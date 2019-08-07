Last weekend, GOP State Sen. John McCollister of Nebraska on Twitter said his party was complicit in obvious racist and immoral activity. In response, the state GOP issued a statement telling McCollister to leave. State Sen. McCollister joins Morning Joe.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
State Senator Says Risk Is Minimal For Calling Out 'Racist' Activity | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Bigots like to define other cultures by the lowest common denominator in order to make themselves feel superior. Truth is, they are morally bankrupt and afraid due to their own shortcomings. White fear is a societal burden and the sacrificing of minority rights and lives has often been the currency used to mitigate that fear.
Honest Abe wouldn’t like Lying Trump
They can’t tell him to go back to where he came from so, they tell him to leave the party. See the pattern.
Actually, they could tell him to go back to where he came from. Like 3 of the 4 Congress women he is an American citizen but his ancestors were not. They could have told him to go back to where he came from.
@Brad Parman why don’t you try it. Go back where you came from. Where would a Neanderthal go?
Quiet Republicans are loosing there souls , John McCollister is a role model for the future of the Republican Party
jimmyvegas1000
That party has no future. The few decent people left, are better off by regrouping and forming a new party.
@Ganiscol probably not a bad idea
Thankfully, John McCollister has breathed fresh air into the stinking swamp that is the GOP. Yes, it might well cost him his seat in the Senate but at the very least, he’ll be able to hold his head up high from now on. I wonder if other Republicans will at last find a backbone and follow his lead.
The “risk” is huge for NOT calling out racism, hate, bigotry, xenophobia and homophobia.
Ok-its very late, but at least he shows balls now.
Another republikkan retiring? So it starts talking against its dreadful party and its orange great wizard?
The only problem is there is actually nothing for the GOP to go back to. They have no real policies for the people. Never had. They had always like the NRA only represented the .1% or corporations and not the people. They had never been fiscally responsible, in word only. They had never been the party of capitalism and the economy and democracy as a .1% economy is neither democracy nor capitalism. So the way forward would inevitably end in fascism, the way back would lead to their usual right extremism. The GOP is at its end like the Whig party. Where to go from here for them? Burn the GOP down to the ground and let true Conservatives form a new party.
Thank you Senator McCollister! Thank you form having the guts to speak the truth. We need more republican men and women to stand up and join you!
Thank you Senator McCollister! Thank you form having the guts to speak the truth. We need more republican men and women to stand up and join you!
Oh my, a Republican with a spine. A mythical figure
I’m surprised he didn’t ride in on a unicorn. “The party of Lincoln”–now there’s a joke. Lincoln would have left a long time ago.
Thank you Senator McCollister!
#NEBRASKAhonorMcCOLLISTER THE FINEST REPUBLICAN I’VE SEEN in some time.
They dogged him just like they did Amash. The GOP has no problem eating its own as long as its politically advantageous.
So the Republicans can respond to something! I thought the had taken a vow of silence. You see, to stand up for principles means you can’t stay a Republican? They’re sick!
That’s what I’m talking about if we continue to be silent we are worse than Trump. Thank you so much Senator John . I don’t care what party you may be we must have a basic morals and values.
Conservatism is dying and sadly being replaced by Trumpism.
ABOUT TIME!!!!!! Morality vs. Power that’s the risk to the Republican Party!!!!
Bravo to that guy for not being a coward, hopefully others will follow his lead.