rages against them.

  15. nunya business | October 5, 2019 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    Trump americas Dept of Justice calls you a felon.

  16. Dick Morhead | October 5, 2019 at 3:07 AM | Reply

    Democrats are not the bullies.

  17. 113 DmG | October 5, 2019 at 3:35 AM | Reply

    Maybe he’ll finally defect to Russia.

    • Says Who? | October 5, 2019 at 8:18 AM | Reply

      Doubt Russia wants this traitor in their Country. They like hint mnow because he throws our Country under the bus. He really needs to be on prison.

  18. Richard Ainsworth | October 5, 2019 at 3:40 AM | Reply

    “Youv’e seen” boss baby try “Tanned Toddler.”

  19. Ez-8 | October 5, 2019 at 5:58 AM | Reply

    He’s treating America like he did his businesses.
    Dirty underhanded dealings.
    Its the only way he knows and now its really showing.

    • M M | October 5, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

      bankruptcy is an acceptable business option, I would bet an unbridled Trump, could result in millions of social security and government retirees, seeing their monthly stipend checks bouncing.

    • timtrottproductions | October 5, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

      Did you miss it when Trump started a sentence with “When I too over the country. “?

    • John Connor | October 5, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Ez-8 he is doing more for America then any president before. Trump 2020

  20. Shelley Ross | October 5, 2019 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    He “can” concern himself with the national interest. He chooses not to. There’s nothing complicated about this. He’s a criminal. Impeach him and then arrest him. Then go after Moscow Mitch, Stone, Barr, Rudy, Huckabee, Conway and every single republican that has allowed trump and his Trumpublicans to violate our laws and constitution.

