P.J. Crowley, a veteran of the State Department during the Obama presidency who served under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, reacts to the Ukraine scandal embroiling the Trump White House and the Trump State Department. Aired on 10/04/19.
State Dept. Veteran On Trump White House: There Are No Adults In The Room | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
It’s amazing what Trump has done to the Republican Party. Democrats can toss Trump from office, but the cancer that he has put in the Republican Party must be cured by republicans and their voters.
The GOP 😈🔥 has been like this since Reagan!! 😈🔥 Heartless, Greedy and POWER CRAZY!! Drumpf 😈 🔥is just a symptom of the cancer that is the GROSS OLD PERVERTS 😈 🔥 The GOP is incapable of fixing itself!! 😱 When you have people make excuses for a DEMON CREATURE like Drumpf 😈 🔥 there’s no saving them!! 😱
@Celena Newell Never a truer word spoken. Raygun started the world into decline with Thatcher. Plz keep up the fight for our grandchildrens sake
I think the cancer was already in there….Tramp and his criminal stupidity has exposed it…perhaps that is ‘draining the swamp’ from the inside.
Actually I thing it is what Right Wing media has done to the Republican Party with their rampant delusional conspiracy theories that their audience soaks up and believes. Trump is just a symptom of the rot in the American right wing.
IQ45 really does REQUIRE a babysitter.
I cancel and destroy all demonic stuff in the name of Jesus Christ!
@elle lee
Lol. Don’t be binding anyone. Demons don’t exist. Just bad people.
elle lee to the front desk medication time bing bong Elle lee to the front desk medication time
@Abelis no,NO REWARDS!!!
https://youtu.be/thorstYuZkw
Time for a hard government reset????
November 2020.
Jose Campos : We REALLY NEED to stop and think about the consequences of Trump, “surviving,” an Impeachment? He will be untouchable. The Elections will be RIGGED, and Democracy will be OVER. We should ALL be in touch with GOP members, ready to protest, do whatever it takes, within legal means. Impeachment literally HAS TO WORK. Or the Republic is OVER
Ash Roskell – I have faith in this. I would place all my eggs in one basket this time around.
@Ash Roskell i don’t believe they can rig an election that Trump would lose that badly.
Things have become so corrupt under Trump, even the swamp wants to drain itself.
@Ash Roskell Thank you, translator will do long holiday now.
Idylchatter I know! I alway think these caps lock people are on amphetamines or their 3rd pot of espresso.
Lmfao 😄😄😄 Well said!
P McGill I can’t believe you guys think the military will stand behind a hypocritical draft dodger that likes to collaborate with our adversaries, the military will steam roll the first republican insurgents and that’ll be the end of this civil war you idiots want
Ivan McBleedy
The swam is full and the drain is clogged
This guy HAS to be the model for American Dad!!
Wow… US president is acting like a leader of a failed state. Maybe… North Korea can give what the president wants and maybe more.. just give them the money…
Joy Bontuyan Better yet, let’s just send Trump, his supporters, and the rest of the GOP to live in NK.
the US is a failed state… Rampant voter suppression, gerrymandering… ye.
exactly, great comments, ty mr williams and mr crowley.
Trump wanted dirt on his opponent whether there was any or not. Kinda like, find some or else…
@P McGill Ah, hello Traitor.
It’s even worse. Even if Ukraine don’t report anything remotely suspicious about Biden or his son, Trump can and will use the fact that an investigation has re-started as evidence that there is something.
His base will retweet it, fox will lead with it for a month.
@P McGill blah, blah, blah little snowflake Russian-bot
Yup!!
@P McGill you are the reason gun laws are needed! Get help!
#ImpeachTrump
IMPEACH, REMOVE AND JAIL!!
As soon as Pompeo was chosen I thought to myself, “We are Fcked because he is a bag of dcks”.
But I said, “Trump is un-electable”. Russia and Israel said, “hold my beer”.
Raging Monk Exactly. Pompeo has created a culture at State in which Senior Diplomats catered to every presidential whim regardless of its legality and morality.
I love it. The destruction of the republican party. Trump screws them over everyday. Where’s Cheney? Where’s McCarthy? Nobody comments on the texts messages. No comments on the China request? The GOP is done.
Waiting until the vote in the Senate to convict happens which they won’t they really want to continue protecting their Dear Cult Leader to maintain Power. No matter the level of corruption.
Funny thing is, they could get rid of him. and without him, well what will their base do? Nothing.. That’s what they’ll do.. They’ll doff their hats and vote republican again anyway.
He fooled them all,karma is real!!!
Glad to see that there are true believers in the career folks in the US government trying to do the right thing
The Irony is so heavy.
Accusing Democrats of launching investigations into his administration for political reasons….. while begging foreign governments to launch investigations on his political rivals….
@Amen Knowtech Diversity is our strength.
To all of you Trumpies.. Facts don’t care about your feelings. If you decide to allow yourself to continually be brainwashed by this Monarch, thats on you.
@Jayson Mattoon ahhh…nice tap out.
Jayson Mattoon Obama used Dijon mustard on a hamberder and wore a tan suit and we let him get away with that treason.
Jason Carter that is the only thing democrats have to defeat republicans. Democrats are bad losers they make me sick
, 45 calls by Biden corrupt…. as so many people are waiting in line to file suits on 45 and his family….wtf….
It’s deflection. Trump always deflects his guilt and crimes onto other targets and then rages against them.
Trump americas Dept of Justice calls you a felon.
Democrats are not the bullies.
Here is reading that is so enlightening, I expect your head will explode.
https://t.co/4BkW23C0j2?amp=1
Maybe he’ll finally defect to Russia.
Doubt Russia wants this traitor in their Country. They like hint mnow because he throws our Country under the bus. He really needs to be on prison.
“Youv’e seen” boss baby try “Tanned Toddler.”
He’s treating America like he did his businesses.
Dirty underhanded dealings.
Its the only way he knows and now its really showing.
bankruptcy is an acceptable business option, I would bet an unbridled Trump, could result in millions of social security and government retirees, seeing their monthly stipend checks bouncing.
Did you miss it when Trump started a sentence with “When I too over the country. “?
Ez-8 he is doing more for America then any president before. Trump 2020
He “can” concern himself with the national interest. He chooses not to. There’s nothing complicated about this. He’s a criminal. Impeach him and then arrest him. Then go after Moscow Mitch, Stone, Barr, Rudy, Huckabee, Conway and every single republican that has allowed trump and his Trumpublicans to violate our laws and constitution.