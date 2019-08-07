Last weekend, GOP State Sen. John McCollister of Nebraska on Twitter said his party was complicit in obvious racist and immoral activity. In response, the state GOP issued a statement telling McCollister to leave. State Sen. McCollister joins Morning Joe.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

State Senator Says Risk Is Minimal For Calling Out 'Racist' Activity | Morning Joe | MSNBC